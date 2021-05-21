 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The only ass-kicking contest this guy will win is in court   (abc7.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse yet, he was there for a colonoscopy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just not right.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In court, he won't have a leg to stand on.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgeon, upon being confronted with the problem: "Wait, did you mean HIS left or MY left?!"
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A trick I learned a while ago, but I hope I never have to use:

On the day your surgery, use a marker and write CORRECT on the area that has to be operated on, and write WRONG or OTHER SIDE on the incorrect side of your body. Everyone makes mistakes, even doctors, nurses and surgeons, so there's no harm in a protective measure to prevent procedural errors with irreversible effects.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading between lines here....

He's 82
He had medical issues with both legs
Mistake wasn't discovered until bandage change time
Apologies were offered to "the familiy", no mention of the patient

I'm thinking the family is doing to too much for a family member who's already gone mentally and his body is trying to follow.

Otherwise, why wasn't the story that the man noticed after he woke up from surgery?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigeonhole: A trick I learned a while ago, but I hope I never have to use:

On the day your surgery, use a marker and write CORRECT on the area that has to be operated on, and write WRONG or OTHER SIDE on the incorrect side of your body. Everyone makes mistakes, even doctors, nurses and surgeons, so there's no harm in a protective measure to prevent procedural errors with irreversible effects.


Hell, when I had my eye surgeries multiple people went over the eye to be worked on and then they did exactly that (wrote on my skin with a marker). I'm frankly amazed that there's a hospital in the US not doing that given the 100% certainty they'll be paying a huge lawsuit for any mistakes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

robodog: Pigeonhole: A trick I learned a while ago, but I hope I never have to use:

On the day your surgery, use a marker and write CORRECT on the area that has to be operated on, and write WRONG or OTHER SIDE on the incorrect side of your body. Everyone makes mistakes, even doctors, nurses and surgeons, so there's no harm in a protective measure to prevent procedural errors with irreversible effects.

Hell, when I had my eye surgeries multiple people went over the eye to be worked on and then they did exactly that (wrote on my skin with a marker). I'm frankly amazed that there's a hospital in the US not doing that given the 100% certainty they'll be paying a huge lawsuit for any mistakes.


Hospital bill, later:

...
Sharpie - $15,025
...

(Still, the leg incident wasn't in the US.)
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
starsmedia.ign.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My brother had surgery on his left knee. So to be safe his wife put NO! on the right knee.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a hard time laying the full blame on the surgeon as there were layers of mistakes.   I cannot speak for Austrian law or that of the EU but had this happened in the US lawyers would be lined up round the block hoping to get the case.
 
BigCfromSC
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The bad part is in the hospital fighting in court for 10 to 20 years and he'll end up with zero dollars or he'll end up dead before he settles.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope he sues them for everything they got so he and his family can enjoy it after he kicks the bucket.
 
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FFS. You got it backwards. Youre supposed to measure twice and cut once.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's Austria. Probably drunk on Foster's and busy thinking of that shrimp on the Barbie.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I hope he sues them for everything they got so he and his family can enjoy it after he kicks the bucket.


Kicked the bucket?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

soupafi: My brother had surgery on his left knee. So to be safe his wife put NO! on the right knee.


"Is this the right side?"
"I guess so, it says 'on'."
 
minorshan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: A trick I learned a while ago, but I hope I never have to use:

On the day your surgery, use a marker and write CORRECT on the area that has to be operated on, and write WRONG or OTHER SIDE on the incorrect side of your body. Everyone makes mistakes, even doctors, nurses and surgeons, so there's no harm in a protective measure to prevent procedural errors with irreversible effects.


My last surgery they marked above the eye meant to be operated on. I'd hope it's pretty standard.

Also, quoting "tragic"? Did Chandler write this article?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just had hernia surgery. While I was in the prep room the doctor marked it. The prep nurse asked me what the surgery was and on what side. The anesthesiologist asked me what the surgery was and on which side. The nurse who wheeled me to the surgery room asked me what the surgery was and what side it was on. When I was wheeled into the surgery room the assisting physician asked me what the surgery was and what side it was on.  Before I was put under they checked that the marks were on the correct side.

It's nice to know that I had a surgery team taking all those precautions. And that was for just a hernia.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He'll be busy.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every time I've had a procedure multiple people have verbally verified, someone marks it with a marker, and about 15 people ask me before they knock me out.

Then they do a time out to verify the whole team is on the same page, verify the mark, review the chart and procedure and then proceed.

If this isn't standard operating (ha!) procedure it sure as hell should be.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I just had hernia surgery. While I was in the prep room the doctor marked it. The prep nurse asked me what the surgery was and on what side. The anesthesiologist asked me what the surgery was and on which side. The nurse who wheeled me to the surgery room asked me what the surgery was and what side it was on. When I was wheeled into the surgery room the assisting physician asked me what the surgery was and what side it was on.  Before I was put under they checked that the marks were on the correct side.

It's nice to know that I had a surgery team taking all those precautions. And that was for just a hernia.


This.  When I had the left nut yanked out cause it was all cancery 10+ years ago at least four people asked me what surgery I was there for and what side.
Every time I responded with "left radial oricantpronuncethatword" and they were satisfied.  I was tempted to write "this one" and put an arrow pointing to lefty, but I guessed they would catch on and be sure to take out the one that was 3-4x as big as the other one.

/they took out the correct one
//everything worked fine afterward thanks for asking
///if you must know I have some minor nerve damage cause they take it out from above and to the side and must have cut a nerve, it's kinda odd but not the end of the world
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"How did this happen?"
"I don't know, I'm stumped."
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is eyewitness news 7 posting a local story from Austria?  Must be a slow news day.
 
