(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Catch anything? "Yeah. A 60 pound muskie about 52 inches long and about 30 inches around". Holy fark, what did you reel that in with? "Twenty dollar Zebco from Walmart"   (wjactv.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 11:37 PM



DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds fishy.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
goat.com.auView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is the fattest pike I've ever seen.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: Sounds fishy.


Sounds derpy.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stan unusual: That is the fattest pike I've ever seen.


Muskies generally run a little thicker than Pike. Different metabolism too. Large Pike need cooler water to digest a meal in - so they like lakes with deep water. They'll hunt up in shallows and weed beds, but head deep once they've eaten. Muskies don't need the cool water as much, but they do need lots of food, so while they are in bigger lakes, they are in rivers as well - Upper Mississippi has been a good spot for trophy fish for a while.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stan unusual: That is the fattest pike I've ever seen.


Reported.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the guys I used to work with wrote this magical thing:
media-amazon.comView Full Size


He was very sad that they'd retitled it (it was originally called "Muskie Madness"), and the whole thing was filmed in Heyward, Wisconsin. I own it on DVD. It's about a veteran who FISHES PEOPLE TO DEATH because of the metal plate in his head during a muskie fishing competition in Heyward.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids In The Hall - The Beard
Youtube GeX2ZI5KL3E
I wonder if he feels like growing a beard
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a cheap rod? Impressive.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Rule on Musky is if they're under 36" you have to release them. That's one hell of a fish. Guys have fished for their entire lives and not gotten a legal Musky.

\ but they drank a lot of beer so they're fine.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.mainememory.netView Full Size


Nice Muskie.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 bucks, must be a 202 reel.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of the story is that he released it into the wild, takes a big man with a small ego to do the right thing and let a big one like that go rather than take it as a trophy.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zebco 33 is the best goddamn closed face reel in the history of fishing. Skimmed the article and didn't see that reel in particular. There's at least a coin flip odds that's the reel referred to. That reel is the longest lasting, most simple, most versatile, cheap, easy to use reel ever.

All hail the Zebco 33!
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Zebco 33 is the best goddamn closed face reel in the history of fishing. Skimmed the article and didn't see that reel in particular. There's at least a coin flip odds that's the reel referred to. That reel is the longest lasting, most simple, most versatile, cheap, easy to use reel ever.

All hail the Zebco 33!


yeah, but do they still unscrew with a dime...or maybe nickle...no I think it was a dime. Lots of things used to unscrew with dimes.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CSB: once accidentally caught a 21lb muskie on a lake they said didn't have any.  I wasn't catching a single thing for 3 hours while my boat partner was reeling in fish after fish (focused on bass but would've accepted walleye too).  For the partner, literally every other cast was a fish.  So, pissed off, I hooked on my deepest diver out of spite and chucked it in the opposite direction.  Whuddya know, hooked something.  Spent the next 45 min fighting & reeling it in.  Grabbed it with the net and the thing was so heavy it bent the handle as I was trying to maneuver it into the boat.  Called it a day at that point.  Was not fun carrying it down a 1/2 mile portage.  Was running 15lb test (because bass & walleye) so was truly amazing it never snapped.  But I was extra cautious in the play, knowing it felt big somehow.

/Never even occurred to me to later cut off the line I used, so I spent the rest of the trip wondering why it kept snapping with any decent sized fish.  But I rode that high for a looong time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's not about the size/cost of the tool it's how it is used.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Zebco 33 is the best goddamn closed face reel in the history of fishing. Skimmed the article and didn't see that reel in particular. There's at least a coin flip odds that's the reel referred to. That reel is the longest lasting, most simple, most versatile, cheap, easy to use reel ever.

All hail the Zebco 33!


I had 2 33's my father gave me over 50 years ago stolen a couple years back.
Love to get my hands on who stole them.
Caught so many fish with them.
Sentimental value made them priceless.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: CSB: once accidentally caught a 21lb muskie on a lake they said didn't have any.  I wasn't catching a single thing for 3 hours while my boat partner was reeling in fish after fish (focused on bass but would've accepted walleye too).  For the partner, literally every other cast was a fish.  So, pissed off, I hooked on my deepest diver out of spite and chucked it in the opposite direction.  Whuddya know, hooked something.  Spent the next 45 min fighting & reeling it in.  Grabbed it with the net and the thing was so heavy it bent the handle as I was trying to maneuver it into the boat.  Called it a day at that point.  Was not fun carrying it down a 1/2 mile portage.  Was running 15lb test (because bass & walleye) so was truly amazing it never snapped.  But I was extra cautious in the play, knowing it felt big somehow.

