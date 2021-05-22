 Skip to content
(Metro)   Good morning, you're waking up to England announcing the existence of a triple mutant Covid variant   (metro.co.uk) divider line
21
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not time to panic.  When there's evidence that one of these variants can evade any or all of the vaccines currently being administered, then, it's time to panic.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we just opened up because Red Hats are toddlers.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: It's not time to panic.  When there's evidence that one of these variants can evade any or all of the vaccines currently being administered, then, it's time to panic.


But...but...I was all set to panic!

Spoilsport.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: It's not time to panic.  When there's evidence that one of these variants can evade any or all of the vaccines currently being administered, then, it's time to panic.


Um... many of the variants of concern can, and do, at least partially evade any or all of the vaccines currently being administered. The paragraph that should help:

The COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in development or have been approved are expected to provide at least some protection against new virus variants because these vaccines elicit a broad immune response involving a range of antibodies and cells. Therefore, changes or mutations in the virus should not make vaccines completely ineffective. In the event that any of these vaccines prove to be less effective against one or more variants, it will be possible to change the composition of the vaccines to protect against these variants.

A number of the more concerning variants are raising concern precisely because our current vaccines aren't as effective. "Not completely ineffective" is not the same as "just as effective on variants as they are on the original strain."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we start with the British hate?
Speak English, bloody 'ell?
Go home and drive on the wrong side of the road, wanker.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So we start with the British hate?
Speak English, bloody 'ell?
Go home and drive on the wrong side of the road, wanker.


Dental joke time?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like a Wolverine / Beast / Gambit fanfic Usenet group?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should probably add that we're already updating vaccines to be more effective against variants, because current vaccines aren't simply all that effective against B1.351 and the P1 variants. Even with the AstraZeneca announcement regarding their vaccine's efficacy against P1 variants, they haven't yet provided metrics because they're still studying the situation.

With some of the Covid-19 vaccines already showing signs of being less effective against the B1.351 and the P1 variants, some manufacturers have begun developing booster shots that will give extra immunity against these versions of the virus.
But it is likely vaccines will have to be continually updated as the virus evolves. Already there are some cases in Britain of the B117 variant picking up the mutation that is thought to have been largely responsible for the ability of the virus to be resistant to antibodies in P1 and B1.351. There are other variants spreading in California, US, for example, that carry mutations that could lead to problems in the future by causing reinfections.
'There is a growing list of variants under investigation and it is likely some of these will become variants of concern,' said Dr Volz. 'The virus has demonstrated it has the ability to become more transmissible and to escape from immunity. With a pretty large proportion of the population with immunity either from infection or vaccines, there's going to be much more pressure for escape variants to appear.'
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Harry Freakstorm: So we start with the British hate?
Speak English, bloody 'ell?
Go home and drive on the wrong side of the road, wanker.

Dental joke time?


I don't know what you're on about.  We're all speaking American here.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, Subby I just got out of bed to pee. I won't wake up until mid-afternoon.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Although the existing vaccines antibodies are less effective against variants, in the lab, there are very few* breakthrough cases.  That demonstrates the overall effectiveness of the immune response, which is not limited to antibodies.

*As of April 26, 2021, more than 95 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated ... Total number of vaccine breakthrough infections reported to CDC 9,245.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So we start with the British hate?
Speak English, bloody 'ell?
Go home and drive on the wrong side of the road, wanker.


Oi, ya wee packet of sodden crisps
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yay, more scariants
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looking back at those halcyon days of early 2020 when I was being an alarmist by paying attention to some flu going around China. Hurdurr, just like the bird flu, swine flu, ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
ftroop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Harry Freakstorm: So we start with the British hate?
Speak English, bloody 'ell?
Go home and drive on the wrong side of the road, wanker.

Dental joke time?


Lisa needs braces.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a virus so it's going to continue to mutate like the flu. We need to be diligent and address it if it looks like it will cause a more serious cases. Otherwise, most of these articles are just fear-bait. We shouldn't ignore the variants, but we also shouldn't freak over every little possible change.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: It's not time to panic.  When there's evidence that one of these variants can evade any or all of the vaccines currently being administered, then, it's time to panic.


The indian variant has already dropped pfizer/modern vaccine from 95%+ to 70%.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still no cure for UK dentistry.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Luxury!  When I was a lad, we were infected with quadruple mutant COVID every day, on our way to and from the mill.  And we were happy.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

natazha: Although the existing vaccines antibodies are less effective against variants, in the lab, there are very few* breakthrough cases.  That demonstrates the overall effectiveness of the immune response, which is not limited to antibodies.

*As of April 26, 2021, more than 95 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated ... Total number of vaccine breakthrough infections reported to CDC 9,245.


True, but that is with social distancing and mask mandates.  As we open up expect more, how much more we dont know.
Last year the flu was down 91% with less people vaccinated because of the measures put in place.
Nobody really knows what will happen but if things go south we know what works.... mask up, spread out and wait for new vaccine
 
