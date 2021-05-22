 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   News that will come as a surprise to absolutely no one, travel edition
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems like a thoroughly researched study which had hundreds of thousands of data points and was not influenced by pre-conceived bias.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife and I are fully vaccinated and sick of the anti- vax people's shiat. We are going to travel this summer.. staying away from large cities and people as much as possible. And staying as masked as possible. Anyone tries to take our masks off is going to be told, "WE ARE COVID POSITIVE AND WILL COUGH ON YOU!"

We are looking forward to getting out of the house and section hiking the ADT.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: My wife and I are fully vaccinated and sick of the anti- vax people's shiat. We are going to travel this summer.. staying away from large cities and people as much as possible. And staying as masked as possible. Anyone tries to take our masks off is going to be told, "WE ARE COVID POSITIVE AND WILL COUGH ON YOU!"

We are looking forward to getting out of the house and section hiking the ADT.


Nobody who is covid positive would wear a mask.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Been fully vaccinated bout a month now.

Not travelling until Sept and I am still nervous.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

Top destinations for vaccinated travelers
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Columbus, Ohio
Washington D.C.
Boston
Baltimore
Cincinnati
Indianapolis

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to travel for work. In some ways, the best travel was last year, because I could do a lot of my stuff in "off" hours when the places were closed or mostly unoccupied. Hotels were deserted and I was getting upgraded rooms without asking. Traffic was light. The restaurants were happy to see a customer, even if it was all or mostly carry-out.
The down side was one of my diversions I take during work trips, if I can find a spare hour or two, is to visit a local museum. Yeah, that didn't happen. I've got a "ROAM" membership to the local museum and can get into others for free or a discount price. If they are open this year, I'll donate something because non-profits got hit hard last year.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got my first shot last week and my second will be in two weeks, so I am undecided. I will travel no further than liquor store for now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess this means after I get all the variants inside of one body -MINE! - I get to ride an undead Siberian Tiger the size of a Brahmahorn rodeo bull and be the king of the covid-inclusive zone known as Las Vegas.

Woooo!
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is it that everyone is so desperate to get away from?  Your real life?

Sounds like you're doing it wrong.  But I knew that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like there is going to be a secondary outbreak and then we can all spend another year trying to get it under control.
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: theteacher: My wife and I are fully vaccinated and sick of the anti- vax people's shiat. We are going to travel this summer.. staying away from large cities and people as much as possible. And staying as masked as possible. Anyone tries to take our masks off is going to be told, "WE ARE COVID POSITIVE AND WILL COUGH ON YOU!"

We are looking forward to getting out of the house and section hiking the ADT.

Nobody who is covid positive would wear a mask.


Nobody who is covid positive should be mixing with others, masked or not.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

orbister: The Googles Do Nothing: theteacher: My wife and I are fully vaccinated and sick of the anti- vax people's shiat. We are going to travel this summer.. staying away from large cities and people as much as possible. And staying as masked as possible. Anyone tries to take our masks off is going to be told, "WE ARE COVID POSITIVE AND WILL COUGH ON YOU!"

We are looking forward to getting out of the house and section hiking the ADT.

Nobody who is covid positive would wear a mask.

Nobody who is covid positive should be mixing with others, masked or not.


If plague rats could follow recommendations we would have been out of quarantine by mid-summer 2020.
 
otiosa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Somehow this reminds me of the cordyceps fungus that takes over ants' brains and wants to make them infect as many ants from the colony as possible.
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: What is it that everyone is so desperate to get away from?  Your real life?

Sounds like you're doing it wrong.  But I knew that.


You've never heard of the concept of a vacation?  Or doing new things? Or doing old things that you still enjoy that can't be done close to home?

You evidently have a boring life.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This seems like a thoroughly researched study which had hundreds of thousands of data points and was not influenced by pre-conceived bias.


It's in Fark's wheelhouse, then.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's weird, almost like not being vaccinated gives them a false sense of power.

/i'm fully vaccinated and other than visiting my father i'm going nowhere on purpose
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unvaccinated Americans are less worried about traveling than vaccinated

That sounds to me like both groups have it figured wrong.
 
cleek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like there is going to be a secondary outbreak and then we can all spend another year trying to get it under control.


Narrator: they did not get it under control.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freddyV: Been fully vaccinated bout a month now.

Not travelling until Sept and I am still nervous.


Same here, traveling in September. Hoping people pull their heads out of their asses by then. You may now point and laugh.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Anyone tries to take our masks off


Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love how they assume every American is wealthy enough to just take off and drop 10K on a week long vacation.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If the vaccines work why is everyone so scared? Pre-Covid I don't recall people hiding in their homes and wearing masks to avoid polio or rubella and the Covid vaccines are about as effective as our polio and MMR vaccines. So do I trust the science or not? Because the messages I'm seeing are a bit unclear.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrparks: I guess this means after I get all the variants inside of one body -MINE! - I get to ride an undead Siberian Tiger the size of a Brahmahorn rodeo bull and be the king of the covid-inclusive zone known as Las Vegas.

Woooo!



In other news, "Army of the Dead" came out on Netflix yesterday!

Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theteacher: My wife and I are fully vaccinated and sick of the anti- vax people's shiat. We are going to travel this summer.. staying away from large cities and people as much as possible. And staying as masked as possible. Anyone tries to take our masks off is going to be told, "WE ARE COVID POSITIVE AND WILL COUGH ON YOU!"

We are looking forward to getting out of the house and section hiking the ADT.


Seriously?  Wearing a mask to hike in the wilderness while fully vaccinated?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't been able to make planned trips to see my girlfriend in San Francisco, my 91 year old grandmother in the Philippines, or my overseas friends in a little over a year because of these assholes.
 
I'm an excellent driver [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RTOGUY: If the vaccines work why is everyone so scared? Pre-Covid I don't recall people hiding in their homes and wearing masks to avoid polio or rubella and the Covid vaccines are about as effective as our polio and MMR vaccines. So do I trust the science or not? Because the messages I'm seeing are a bit unclear.


Snap.  I was having the self same thought.   If it works (and it does) the entire point is that you can get on with your "normal" life.  Sure you need to be aware of high risk areas and activities, but if you can finally stop licking windows and attending GOP events, you will be just fine.
 
