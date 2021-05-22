 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Ah jeez, not this again   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sure you want to keep the masks off?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well then....I'm sure that THIS time will be different. We're all gonna die.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bird flu...again.

Thanks but until it starts harming people we got enough on our plate to deal with (and I'm not just talking about the Israelis).
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Sure you want to keep the masks off?


Absolutely not. Why panic later when you can panic now?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bring it, baby. Who's ready for round two?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Sure you want to keep the masks off?


Did you really have to trigger them?
Now we have to hear all that screeching.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's the betting that Trump calls it the Russia Flu?


....

Yeah, I thought so.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nuke russia and china already.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Finland!


One of my favourite Patrick Star lines, ever. Also a good place to be during Phase Four. I think Phase Four is a horror movie, isn't it?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus"

Well, at least we're catching it earl-

"...last year."

Damn it!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've seen that one now that I see the IMDB blurb.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Nuke russia and china already.


Well, it would solve all our health problems.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I refuse to be burned like this. I refuse. We went through so much. I cannot accept this in good conscience.

Are we truly cursed?
 
Insurgent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
medical xpress huh?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: What's the betting that Trump calls it the Russia Flu?


....

Yeah, I thought so.


Thankfully this isn't the pandemic that happened last year. As absolutely negligent as Trump was responding to a virus coming from his hated Jhina, he really wouldn't have placed any restrictions against Father Russia.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The authors note that the infected workers did not have any symptoms (they were tested for safety reasons) and there was no indication that the virus was transmissible from one person to the next. But they point out, that once a crossover has been made, it generally does not take a virus long to adapt to spread to other victims-they note how quickly the virus mutated to jump from duck to duck and then to other bird species. They also note that the virus has been found to be quite lethal, with massive die-offs in multiple outbreaks.


Spreads like measles (with a R0 of 12-18), asymptomatic for 3 weeks, 80% death rate. Come on nature!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: DarkSoulNoHope: Sure you want to keep the masks off?

Did you really have to trigger them?
Now we have to hear all that screeching.


Sorry, I'm always thinking that the reasonable position of caution is better than keeping quiet in the face of screeching idiots who wish to remain maskless prior to the danger passing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
first discovered in a duck in China back in 2010.

Maybe if you had done something about it then?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Bring it, baby. Who's ready for round two?


lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
/angry republican noises
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember when swine flu came to this country and we just mostly ignored it and went on with our lives?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guys..... yesterday I scooped up a turtle in the middle of the road with my shovel and put her on the other side...are we all gonna die of salmonella?

/ the bottom of her shell was really pretty, I wish I had taken a picture
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
AMERICA! Have you heard? It's a brand new flu, and it's from a bird...

Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Bird flu...again.

Thanks but until it starts harming people we got enough on our plate to deal with (and I'm not just talking about the Israelis).


I decided a while ago that I shouldn't get worried about stories that I only see on Fark, especially ones talking about potential problems on the horizon.

When they appear on NBC, then I can start to worry about them.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: "They suggest that vigilant surveillance of farms, live markets and wild birds, along with the implementation of standard infection control measures, could slow the spread of the virus, giving pharmaceutical companies time to develop a vaccine for it."

....welp, we're boned!
 
docilej
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That sound hear is Fauci and all the democrat governors (+ Charlie Baker) popping erections.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: What's the betting that Trump calls it the Russia Flu?


....

Yeah, I thought so.


he would probably call it the American democrat flu and apologize to Putin amid calls to cull democrats for the safety of the herd.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skinink: AMERICA! Have you heard?


ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty Season 3 - "Aw Jeez!"
Youtube xQXOCq0cPqI
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only known cure: pee from a Russian hooker, applied directly to the forehead. Applied directly to the forehead. Applied directy to the forehead.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: jso2897: DarkSoulNoHope: Sure you want to keep the masks off?

Did you really have to trigger them?
Now we have to hear all that screeching.

Sorry, I'm always thinking that the reasonable position of caution is better than keeping quiet in the face of screeching idiots who wish to remain maskless prior to the danger passing.


Oh, i suppose you're right. Bur it sure gets tiresome, you must admit.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russian wet markets?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russian Duck Flu electric boogaloo

/eto pizdets
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned about that one we heard about crossing over from dogs. But at this point, I'm also beginning to give some serious side-eye to the idea that the Earth/Gaia is actively trying to reestablish an equilibrium.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"They suggest that vigilant surveillance of farms, live markets and wild birds, along with the implementation of standard infection control measures,

lol sure bro. Totally gonna happen. They totally wont go into full reality-denial mode theyve been doing since january 2020 about covid.
 
