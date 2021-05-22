 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   And again, cheese makes the world a better place
    Crime, Police, Carl Stewart, law enforcement agencies, part of national Operation Venetic, EncroChat encryption service, Arrest, block of cheese  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]


"Everyone knows the moon is made of heroin, Gromit"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Praise Cheeses!
 
scanman61
1 hour ago  
"Stewart was identified after sharing an image of a block of cheese in the palm of his hand, from which his fingerprints were analysed"


Enhance!
 
casual disregard
1 hour ago  
It does.

Don't tell the vegans.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The magic and possibilities of cheese and associated contraptions will persist long after humans are extinct
Cheese Machine
Youtube pJTnr0L4ejc
 
GnuUzir
1 hour ago  
Blessed be the cheese makers.
 
spiralscratch
1 hour ago  
If we can now fingerprint cheese, maybe someday we will finally be able to dust for vomit.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

scanman61: "Stewart was identified after sharing an image of a block of cheese in the palm of his hand, from which his fingerprints were analysed"


Enhance!


Yeah, if that's the exact pic they used in TFA, I don't see how they got anything from that.

Probably some source or parallel investigation they don't want to reveal.
 
zjoik
1 hour ago  
Cheese: poor mans opiate
 
Professor Science
1 hour ago  

GnuUzir: Blessed be the cheese makers.


Well obviously it's not meant to be taken literally. It refers to any manufacturer of dairy products.
 
Gentlequiet
1 hour ago  
He didn't care how farking runny it was.
 
Ambitwistor
1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
helpdeskguy
1 hour ago  

question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?


It's possible merits aside, the argument is usually that 'criminal activity' will not be limited to the sale of drugs.  Rather, that the sale of drugs itself involves or leads to other criminal activity.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
1 hour ago  

question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?


The world is better because the people who did all the work have jobs. Without those jobs they would be out on the street voting for the opposition.
 
TheSwizz
1 hour ago  

helpdeskguy: question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?

It's possible merits aside, the argument is usually that 'criminal activity' will not be limited to the sale of drugs.  Rather, that the sale of drugs itself involves or leads to other criminal activity.


So, drugs are a gateway crime?
 
BigNumber12
1 hour ago  
Stewart was identified after sharing an image of a block of cheese in the palm of his hand, from which his fingerprints were analysed.

This is why I only use a 2003-vintage cameraphone to post photos to social media.
 
skinink [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Hi ho, the derry-o, cheese stands alone!
 
Weird Hal
1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]


Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.  Gervais, in contrast, can induce nightmares.
 
scanman61
1 hour ago  

helpdeskguy: question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?

It's possible merits aside, the argument is usually that 'criminal activity' will not be limited to the sale of drugs.  Rather, that the sale of drugs itself involves or leads to other criminal activity.


And why does the sale of drugs do that?  Because the sale of drugs is illegal!

/it's the circle of logic....
 
RidgeRacerZX6
55 minutes ago  
Life of Brian - Blessed are the cheesemakers
Youtube -xLUEMj6cwA
 
scanman61
55 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]

Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.


Have you tried the cheese from Santaroga?  It's mind blowing!

/obscure?
 
yms
54 minutes ago  

question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?


Last I checked cocaine production farks the environment and society where it is produced and society along it's smuggling routes until it reaches the end farkers who use for their pleasure.
Not anti drugs but to suggest is victimless is a little naive, in my opinion.
 
dickfreckle
53 minutes ago  
Years ago I tended bar at a very high-end restaurant, and we had Stilton cheese at the bar as part of the complimentary amuse bouche while you waited for your table at the bar. The only problem is that I could not stop eating it. I was even approached and asked why we were going through so much cheese. I owned up to it and my boss wasn't even mad. He just told to me try to lay off the cheese, and he seemed to understand the attraction to and weakness for stinky cheese.

I did not lay off, because I have no self control. For two years Stilton was a key part of my diet. Especially when hungover. All of that fat really calmed my aching hangovers down. It took about an hour to properly set up the bar and I was eating cheese like a Frenchman the entire time. The first thing I did wasn't stocking the wine and such, it was going to the walk-in for the cheese.
 
Gentlequiet
52 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]

Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.  Gervais, in contrast, can induce nightmares.


Sesame Street: Celebrity Lullabies With Ricky Gervais
Youtube Jc20vMz0V7Q
 
Weird Hal
44 minutes ago  

scanman61: Weird Hal: Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]

Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.

Have you tried the cheese from Santaroga?  It's mind blowing!

/obscure?


Was obscure to me so I googled.   Possibly the only Frank Herbert book I haven't read.  Yet!
 
zjoik
44 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Weird Hal: Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]

Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.  Gervais, in contrast, can induce nightmares.

[YouTube video: Sesame Street: Celebrity Lullabies With Ricky Gervais]


Christ, put on the nsgw tags

Have you no shame?
 
zjoik
43 minutes ago  

zjoik: Gentlequiet: Weird Hal: Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]

Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.  Gervais, in contrast, can induce nightmares.

