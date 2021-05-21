 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Hello. I'm an area cat, and I am intellectually superior to you   (hillspet.com) divider line
12
    More: Awkward, Cat, Brain, Mammal, Dr. Lorie Huston, Cat intelligence, cats, animal researcher Dr. dm Miklsi, long-term  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 11:04 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got it. More tuna...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whatever. I'll bet that "Petcha's Cat Intelligence Quiz" doesn't ask if your cat knows your name and will call it in the morning to wake you up. Cats are far more able to speak than dogs, and they know what they are saying.
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Smart Cat is watching you matriculate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Which animal is smarter, a cat or a dog?

If I could train you to sit, beg, roll over, and play dead on command, would that be a sign of your intelligence?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know for a fact cats are smart.  A cat I had long ago started meowing at me from the hallway.  I tried calling him over but he just sat there and yelled at me to get my attention.  When I went over to see what he wanted he started pawing at a jigsaw piece that was laying on the floor.  When I picked it up he walked over to the table the jigsaw was being assembled on and waited till I put the piece down. Then he wandered off.

He figured out on his own that the jigsaw puzzle piece needed to be returned to the rest of them and told me to do it.  He was probably the one who batted it over there in the first place but he still made me bring it back.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It depends on who you ask. Dogs have been domesticated far longer than cats, are more "trainable" and are more social creatures, but this doesn't mean cats aren't as intelligent as dogs. It's impossible to know for sure because cats are so tricky to study in the first place.

... that literally is just a list of ways that dogs are smarter than cats.  Especially trainable.  Trainable and intelligent are words that can pretty much be straight-up swapped out in any sentence regarding non-human animals, it's a 1:1 correlation.  Cats are not in the situation that other humans are where refusing to cooperate has no negative impact on them whatsoever, their interest as a species is completely tied to compliance with human-assigned roles so if you're attributing refusal to cooperate with tests as a conscious decision instead of, y'know, being too dumb to parse what the task at hand is even supposed to be (which is what it actually is, frankly), then you've just downgraded them from "too stupid to understand" to "literally too stupid to live".

The comment about cats being "tuned to different channels" is also straight-up an only slightly altered phrasing of "cats are bad at problem-solving and task management", which is functionally equivalent to saying they're significantly stupider than you think.

I mean, they're still intellectually superior to the author of TFA, who reads a fact about cats having a large number of nerves in the visual centers of their brains for visual processing specifically and concludes that completely unrelated portions of the brain responsible for tasks completely unrelated to the more-developed parts in question must therefore function better somehow, because brains can just re-assign hard-coded brain structures to random tasks like computer RAM.  I'm pretty sure the average cat has better reading comprehension than this guy, at least.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 Cats are clearly very smart, and even cunning (not to mention adorable). But you can train a dog to do anything. Sure, dogs are mostly silly, but they receive instruction very well. Cats, as cool as they are, are just plain stubborn.

There are no seeing eye cats, is all I'm saying.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Which animal is smarter, a cat or a dog?

If I could train you to sit, beg, roll over, and play dead on command, would that be a sign of your intelligence?


No. Dogs are suckers. That being said I live with two house cats and we have a plexiglass cat door on the back porch. One of the cats will look through it, probably if the house were burning, and wait to be let out.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't it exactly this mysterious nature of cats that makes the animals so compelling?

Mysterious?  Hardly.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some animals are smart, some are dumb, just like humans.

\athough afaik animals don't create political parties to encourage being dumb
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OMG cat, stop hauling ass through the house and seeing if you can dodge my feet when I'm walking. We're not running a kitty racetrack in here!

/something I just said to my cat
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are different areas of intelligence. For instance, a cat can use its superior eyes and reflexes to hunt small animals. But when it comes to crossing a road, apparently the solution is to close those eyes and sprint into traffic.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.