(Sad and Useless)   Father's Day is coming up. Give him a break by taking "the boys" out for a spa day (probably NSFW)   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
21
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Site name checks out.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God forbid you just say "youre not getting a handjob"; no, spend $70.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Um... Ew, no?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh look. A little basin to cook his testicles in. Getting them snipped was Insufficient, madam?

I suppose he waswatching the "Doublemint Twins" commercial a little too intently.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"When we were kids if we wanted a testicuzzi we had to cup our balls and fart in the tub"
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Umm... your balls hang low because sperm production requires a temperature slightly below 98.6°F.

Putting your boys in a hot tub regularly will reduce your sperm count.

/but don't let that stop you from washing your Little Proud Boys in this thing
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 175x175]

"When we were kids if we wanted a testicuzzi we had to cup our balls and fart in the tub"


Nicely played!
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get someone else to make soup for your mom.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Umm... your balls hang low because sperm production requires a temperature slightly below 98.6°F.

Putting your boys in a hot tub regularly will reduce your sperm count.

/but don't let that stop you from washing your Little Proud Boys in this thing


So just get this instead of a vasectomy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a jet black edition with a red member pillow

My member hasn't been red since that one time in the 9th grade...

a white edition with a black member pillow

<snerk!>

along with the ultra-rare 14k gold plate limited edition Testicuzzi for when you want to really treat your balls to pure luxury

To fit right in with your gold plumbing?

s31242.pcdn.coView Full Size


/sounds cold
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jizzcuzzi?  Can I say that?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
relieve any pain that might have been introduced to [your balls] throughout the day

That is something I have become very successful at avoiding in the first place, tyvm.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do they make one in a man's size?
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can it double as soft egg boiler? Asking for a friend
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Umm... your balls hang low because sperm production requires a temperature slightly below 98.6°F.

Putting your boys in a hot tub regularly will reduce your sperm count.


Well the premise was a gift for Father's Day, so what's done is done. Infertility from here ain't all bad.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
halfpriceshows.comView Full Size


Jenny Testicuzzi?

Yeah I dated her in High School.  We called her "Swampy."  Some girls have crabs; she had alligators.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another product that started as a joke and then people will order as a joke.

/it's all fun and games until an eleven-year-old will get electrocuted for actually finding and trying out the product.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I ask for two things for Father's Day:

A) don't spend any money

B) not to celebrate Mother's Day next year.

I never get that second one.
 
