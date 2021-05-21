 Skip to content
 
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   No, the first thing you would do is get out of Arkansas   (fox16.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You could build JayzusLand and teach the heathen hordes to FEAR THE LOW-ARD AND PREPARE THYSELF FOR THE SECOND COMING OF JAYZUS--YER GONNA PAY FER YER SEE-INS AT THE MERCY OF THE MACHINE GUN OF JAYZUS!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Corner the market on commemorative plates?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can probably buy a new bridge to cross the Mississippi into Memphis with that kind of money.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You could build JayzusLand and teach the heathen hordes to FEAR THE LOW-ARD AND PREPARE THYSELF FOR THE SECOND COMING OF JAYZUS--YER GONNA PAY FER YER SEE-INS AT THE MERCY OF THE MACHINE GUN OF JAYZUS!


Do we really need another Ark attraction?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would open a Church of Satan.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're that rich, don't worry about any wierd laws in a red state. Like all red states, the folks in control understand that laws is for the poors.
 
ieerto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd move TO NW Arkansas with that kind of money. Mountains, lakes, clean water, no neighbors for miles, interstate highways that won't ever get completed. No farkers. My slice of heaven
 
birdbro69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"If the winner were to use their lump sum payment to help feed their fellow Arkansans, they could give every Arkansan eight hubcap cheeseburgers."

The one, true measure of wealth: the hubcap cheeseburger.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the smartest things to do if you win the Powerball is to get as far away from the rural hillbilly states as possible. Those yokels will drag you down, clean you out, and then you'll be broke & dead. Just look what happened to David Edwards and Jack Whittaker.
 