[YouTube video: Sesame Street: Celebrity Lullabies With Ricky Gervais]

Christ, put on the nsgw tags

Have you no shame?


*nsfw
 
the voice of raisin
40 minutes ago  

question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?


Thank you Mr(s) Sackler for your profound insight.
 
Weird Hal
39 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Weird Hal: Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]

Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.  Gervais, in contrast, can induce nightmares.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jc20vMz0​V7Q]


Awesome, I had no idea how real that quip could become!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
Well, at least he has good taste in cheese.

Really, fingerprints, from a block of cheese, or rather, from an image of cheese? That's almost as scary as his Neanderthal low brow and his face.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  
I am ashamed to admit I know this, but those crackers named Bacon Dippers are really yummy with Stilton. The unctuousness of the cracker is a perfect match for the strong flavour and unctuousness of the cheese. Just don't admit doing this to a member of the Upper Middle or Upper Classes.

Mind you, combining mass market junk with aristocratic goodness could be considered fashionably déclassé if you have the money to back it up.

By the way, how the Hell did the French get away with La Vache qui rit? It's French. It's processed cheeze fud. What the fark?
 
Weird Hal
29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Well, at least he has good taste in cheese.

Really, fingerprints, from a block of cheese, or rather, from an image of cheese? That's almost as scary as his Neanderthal low brow and his face.


I think it was his hands not the cheese that they read the fingerprints from.

Sorry. From which they read the fingerprints.

/from
//fromage
 
Karne
27 minutes ago  

helpdeskguy: question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?

It's possible merits aside, the argument is usually that 'criminal activity' will not be limited to the sale of drugs.  Rather, that the sale of drugs itself involves or leads to other criminal activity.


Sounds like a good argument for legalization. And now that the rightees are pretending they didn't invent cancel culture, there is nothing standing in the way. It's not like consevatives are ever full of crap or anything...
 
Karne
25 minutes ago  

yms: question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?

Last I checked cocaine production farks the environment and society where it is produced and society along it's smuggling routes until it reaches the end farkers who use for their pleasure.
Not anti drugs but to suggest is victimless is a little naive, in my opinion.


Let's work this out mentally for you.
It's only dangerous because it's illegal. If it was made in a factory and shipped through Amazon (the company) all of that would go bye bye.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Approves, and hankers for a hunk.
 
IRestoreFurniture
23 minutes ago  

question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?


The illegality of them leads to crime.

Which is why they shouldn't be illegal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  
I'll let you in on France's shameful secret:  it doesn't have 400 cheeses. It's got five cheeses with 400 names.

La Vache qui rit is flavour No. 5. It tastes like Chanel No. 5.

Another little secret: The French are very militaristic and brave. They wouldn't have lost so many wars if they hadn't won so many.

And for the two biggest wars they "lost" they were on the winning side and bore the brunt of battle more than any country this side of Poland or Russia.

La Vache qui rit de vos sottises is the most famous cheese for foreigners.

Moi, je suis du côté des rieurs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: brantgoose: Well, at least he has good taste in cheese.

Really, fingerprints, from a block of cheese, or rather, from an image of cheese? That's almost as scary as his Neanderthal low brow and his face.

I think it was his hands not the cheese that they read the fingerprints from.

Sorry. From which they read the fingerprints.

/from
//fromage


Reading fingerprints from fingers? Great police work, Louis.

I prefer my reality, thank you.

Your President smells of Big Macs and leaves Cheetoz prints on everything he touches.
 
yms
13 minutes ago  

Karne: yms: question_dj: last I checked, drugs are victimless. selling them shouldn't be any different than selling any other thing. how is the world better with this guy in jail for selling drugs?

Last I checked cocaine production farks the environment and society where it is produced and society along it's smuggling routes until it reaches the end farkers who use for their pleasure.
Not anti drugs but to suggest is victimless is a little naive, in my opinion.

Let's work this out mentally for you.
It's only dangerous because it's illegal. If it was made in a factory and shipped through Amazon (the company) all of that would go bye bye.


My comment was nothing to do with the danger of the drug it was related to the impact and suffering it causes in production areas and trafficking routes.
Totally agree all would dissapear if was legal and that I beleive that should absolutely be the case for all  drugs.
At this point in time though they aren't so to suggest me buying a wrap of coke from Brandon in a club is victimless is a farking stupid statement.
 
scanman61
12 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: scanman61: Weird Hal: Dead for Tax Reasons: Block of Stilton cheese led to the downfall of EncroChat drug dealer

[Fark user image 418x638]

Of the three great cheeses of England; Stilton, Cheddar, Ricky Gervais; only Stilton has been shown to cause pleasant and intense dreams.

Have you tried the cheese from Santaroga?  It's mind blowing!

/obscure?

Was obscure to me so I googled.   Possibly the only Frank Herbert book I haven't read.  Yet!


I highly recommend it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.