(NBC News)   Maybe she was just going to return the money in about two weeks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dewey charge her or not?"

"Throw the book at her."
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you're good at being a librarian, doesn't mean .....  Oh never mind
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like should should have read up a bit more on the topic though, since she was arrested just outside the bank
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Dewey charge her or not?"

"Throw the book at her."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's probably being charged only with bringing a gun into the Children's Section of the library.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Waiting for the "Librarians are paid so low they have to rob banks" activists.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember when the librarian was a much older woman: Kindly, discreet, unattractive. We didn't know anything about her private life. We didn't want to know anything about her private life. She didn't have a private life.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I remember when the librarian was a much older woman: Kindly, discreet, unattractive. We didn't know anything about her private life. We didn't want to know anything about her private life. She didn't have a private life.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What's my problem, punks like you, that's my problem. And you better not screw up again, because if you do, I'll be all over you like a Pit Bull on a Poodle.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This sounds like mental illness
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: LordOfThePings: I remember when the librarian was a much older woman: Kindly, discreet, unattractive. We didn't know anything about her private life. We didn't want to know anything about her private life. She didn't have a private life.

[Fark user image 364x359]

What's my problem, punks like you, that's my problem. And you better not screw up again, because if you do, I'll be all over you like a Pit Bull on a Poodle.


Listen here funny boy.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like desperation. Maybe a medical bill or losing housing?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two weeks? What would the late charges be for that amount of time?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next contestant on "Dancing Behind Bars".

Hopefully, her dance partner will be Donald Trump.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Waiting for the "Librarians are paid so low they have to rob banks" activists.


Everyone who is paid so low that they aren't making a living wage for where they live, need to have the government force an increase in wages to a living wage.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, is this a naughty librarian thread now?

I've always wondered what one might look like - just so I can stay as far away as possible.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, Rob!

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Somebody posted "I have a gub." re, bank robbery. I just got the reference 48 hrs later.
 
