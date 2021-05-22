 Skip to content
(AP News)   While India and the world still struggles to fight the pandemic, lets not forget the mass coronavirus outbreak at...Mount Everest?   (apnews.com) divider line
15
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, everyone is jammed into a few tents at night all breathing the same air. It's coronavirus soup.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty soon Mount Everest will be littered with corpses.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Pretty soon Mount Everest will be littered with corpses.


More corpses for the Ganges.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Forget about a bunch of people that had a choice of being in that location? Any one of them could have said 'Nah, I'll wait a year.'

My sympathy meter for them is 42 below zero.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's strange to see the US trying to return to normal, when this pandemic is not really over. I'm in Massachusetts, and I see people out everywhere like it's no big deal. The mask requirement is being lifted statewide, but I wouldn't mind continuing to wear one.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Forget about a bunch of people that had a choice of being in that location? Any one of them could have said 'Nah, I'll wait a year.'

My sympathy meter for them is 42 below zero.


Uh some of them live there
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skinink: It's strange to see the US trying to return to normal, when this pandemic is not really over. I'm in Massachusetts, and I see people out everywhere like it's no big deal. The mask requirement is being lifted statewide, but I wouldn't mind continuing to wear one.


Then keep wearing one?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: maxandgrinch: Forget about a bunch of people that had a choice of being in that location? Any one of them could have said 'Nah, I'll wait a year.'

My sympathy meter for them is 42 below zero.

Uh some of them live there


Yeah, I feel for the locals who need these expeditions to feed their families. The dopey whites who are still going to try for the summit even though they might have Covid? Not so much
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There probably isn't much else that Sherpa guides can do to earn an honest buck. If they get a long haul case or have any lung damage after recovering from the 'rona that will likely put them out of work permanently. A small price to pay so rich people can get the ultimate adrenaline rush of conquering Everest, eh?
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stupid stupid stupid
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skinink: It's strange to see the US trying to return to normal, when this pandemic is not really over. I'm in Massachusetts, and I see people out everywhere like it's no big deal. The mask requirement is being lifted statewide, but I wouldn't mind continuing to wear one.


At this point, though, you have to admit that it's a matter of your personal comfort rather than science or medical advice.  Which I perfectly understand.  This pandemic has been an emotionally traumatic event for a good many people and I understand that some people just don't want to give up the added feeling of safety that wearing a mask gives them.

There's also the social aspect of it, where many people have been assuming for a year now that anyone not wearing a mask was some kind of COVID-denying MAGAT and possibly an existential threat to them personally by simply breathing.  I can understand not wanting to be mistaken for one of those.  People are going to need time to shift their perceptions, particularly since this shift to "Well, the vaccinated don't need to wear a mask anymore in most circumstances" was kind of abrupt.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What kind of moron goes to Nepal during a monstrous outbreak to do something that is purely for personal satisfaction? I have a Nepalese coworker whose family is being laid low by covid, and and here these idiots go, straining the country's resources even more for no good reason.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
shoulda got their hair done first
th.bing.comView Full Size
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That sounds like an absolutely wonderful activity when you might have a virus that makes breathing more difficult.
 
