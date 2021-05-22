 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Burn it. Burn it with fire. And bury the ashes in a deep dark pit protected by an ancient curse that dooms all who would even ponder its resurrection
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Robotic Vibrating Cat...

Shane Dawson wishes everyone a Happy Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Abstract forms of cats have been a popular source of inspiration for domestic bot builders, bringing us everything from Qoobo that looks like a throw cushion with a tale


a pillow that tells you a bedtime story?  they may be onto something!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No face, but it's Japanese, so it has tentacles.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warm kitty, soft kitty, faceless ball of fur..
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? We have two cats. They're both assholes but for different reasons.

I think sometimes I would prefer the faceless vibrating cat robot over the actual cat that starts beating the sh*t out of the other cat at 5am or the other actual cat that wants his special food at 7am and can't wait another hour or so so I can sleep just a little longer.*

*true stories from this morning
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer my cats to have faces.

My kitten would rub up on me. He was the best.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop eating the real ones, maybe they wouldn't have to have fake ones to hold.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be certain to read the instruction manual that comes with it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard Pass.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good old Japan. Buy a freaking vibrator instead, woman!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't a cat with no face nothing but an over-sized tribble?

You might as well go hog and get something you can wear as a toupee.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finally, I can have this keep my perfect polly company when I leave my room daily to apply ointment to my bed sores
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Robotic Vibrating Cat...

Shane Dawson wishes everyone a Happy Caturday!

[Fark user image 612x388]


And now the musical answer to the question nobody asked (namely Who the fark is Shane Dawson?)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jd7rZ​p​aYvz8
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Doing it Jeopardy style:

Shane Dawson

What is the Ghey, biotch?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Faceless would be a good name for a movie or a band.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Faceless would be a good name for a movie or a band.


I am not sure. Would you name your cat that?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's more of a dog's name I guess.

Love me, love my dog. (He's also Faceless.)

Bazinga!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image 300x499]
Finally, I can have this keep my perfect polly company when I leave my room daily to apply ointment to my bed sores


I would so buy that, use it a couple of times and then throw it in a box until the battery (batteries) died.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Isn't a cat with no face nothing but an over-sized tribble?

...


Yes, but at least it won't eat all your triticale.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
www.wtfjapan.com
 
shabu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Robotic Vibrating Cat is the name of my punk Anne Murray cover band!
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shape-wise, that thing looks like Al Capp's creation, the Schmoo, except with ears.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shostie: You know what? We have two cats. They're both assholes but for different reasons.

I think sometimes I would prefer the faceless vibrating cat robot over the actual cat that starts beating the sh*t out of the other cat at 5am or the other actual cat that wants his special food at 7am and can't wait another hour or so so I can sleep just a little longer.*

*true stories from this morning


The struggle for sleep is real.

Punched in the face by a paw at 5:30 AM today...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shostie: You know what? We have two cats. They're both assholes but for different reasons.

I think sometimes I would prefer the faceless vibrating cat robot over the actual cat that starts beating the sh*t out of the other cat at 5am or the other actual cat that wants his special food at 7am and can't wait another hour or so so I can sleep just a little longer.*

*true stories from this morning


You should have gotten a dog.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This is the third one this month," The CSI tech said, looking nervously over his shoulder at the body, its sheet-draped form curled on the carpet surrounded by other officers. Camera flashes and the furtive sounds of pencils polluted the apartment.
"All single, no families, and then there's THAT, " The detective replied, drawing on his vaporizer deeply. "All of them had that, that Thing..."
The furry abomination sat on the sofa, eerily vibrating against the leather upholstery. Like Lovecraft's Night Gaunt, faceless, synthetic, a sick parody of life.
"Why haven't they shut it off?" The tech whispered, shuddering.
"They tried about fifteen minutes ago," The detective replied, turning to leave the scene. He'd had enough. "I Took the batteries out of it when I got here."
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...and the Flatcat, which might be a reincarnated version of roadkill.

This reminded me of Kevin's dead cat in Philip K. Dick's novel Valis:

Our friend Kevin always began his attack one way. "What about my dead cat?" Kevin would ask. Several years ago, Kevin had been out walking his cat in the early evening. Kevin, the fool, had not put the cat on a leash, and the cat had dashed into the street and right into the front wheel of a passing car. When he picked up the remains of the cat it was still alive, breathing in bloody foam and staring at him in horror. Kevin liked to say, "On judgement day when I'm brought up before the great judge I'm going to say, 'Hold on a second,' and then I'm going to whip out my dead cat from inside my coat. 'How do you explain this? I'm going to ask." By then, Kevin would say, the cat would be as stiff as a frying pan; he would hold out the cat by its handle, its tail, and wait for a satisfactory answer.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like an owl turd.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn, I thought this was going to be an article on avocado toast
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Indiegent: "This is the third one this month," The CSI tech said, looking nervously over his shoulder at the body, its sheet-draped form curled on the carpet surrounded by other officers. Camera flashes and the furtive sounds of pencils polluted the apartment.
"All single, no families, and then there's THAT, " The detective replied, drawing on his vaporizer deeply. "All of them had that, that Thing..."
The furry abomination sat on the sofa, eerily vibrating against the leather upholstery. Like Lovecraft's Night Gaunt, faceless, synthetic, a sick parody of life.
"Why haven't they shut it off?" The tech whispered, shuddering.
"They tried about fifteen minutes ago," The detective replied, turning to leave the scene. He'd had enough. "I Took the batteries out of it when I got here."


Where can I read the rest of this?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have no mouth and I must purr.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yay, a vibrating pussy
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Finally. For once it's not spiders. Thank you, Subby.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Lemme just microwave my cat, and I'll hop onto Zoom."
 