/Never even occurred to me to later cut off the line I used, so I spent the rest of the trip wondering why it kept snapping with any decent sized fish.  But I rode that high for a looong time.


I just recently learned that fish eggs survive through bird's digestive tracts. So lakes that shouldn't have any fish at all often have some interesting populations.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Zebco 33 is the best goddamn closed face reel in the history of fishing. Skimmed the article and didn't see that reel in particular. There's at least a coin flip odds that's the reel referred to. That reel is the longest lasting, most simple, most versatile, cheap, easy to use reel ever.

All hail the Zebco 33!


8lb carp broke my @#$#$@! pole this week.
I run 30lb braided test.  But I was playing with fire with a 8-10lb pole.

about 20 minutes before that: about 10lbs, 30"

/fining trifecta in play.

/wait. WHO THE FARK fishes for carp in WI?  Me. Yay Rock river.
//And FARK you lake association.  Poisoning carp won't get rid of them.  Dredging all of us more than 3' depth will make for more oxygen in the lake.
/// I count more than 30 dead carp and some cats washing up on my shore in the last week.
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: The best part of the story is that he released it into the wild, takes a big man with a small ego to do the right thing and let a big one like that go rather than take it as a trophy.


Shock of hair like the fires of hell. Went by the name of "Homer."
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
60 pounds?  Possibly.

30 inches diameter?  Ummm...no.  Not even 30 inches circumference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: I just recently learned that fish eggs survive through bird's digestive tracts. So lakes that shouldn't have any fish at all often have some interesting populations.


It makes perfect sense, and it explains why glacial lakes still-born in the northern hemisphere just a few thousand years ago now team with life.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pfft amateur

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dont remember which model it was, but when i was six or seven my first fishing pole had a closed face zebco reel. Dad taught me how to cast really well in the swimming pool, then taught me a few basic knots. My first camping trip i had to stop fishing at dusk cause i'd not only caught my limit of trout but probably forty more, one fish after another, let them all go. Never fished for muskie or pike...
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: zeroflight222: CSB: once accidentally caught a 21lb muskie on a lake they said didn't have any.  I wasn't catching a single thing for 3 hours while my boat partner was reeling in fish after fish (focused on bass but would've accepted walleye too).  For the partner, literally every other cast was a fish.  So, pissed off, I hooked on my deepest diver out of spite and chucked it in the opposite direction.  Whuddya know, hooked something.  Spent the next 45 min fighting & reeling it in.  Grabbed it with the net and the thing was so heavy it bent the handle as I was trying to maneuver it into the boat.  Called it a day at that point.  Was not fun carrying it down a 1/2 mile portage.  Was running 15lb test (because bass & walleye) so was truly amazing it never snapped.  But I was extra cautious in the play, knowing it felt big somehow.

/Never even occurred to me to later cut off the line I used, so I spent the rest of the trip wondering why it kept snapping with any decent sized fish.  But I rode that high for a looong time.

I just recently learned that fish eggs survive through bird's digestive tracts. So lakes that shouldn't have any fish at all often have some interesting populations.


Well damn, that is interesting and now I've learned something myself.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Demetrius: 60 pounds?  Possibly.

30 inches diameter?  Ummm...no.  Not even 30 inches circumference.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


He measured the long way around.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was just a little pup
And it was derby day
It was dad and me and Darrell
Out in San Pablo Bay
Taco-flavored Doritos
And my orange life vest
Dad caught a hundred pound sturgeon
On twenty-pound test.
 
amb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought you caught muskies with your foot. (Then get fined for keeping it.)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Zebco 33 is the best goddamn closed face reel in the history of fishing. Skimmed the article and didn't see that reel in particular. There's at least a coin flip odds that's the reel referred to. That reel is the longest lasting, most simple, most versatile, cheap, easy to use reel ever.

All hail the Zebco 33!

yeah, but do they still unscrew with a dime...or maybe nickle...no I think it was a dime. Lots of things used to unscrew with dimes.


You can still screw subby's mom for a dime.

/figured headline was subby's jealousy over a Zebco reel versus some Abu Garcia one that cost well past a hundred they paid for.
//if not, just kidding
///Zebco 33 on my 7' Ugly Stik 4 life
 
