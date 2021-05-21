 Skip to content
(CNN)   People called Romans, they go, the beach
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paging raerae1980 to the coolness.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nominative??

Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genitive
Dative
Accusative
Ablative

(Or something like that...stuck in my brain & never used)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yabbut why have they done for us lately?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Yabbut why have they done for us lately?


*what

Autocorrect ite domom!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Kalyco Jack: Yabbut why have they done for us lately?

*what

Autocorrect ite domom!

Ite domum.


Now write it fifty times or we'll cut your balls off.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should fire up the sauna next week when it cools down a bit
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Romanae ite Ibiza
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody under 40 is going to understand why the headline is worded that way.
 
Chucklz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Nobody under 40 is going to understand why the headline is worded that way.


I'm under 40, and even I know that Blessed are the Cheese makers.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Roman Bath is my Wham coverband name
 
H31N0US
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chucklz: H31N0US: Nobody under 40 is going to understand why the headline is worded that way.

I'm under 40, and even I know that Blessed are the Cheese makers.


Dairy workers in general, really.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Chucklz: H31N0US: Nobody under 40 is going to understand why the headline is worded that way.

I'm under 40, and even I know that Blessed are the Cheese makers.

Dairy workers in general, really.


Shut up, big nose!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: H31N0US: Chucklz: H31N0US: Nobody under 40 is going to understand why the headline is worded that way.

I'm under 40, and even I know that Blessed are the Cheese makers.

Dairy workers in general, really.

Shut up, big nose!


I'll smash your face in
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Romanes" Subby.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: H31N0US: Chucklz: H31N0US: Nobody under 40 is going to understand why the headline is worded that way.

I'm under 40, and even I know that Blessed are the Cheese makers.

Dairy workers in general, really.

Shut up, big nose!


Take that to the Israel thread, boys.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flavia et Cornelia sunt puellam romani. Amat nautae.
 
