(KOMU Columbia)   Did you know that cows kill more Americans than sharks do every year? A Missouri woman learned that fun piece of trivia the hard way
54
891 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 5:22 PM (1 hour ago)



dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Tonight on FOX!!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than sharks and vampires combined.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California congressman Devin Nunes checks to see if the murderous cow has a Twitter account.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This explains his fear.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, when you factor in what cows are used for...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sep.yimg.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother cow knocked the woman to the ground and stepped on her head.

JFC that is brutal.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but there aren't any cows in my yard.  I'm only afraid of what's in my yard.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
76 is a bit old to be wrangeling livestock.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HOOF!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never considered the number of shark killings compared to cow killings. But I'm still comfortable with my decision not to allow either of them in my home. Bigoted? Maybe. But Father always said when I had my own home I could set the rules, and that's what I do.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't surprise me.  Hadn't considered fatalities, but workers comp rates for cattle and livestock operations are traditionally pretty high.  "Playful" cows pinning people against fences, kicking them, general antics...Makes sense.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the cow had a beef with her.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cowfin shark. Docile yet deadly. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having grown up around livestock... Umm... Any critter bigger than you is to be respected, no matter how gentle, and quite a few that are smaller.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Here is how you can combat clowns....

Problem Child - "Look a giraffe!"
Youtube OgSCU66fZxo
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Very effective though, ya gotta admit.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Trump's DOJ tried to unmask a cow on Twitter
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mama and newborn calf, bad combo there
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do my part to keep the Bovine Menace in check. One steak and cheeseburger at a time.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother cow knocked the woman to the ground and stepped on her head.

You know what? I'm going to start eating burgers again.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, they made a rookie mistake by not having baby in a different corral.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but I bet a shark would still beat a cow in a fight.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big question: are they on the same playing field? Or, are we talking sharks with CO2 tanks and goggles?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Oh man I have an injured worker who was kicked by a horse and he is all kinds of farked up. Didn't help that he was an old dude either, though not as old as the poor lady in TFA..
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Also I've met elephants, even ridden female Asian ones. No farking way I'd pester an African one of any gender.

I can't even imaging what it's like to swim with elephants.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Err... Was thinking of Whales, but I guess the point is the same.
 
Sentient
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I grew up around barnyard animals. Cows are the worst mix of big, dumb, mean and filthy. I don't understand why anyone would choose to work around them. I don't even really like beef, but I'll happily eat it just because I know a cow had to die to put it on my plate. Fark cows.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ya gotta keep'em separated
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Your risk of being killed by a cow is always low, but never zero.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

There's a reason I moved out as soon as I was legally able.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Agree with the everything but mean part.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bo..vine... shark do do, do do-do do-do.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I just wonder what the sound was like of that. Was it wet, crunchy, a mini series of smaller grinding sounds, or one big *pop*?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sharks usually just maul people. Most don't like the taste of human meat so when they figure out you're not a seal or a whale (or Quint) they'll usually spit you out. Of course often times it's too late by then. Of course like humans, if they're hungry enough they'll eat anything.
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The risk of getting killed by a bull is a lot higher. Bulls are far and away the biggest assholes in the barnyard. They will try to kill you, if given a chance. Much like humans, the males are the biggest assholes in the cattle community.

Male cattle being raised for food are castrated early, so they don't become assholes. Cow is used in the headline, but I'm guessing bulls are responsible for most of those deaths. This lady was in an especially bad mode, apparently.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wow, conveying that kind of hate & despair can only come from experience.
Sounds like subby has seen some shiat.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm, I bet she still doesn't know.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Not only that, if they declared her dead on-scene, that means she (probably) had trauma that was visibly incompatible with life.  I think that was the phrase we learned in EMT training, for situations when first responders could/would declare someone dead on-site without a transport to the hospital.
 
Snargi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

You don't mess with Maybelle. She messes with you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sharks kill 5 humans, total, per year. That's worldwide. The US is 4% of the world's population, so assuming equal distribution, that's around 2 deaths per -decade-. It's so rare that Wikipedia has a full list of victims, by name:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​fatal_shark_attacks_in_the_United_Stat​es

Yes, I'm absolutely willing to believe that cows kill more than 0.2 humans/year in this country. You can probably find a list of more than 100 ridiculously unlikely things more likely than "shark attack" as a cause of death, including I remember reading that "falling coconut" is one of them at 3x.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

One shark killed that many in 1975 alone.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The other part of the equation is the "cost" of each death, though.  I'd assign a much higher penalty cost to dying while bleeding out or drowning after a 15 foot long torpedo with teeth takes a pizza sized bite out of your thorax than from getting knocked unconscious by a coconut and dying while unconscious from brain swelling.

I guess you're dead either way, so maybe it doesn't matter, but I'm more comfortable with the higher risk, less bitey experience than the low risk, more teeth experience.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I've been fortunate not to see that, but farm animals can do that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cownado just doesn't really give me the shivvers, sorry.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Don't forget the black lab too.
 
