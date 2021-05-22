 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   County Sheriff's office in Virginia asks residents who have chickens to register online, in case their chickens break free and endanger them or the community. Sheriff sounds like a chicken   (wric.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do you need to brand your chickens to prove ownership? Chip them? Spray paint your name on them?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like someone's planning a cookout.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a house in Orange County just north of Louisa.  It's farm country, it happens.  If there is a way out, cattle will find it.  They pop up on the local towns fb pages and somebody usually knows who they belong to or will say thanks and come and claim them.  Hunting dogs too.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, sure, but ask them to register guns and it's all "muh amendemntz."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This sounds like a cock registration scheme and I won't abide that. First you register, then they will come for all the cocks and we can't have that.

You can have my cock when you pry it from my cold, dead hand.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you own any of the animals on the list below, authorities are asking you to fill out an online form

Because if there's one thing Louisa is known for around here, it's having great internet connections.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Do you need to brand your chickens to prove ownership? Chip them? Spray paint your name on them?


Leg bands, I think.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was born outside a chicken farm, near Mashville Tennessee..........................
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

offacue: I have a house in Orange County just north of Louisa.  It's farm country, it happens.  If there is a way out, cattle will find it.  They pop up on the local towns fb pages and somebody usually knows who they belong to or will say thanks and come and claim them.  Hunting dogs too.


Here, we mostly know whose cows they are since things are relatively small. But this still isn't a bad idea. Chickens, though, get picked off quickly enough when they're ranging in their own yards. I don't see them lasting long on the lam. Now, guineas, on the other hand, even the militarized cops would have a hard time getting them to go anywhere they didn't want to.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: ZAZ: Do you need to brand your chickens to prove ownership? Chip them? Spray paint your name on them?

Leg bands, I think.


Make sure they're neon colored so they're easier to find in my dogs' poops.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This sounds like a cock registration scheme and I won't abide that. First you register, then they will come for all the cocks and we can't have that.

You can have my cock when you pry it from my cold, dead hand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's a picture of the Sheriff, which might explain a few things ...

wtvq.comView Full Size
 
