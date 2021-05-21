 Skip to content
(Motor Trend)   Who's worse: subby's OCD leaf-blowing neighbor, or this stanced-BMW-with-loud-pipes putz? Either way, in California you can sue for 'loss of quiet enjoyment' of your home   (motortrend.com) divider line
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's distribute some wealth. Make "loss of quiet" a federal law.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of bananas would probably sort things out.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm very thankful that my neighbors are all quiet, private people. Normal activities, no drama. It's great!
 
neapoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. I hope the douchenozzle with the dumb loud car loses his silly car.
 
DrVoice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks around at the neighbors on all three side who leave their dogs out to bark all day
 
