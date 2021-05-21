 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You definitely want to skip that fishing trip to India
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But they are giving away bobbers
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who uses bobbers all the time to catch blue cat or grass carp, I'm very picky.

/biggest carp this week:  10lbs, 30". corn + nightcrawler.
//cats have been tiny less than 1'
 
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hurry up and unleash the zombies, God. Quit being such a giant sack of spineless crap and do it already! I bet you can't. Such a puny worthless farking god, can't even create a zombie plague. And you think you're worth worshiping...
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
48 hours from first symptoms to death? Rare forms of black fungus infections? Our friend Corona has his sh*t together in India.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now I don't feel so lucky having seen a pangolin in Hyderabad last January
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: 48 hours from first symptoms to death? Rare forms of black fungus infections? Our friend Corona has his sh*t together in India.


No. There's simply no social healthcare in India. You don't have money? You just die. You don't even get counted. You just die.

You can't even get a pyre. That's why you end up in the river. That's the last resort.

If you're rich in India, you have some hope. If you aren't? Well. You live or die on your own.

And we shut down our entire economy to avoid that decision.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gonna go look up the word apocalyptic now
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was in Mumbai back when it was called Bombay and the "stench of death" as TFA calls it was everywhere. They throw corpses onto platforms there and let them rot. They've been throwing corpses into the Ganges for centuries now; the odor around the Varanasi riverfront could knock a buzzard off a shiatwagon. India has long been the Land o' Decomposition.
 
ironpig
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MBooda: I was in Mumbai back when it was called Bombay and the "stench of death" as TFA calls it was everywhere. They throw corpses onto platforms there and let them rot. They've been throwing corpses into the Ganges for centuries now; the odor around the Varanasi riverfront could knock a buzzard off a shiatwagon. India has long been the Land o' Decomposition.


It's such a strange custom to pollute a fresh water source with death.

I mean the west has polluted it's share of water...but not with death itself.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fano: Now I don't feel so lucky having seen a pangolin in Hyderabad last January


I spent 6 weeks in Hyderabad, twice, in the late 90's. Never knew it existed before that. Now I have this strange attraction to it.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Fano: Now I don't feel so lucky having seen a pangolin in Hyderabad last January

I spent 6 weeks in Hyderabad, twice, in the late 90's. Never knew it existed before that. Now I have this strange attraction to it.


I can't believe how many peacocks are in KBR park. Made for some jogs I'll never forget. Plus the pangolin.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBooda: I was in Mumbai back when it was called Bombay and the "stench of death" as TFA calls it was everywhere. They throw corpses onto platforms there and let them rot. They've been throwing corpses into the Ganges for centuries now; the odor around the Varanasi riverfront could knock a buzzard off a shiatwagon. India has long been the Land o' Decomposition.


New Delhi in May was literally the worst thing I've ever smelled. And I've helped contain a landfill fire.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ironpig: MBooda: I was in Mumbai back when it was called Bombay and the "stench of death" as TFA calls it was everywhere. They throw corpses onto platforms there and let them rot. They've been throwing corpses into the Ganges for centuries now; the odor around the Varanasi riverfront could knock a buzzard off a shiatwagon. India has long been the Land o' Decomposition.

It's such a strange custom to pollute a fresh water source with death.

I mean the west has polluted it's share of water...but not with death itself.


I'm not saying people in the west are any better because they chose a different invisible being to worship, and we certainly do have our own fair share of fark ups, but their brand of faith and it's practices certainly isn't helping things.
 
