(CNN)   For many, the new normal is a lot like pandemic life   (cnn.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you have an unvaccinated child
or adults who are ineligible for the vaccine in your life how has anything really changed? Less stress for you? Maybe?

The vaccine isn't going to help us unless we (all of us eligible) actually take it.

At least 70 million Americans are dedicated to the idea of fascism and applaud the concept of a weaponized plague that adversity affects minorites. So much so that a large enough portion of that 70 million will refuse the vaccine based on their twisted subverted ideology and conspiracy theory fueled shiat-thinking, and thus make it so nothing really changes for those with lives at stake.

You're a fool if you think this will change for many, many people. Also, this pandemic was a dress rehearsal for more to come, eventually more deadly plagues. We're just enjoying the preview of the bullshiat in store.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The past year has shown me that 1/3 of my fellow citizens are clinically insane and completely detached from reality.  I think I'll stay at home, thanks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I finally got a haircut and might attend an outdoor socially distanced event with other vaccinated people next week. Baby steps, people.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Personally:

I've always been a shy/introverted person who avoids social engagements where possible. But the last year+ of enforced social isolation has completely reversed that. I'm dying for normal social engagement again, and will be making as many plans as I can, as soon as I can. The only pandemic-era thing I want to keep is curbside grocery pickup. And maybe masks while sick--it was really nice going a whole year without getting a cold.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the past year-plus has shown me that i didn't need or miss most of the people i knew or thing i was doing regularly.  i'm looking forward to doing new things and what i still miss, but as for people, i can't say i'm interested in meeting new people.  people i don't particularly care about at this point
 
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm in the final waiting period after getting both of my shots.  Yay.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post-vaccine =/= Post-pandemic
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been wondering if Covid might have created some new analogue of the Lost Generation.
 
Xetal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why my activities remain limited:

I have no desire to be around the type of people who decided to not get vaccinated (for non-medical reasons).

They're terrible people, and I don't want to be in the same space as them.
 
JMacPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll be easing back in just fine, but there's absolutely no harm to me if some people continuing to wear masks, be cautious, etc. Indeed, the idea that it will piss off some of the shiattiest people you know might be worth it in and of itself.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Two weeks out of my second shot. I went out today to two places. One had a sign that they require masks. Fine. Their store, their rules. I wore one. No problem.

Second store's sign said that if you're fully vaccinated you don't need to wear a mask. I didn't. For the first time in over a year, I was inside a public place with no mask. It was nice. I'm sure some people without masks weren't vaccinated, and I still maintained distance, especially around masked people (if only for their piece of mind).

We're getting there.
 
gar1013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: If you have an unvaccinated child
or adults who are ineligible for the vaccine in your life how has anything really changed? Less stress for you? Maybe?

The vaccine isn't going to help us unless we (all of us eligible) actually take it.

At least 70 million Americans are dedicated to the idea of fascism and applaud the concept of a weaponized plague that adversity affects minorites. So much so that a large enough portion of that 70 million will refuse the vaccine based on their twisted subverted ideology and conspiracy theory fueled shiat-thinking, and thus make it so nothing really changes for those with lives at stake.

You're a fool if you think this will change for many, many people. Also, this pandemic was a dress rehearsal for more to come, eventually more deadly plagues. We're just enjoying the preview of the bullshiat in store.


Lol. You sound insane.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm a little braver, but still being cautious. There are too many plague rats out there. We still have the mask mandate here, so it makes it a little easier. To me it feels like people are pretending that this thing is all over. But it's really not.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
With all my medical issues, I'd already been at the point where I was leaving the house an average of once a week and typically only for picking up prescriptions, groceries, or take out food. That's pretty much how things have been for my past six years or so. About the only changes from the pandemic was wearing a mask when talking to anybody in person, and a heaping portion of anxiety from knowing I'm completely SOL if I catch COVID. I've had both my Pfizer shots, but I'm not changing my mask routine for the foreseeable future.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Personally:

I've always been a shy/introverted person who avoids social engagements where possible. But the last year+ of enforced social isolation has completely reversed that. I'm dying for normal social engagement again, and will be making as many plans as I can, as soon as I can. The only pandemic-era thing I want to keep is curbside grocery pickup. And maybe masks while sick--it was really nice going a whole year without getting a cold.


In the same boat. Probably won't take long interacting with people again before I "no thanks" out and start staying at home.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Personally:

I've always been a shy/introverted person who avoids social engagements where possible. But the last year+ of enforced social isolation has completely reversed that. I'm dying for normal social engagement again, and will be making as many plans as I can, as soon as I can. The only pandemic-era thing I want to keep is curbside grocery pickup. And maybe masks while sick--it was really nice going a whole year without getting a cold.


