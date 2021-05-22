 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   So... Just how do you report the COVID 19 rule breaker? Just askin'   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
    More: Awkward, American films, Black-and-white films, COVID-19 orders, province's COVID-19 tip line number, little second counts, body language, last spring, Neil McArthur  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2021 at 1:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mind your own farking business unless there is an imminent threat of actual danger, Karen?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mace in the face.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Mind your own farking business unless there is an imminent threat of actual danger, Karen?


Plague rats spreading the plague around is all our business, only a complete moron doesn't understand that at this point.  I mean just imagine how stupid you have to be to still not understand that relationship, or worse how shiatty of a person to still be willfully putting the public in danger like that.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't snitch on bank robbers.

This message brought to you by the National Bank Robbers Union.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I feared for my life.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only way this works is with administrative support. And there is none, at any level.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.