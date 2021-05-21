 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   It's official, Vermont is the smartest state in the union
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
meh. above average with the smallest standard deviation, at best.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did Ben and Jerry slip some vaccine into the ice cream?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did Ben and Jerry slip some vaccine into the ice cream?


Chocolate mint micro chip
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They have less than a million people, too. That tends to make it easier.

I do love their sharp cheddar cheese as well.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
how many...ummm, how many Rhode Islands is that ?
 
patcarew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shiniest turd in the bowl.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are more people here in Montana than in Vermont. This surprises me.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hooray, Vermont!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: how many...ummm, how many Rhode Islands is that ?


0.59   I was kinda surprised by that.

Vermont - 623,251
Rhode Island - 1,056,738

https://worldpopulationreview.com/sta​t​es
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Represent!
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but this is the same state where Burlington cops sat and watched a guy smash six of their windshields a couple of days ago, isn't it?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New Mexico could have gotten there, but there are a lot of shiatheads in the southeast Little Texas corner.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: WTP 2: how many...ummm, how many Rhode Islands is that ?

0.59   I was kinda surprised by that.

Vermont - 623,251
Rhode Island - 1,056,738

https://worldpopulationreview.com/stat​es


thank you, it was my understanding that i would do no math...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anybody smart enough to live in Vermont is pretty damn smart to me.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Go Vermont.  Go Bernie.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everywhere I look says 49%.  I trust the Mayo Clinic over some tweet.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronaviru​s​-covid-19/vaccine-tracker
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been to Vermont and I'm not sure how this works.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My state is #2 for fully-vaccinated!  Yay!

My job changed policies so that fully-vaccinated people don't have to wear masks anymore.  Yay!  Yay!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Suzie then removed her mask
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Everywhere I look says 49%.  I trust the Mayo Clinic over some tweet.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus​-covid-19/vaccine-tracker


Keyword is "partially vaccinated". Vermont is leading the pack on that metric on the Mayo Clinic website. Although they say 66.2% of Vermonters have at least one dose of the vaccine.
 
Corvus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vermont's population: 623,989

I believe California vaccinates about that many people per day.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, they're even at 76% for 12+ with at least 1 dose. I'm actually surprised, between rural conservatives and woo practicioners in Burlington I thought they'd be closer to the US average. Apparently both brands of derp are less prevalent than I thought =)

Will definitely have an even better view on the place the next time I go back. It's a beautiful state with many talented people doing cool things.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here are the smart states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 425x425]

/Suzie then removed her mask


Go on...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honestly surprised PA is that high. I'm guessing its Philly, its suburbs, Pittsburgh, and maybe Allentown and Scranton.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: NotThatGuyAgain: Everywhere I look says 49%.  I trust the Mayo Clinic over some tweet.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus​-covid-19/vaccine-tracker

Keyword is "partially vaccinated". Vermont is leading the pack on that metric on the Mayo Clinic website. Although they say 66.2% of Vermonters have at least one dose of the vaccine.


Yeah, I saw 66% and for whatever reason 49% stuck in my head.  Still isn't 80%
 
