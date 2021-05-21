 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   With only a quarter of its 5 million residents vaccinated, Alabama closes up one of its largest vaccination sites due to lack of demand. Obvious tag declares "Mission Accomplished" on the deck of the USS Murica   (abc3340.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this parking lot well, it's in the middle of a fairly affluent suburb, but with easy access from the interstate for a lot of rural areas and more distant commuters. That was sort of the point.

I've never seen so many orange cones anywhere in my life, but I haven't seen a single person there in the 5 or 6 times I've passed by in the past month.

/dad got his vax there
//or so he tells me
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know this parking lot well, it's in the middle of a fairly affluent suburb, but with easy access from the interstate for a lot of rural areas and more distant commuters. That was sort of the point.

I've never seen so many orange cones anywhere in my life, but I haven't seen a single person there in the 5 or 6 times I've passed by in the past month.

/dad got his vax there
//or so he tells me


That sounds like a prime location. It's a shame people were too stupid to take advantage of it.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Covid liked this
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The morons think the vaccines will make them sterile or something...

...if only they did...
 
flamingboard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We need to bring back Transportation. These plague rats can have their own island somewhere and we can all get on with life.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, we're looking towards a future with fewer Alabama republicans?

Meh. Works for me.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flamingboard: We need to bring back Transportation. These plague rats can have their own island somewhere and we can all get on with life.


Build the Wall.

/ along the Mason-Dixon
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can we just build a big dome over the south and ignore them for like 30 years, and then check in and see if there's anything left worth salvaging?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alabama: "Progress? Never!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Flyovers sure get triggered when city slickers look down on them. They haven't stopped proving us right, though.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fewer Alabamans is my kink.

Don't shame me, that isn't one.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just got my vax here in my mountain town, no appointment, walk in, 20 people here to administer, exactly one other person here to get the shot. I asked them how do you handle the crowds? They all laughed. Peice of cake!
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really don't care. After the 2nd or 3rd time getting COVID, I bet they reconsider.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
aerosol can't cross state lines so we're all safe.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Can we just build a big dome over the south and ignore them for like 30 years, and then check in and see if there's anything left worth salvaging?


Spoiler alert:  There won't be.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stop sending vaccines to red states. Send vaccines to people who deserve to survive.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dying from preventable disease to own the libs.
 
ursomniac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Can we just build a big dome over the south and ignore them for like 30 years, and then check in and see if there's anything left worth salvaging?


Why spend the $$$?

Just beak up the US into a set of EU-like things, with a 5yr relocation program.  Let the red states have their oligarchy with low-health, low-wage, low-education, weapons everywhere freedumbs, and let the rest move into the 21st century while they crawl into the 13th.

It's the only viable long-term solution.  This "let's try to make this abusive relationship work" thing has gone on too long and always ends in the same place.  The sooner we recognize and accept that, the better off we'll be.
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: aerosol can't cross state lines so we're all safe.


Chem trails can, and I heard the government is adding the vaccine to those. It's real Mark of the Beast stuff.
 
pdieten
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: aerosol can't cross state lines so we're all safe.


Did you get vaccinated? If so, quit worrying about it. They bought their tickets. I say let them crash.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flamingboard: We need to bring back Transportation. These plague rats can have their own island somewhere and we can all get on with life.


Where? It used to be there was still plenty of New World where we could ship our trash; now we're stuck with the animals.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just came from the store, at least half the shoppers were maskless.   If cases don't spike soon this thing might be over...I miss it already.
 
TrogdorForPresident
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After spending last Christmas dealing with Alabamian in-laws being regressive right-wing jackasses re: COVID and other things, this surprises me not a bit.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If only 25% of the residents are vaccinated I would expect only a 25% drop in case counts. Let me look.... hmmm... it looks like leftism is a mental disorder.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flamingboard: We need to bring back Transportation. These plague rats can have their own island somewhere and we can all get on with life.


Transport to where? Mississippi? Alabama?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: If only 25% of the residents are vaccinated I would expect only a 25% drop in case counts. Let me look.... hmmm... it looks like leftism is a mental disorder.


I'm sure this made sense in your pretty little head.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Can we just build a big dome over the south and ignore them for like 30 years, and then check in and see if there's anything left worth salvaging?


Can you at least airlift New Orleans out before you do that? We're pretty cool and can contribute interesting stuff to your culture. Might want to add Atlanta, too. Not my preferred choice in cities but there are plenty of smart people there.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: If only 25% of the residents are vaccinated I would expect only a 25% drop in case counts. Let me look.... hmmm... it looks like leftism is a mental disorder.


The entire world, with every type of government, every type of religion, and every culture is dealing with it seriously and people have died to the tune of 8 million.  Is China "leftism"?  Russia?  Your brain should be used, not discarded.
 
culebra
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: If only 25% of the residents are vaccinated I would expect only a 25% drop in case counts. Let me look.... hmmm... it looks like leftism is a mental disorder.


Says the guy having a weird conversation with himself where he pretends to do research. We all know you people can't read.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Flyovers sure get triggered when city slickers look down on them. They haven't stopped proving us right, though.


It's hard not to look down on them when they're laying in a hospital bed on a ventilator.
 
ippolit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just cause...
Alabama Shakes - Rise to the Sun (Live on KEXP)
Youtube NNxWyVAtBiU
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abox: Just came from the store, at least half the shoppers were maskless.   If cases don't spike soon this thing might be over...I miss it already.


All the stores around here in the suburbs where there aren't city mandates have given the go-ahead to unmask if you're vaccinated. I am, so I did. And I don't feel one bit guilty or worried about it and don't know why I should.

And if they do spike, well, maybe people should have gotten their vaccine. Oh well. Anyway.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the Alabamians don't want the vaccine, send it to India
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dumb ass hillbillies prefer to wallow in their MAGA than get the vax that would save their lives?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
