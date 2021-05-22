 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   Nothing says dystopia quite like being able to hire your own private cops from an app   (theverge.com) divider line
16
    More: Creepy, Surveillance, Security, Escort agency, Vigilante, Security guard, Gloria Jones, secondary emergency response network, new report  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lock them up
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are they hastily sketched?

//TAAAKKKEEE ONN MEEEEEEEEEE
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, but guys... what if the guy you're calling private cops on... calls his own private cops.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So.. butt-dial a merc?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarothin: Okay, but guys... what if the guy you're calling private cops on... calls his own private cops.


Give it a few weeks and we will all get to watch...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
suggesting it might be as simple as an escort service

Go on...

users would summon if they're afraid to walk home late at night

Oh. Pass.
 
gyorg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe these are mercs not cops.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they'll get to the bottom of all the important stuff
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What about my own private Idaho? Do they have an app for that?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, they're like the rent-a-cops that people get for special events and for patrolling businesses at night, but hired by app instead of hired by a phone call?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Brought to you by:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
US hired mercenaries to fight wars so they can say troop reductions are happening. So fark it, why not?
 
onestr8
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow! This is really fark-trending (that's what I am now calling repeats that aren't flagged as repeats).
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tarothin: Okay, but guys... what if the guy you're calling private cops on... calls his own private cops.


In less lawful times this is what is known as a "turf war".

Or in old western times a "range war".
 
Unreasonable
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone who has been on Nextdoor for more than 5 minutes knows how this is going to go.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tarothin: Okay, but guys... what if the guy you're calling private cops on... calls his own private cops.


It's a libertaryan wet dream
 