I'm not going to cancel my InstaCart subscription. Having someone bring me groceries is fantastic, although my state does not allow alcohol to be delivered. Not having to go to a grocery store and stand in line as clerks try to determine what kind of apple they are looking at, or people writing checks who don't know the date, all of that is nonsense I will gladly avoid in the post pandemic state.

That said, InstaCart, if you're listening, you could do a better job at training or vetting your shoppers. If someone doesn't know the difference between a Russet potato and a sweet potato, perhaps they aren't ready for a job shopping at a grocery store.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: That said, InstaCart, if you're listening, you could do a better job at training or vetting your shoppers. If someone doesn't know the difference between a Russet potato and a sweet potato, perhaps they aren't ready for a job shopping at a grocery store.


I don't know if it's a problem with their shoppers or their app, but I'm tired of getting six bags of oranges when I asked for six oranges.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All i know is i went to the grocery store today and they did away with the moronic one way lines and you could start loading at the checkout before the other guy was done.

The one way aisle thing was one of the most maddening things during covid for me, and i'm willing to trade a fair number of lives if it means it is a thing of the past.

BECAUSE IT WAS SO farkING STUPID TO BEGIN WITH.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: CFitzsimmons: That said, InstaCart, if you're listening, you could do a better job at training or vetting your shoppers. If someone doesn't know the difference between a Russet potato and a sweet potato, perhaps they aren't ready for a job shopping at a grocery store.

I don't know if it's a problem with their shoppers or their app, but I'm tired of getting six bags of oranges when I asked for six oranges.


I understand. The worst experience we had was with a shopper who told me that it was his first day with InstaCart. Instead of a six pound turkey breast (Thanksgiving for two) he brought us a 24 pound bird! He also brought the sweet potatoes and two five pound bags of cheese. I cooked the turkey (my first time) and it was great! We had sandwiches for days and I made my first 100% from scratch soup. We froze the rest and had more sandwiches later. The sweet potatoes were fed to the deer who hang out in the yard.

The website has three options for messed up orders
1. Just letting you know (no action needed)
2. Refund my account
3. Refund my credit card

There should be an option
4. Bring me what I paid for post-haste

We recently received a large batch of leeks. Like six large leeks. I've been adding leeks to everything I can. It's a bit frustrating when InstaCart gets it wrong.
 
YouDon'tSay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have to Uber to work and I work in a "critical infrastructure segment", I've been in the wild since day one. I gotta say that there's being cautious and then there is being insanely paranoid over cautious. Then there are the extreme extroverted ones whose fantasy is never talking to anyone again and using covid as an excuse. Which one are you?
 
YouDon'tSay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

YouDon'tSay: I have to Uber to work and I work in a "critical infrastructure segment", I've been in the wild since day one. I gotta say that there's being cautious and then there is being insanely paranoid over cautious. Then there are the extreme extroverted ones whose fantasy is never talking to anyone again and using covid as an excuse. Which one are you?


O typed extroverted when I clearly meant introverted. Let's move on.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for some of the people in the article. The first family mentioned was great. The couple got married, let mom move in, decided they liked staying at home, so they decided to build a home theater. But like so many people, some the others seem to be building this cocoon around themselves, acknowledging that it kind of sucks, but they don't want to leave it.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The past year has shown me that 1/3 of my fellow citizens are clinically insane and completely detached from reality.  I think I'll stay at home, thanks.


I think we live in the same area. I'm convinced 60% - 70% of my neighbors are assholes. Assholes.

https://triblive.com/local/valley-new​s​-dispatch/leechburg-man-defends-anti-b​iden-flag-with-obscenity-that-can-be-s​een-from-nearby-preschool-daycare-and-​church/
 
mikalmd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How can we ever return to normal when we have almost one third or more of the population who are covid idiots who will not take a vaccine ..
 
birdbro69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated and tend bar on the weekends. Technically I can work without a mask but it feels weird. I think it's also reassuring for folks who might be hesitant about going out in the first place...
Oh and it covers my aging mug.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: If you have an unvaccinated child
or adults who are ineligible for the vaccine in your life how has anything really changed? Less stress for you? Maybe?

The vaccine isn't going to help us unless we (all of us eligible) actually take it.

At least 70 million Americans are dedicated to the idea of fascism and applaud the concept of a weaponized plague that adversity affects minorites. So much so that a large enough portion of that 70 million will refuse the vaccine based on their twisted subverted ideology and conspiracy theory fueled shiat-thinking, and thus make it so nothing really changes for those with lives at stake.

You're a fool if you think this will change for many, many people. Also, this pandemic was a dress rehearsal for more to come, eventually more deadly plagues. We're just enjoying the preview of the bullshiat in store.


OK doomer.

The vaccine isn't going to help us unless we (all of us eligible) actually take it.

This is one of the more unintelligent takes I've read recently. The vaccine helps everyone who gets it regardless of who doesn't. It's a goddamn medical miracle. Show some respect.
 
