(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Bright and cheerful is not the normal description of a police car. But one Pennsylvania police department is changing its look thanks to a second graders   (local21news.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
wait, what? in america?

Fark user imageView Full Size


it must be these exhaust fumes getting in my eyes......
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
now, just promise not to shoot any second graders and we can be cool........i think?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile, my local barneys just spent god knows how much to re-paint the entire fleet from white with color logos of the city seal, to black.  With grey-scale logos and lettering.  'Cause it's cool, man.  I'm frankly surprised they didn't put "Molon Labe" Spartan helmets or Punisher logos on them, too, buncha f*cking adolescents.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark off cool tag, nothing but copaganda
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Munden: fark off cool tag, nothing but copaganda


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I'm gonna love and cherish the living sh*t outta you, biatch!"

Seriously, though, maybe this is propaganda, but maybe the odd cop as he's beating a handcuffed suspect will see the car and think: "Oh, right..."
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

luna1580: now, just promise not to shoot any second graders and we can be cool........i think?


Police union: "No".
 
