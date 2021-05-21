 Skip to content
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What can you say? The state didn't have the evidence to convict.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The prosecution had no cause of death. When you have no cause of death, you can't have a homicide.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Beverley Knight - Shoulda Woulda Coulda - Live @ Smooth Radio
Youtube CDZ4wldrlsU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WL​gSEn​MVkiE
 
nobody11155
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

40 degree day: What can you say? The state didn't have the evidence to convict.


This is hardly the first time a prosecutor spent all of his/her time proving how bad a person the defendant is.  But kind of ignores the whole "but did this bad person actually do the crime" issue.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I once was a juror in a case where the prosecutor was prosecuting their crusade and not the facts of the case, and would have voted for acquittal had the defendant not taken the stand and admitted to the crime during his own testimony.

Serving on a criminal jury also proved to me beyond a reasonable doubt that if criminally charged, the viable choices are a bench trial or suicide by cop, depending.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The jury came to the correct conclusion. Casey didn't murder Caylee.

Caylee probably drowned in the backyard swimming pool, maybe under criminally negligent circumstances. Fearing prosecution, Casey then tried to cover it up with a clumsy effort to make it look like a botched kidnapping.

Casey isn't a hero. But she isn't a child murderer either.

Our media's treatment of a jury that did the right thing in the face of immense public pressure to falsely convict has been horrendous. Nancy Grace is a terrible person.
 
zbtop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I really don't know why I should care either way at this point, particularly as nobody can change anything about it. If she weren't pretty and white, nobody here would even know her name. Dwelling on shiat like this doesn't do anyone any good except clickbait generators.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Casey Anthony Juror Speaks Out 10 Years Later: 'My Decision Haunts Me'

Too bad the little girl's ghost doesn't haunt you....nightly.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hate to say it, but the jury portion of our Justice System functioned exactly as intended in that case.  The prosecution lacked the evidence to prove Anthony's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and the jury held them to standard.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember this. I want to forget it. No luck.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The farked up thing here is that he regrets doing the right thing now, and wishes he had ignored his duty so they could just nail the biatch for something, even if it couldn't be proved.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fredbox: I once was a juror in a case where the prosecutor was prosecuting their crusade and not the facts of the case, and would have voted for acquittal had the defendant not taken the stand and admitted to the crime during his own testimony.

Serving on a criminal jury also proved to me beyond a reasonable doubt that if criminally charged, the viable choices are a bench trial or suicide by cop, depending.


You're God damned right I ordered the Code Red
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: The jury came to the correct conclusion. Casey didn't murder Caylee.

Caylee probably drowned in the backyard swimming pool, maybe under criminally negligent circumstances. Fearing prosecution, Casey then tried to cover it up with a clumsy effort to make it look like a botched kidnapping.

Casey isn't a hero. But she isn't a child murderer either.

Our media's treatment of a jury that did the right thing in the face of immense public pressure to falsely convict has been horrendous. Nancy Grace is a terrible person.


I didn't follow the case, but I know your last sentence is 💯 correct.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

king of vegas: fredbox: I once was a juror in a case where the prosecutor was prosecuting their crusade and not the facts of the case, and would have voted for acquittal had the defendant not taken the stand and admitted to the crime during his own testimony.

Serving on a criminal jury also proved to me beyond a reasonable doubt that if criminally charged, the viable choices are a bench trial or suicide by cop, depending.

You're God damned right I ordered the Code Red


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NobleHam: The farked up thing here is that he regrets doing the right thing now, and wishes he had ignored his duty so they could just nail the biatch for something, even if it couldn't be proved.


Exactly.  Caylee was dead long before Mr. Jury Man was even selected for duty; no verdict was going to change that.  I'm sure he feels bad about how it all turned out, but does he really think that convicting on insufficient evidence would have been easier on his conscience?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: king of vegas: fredbox: I once was a juror in a case where the prosecutor was prosecuting their crusade and not the facts of the case, and would have voted for acquittal had the defendant not taken the stand and admitted to the crime during his own testimony.

Serving on a criminal jury also proved to me beyond a reasonable doubt that if criminally charged, the viable choices are a bench trial or suicide by cop, depending.

You're God damned right I ordered the Code Red

[Fark user image image 192x188]


I always hated that ending because if he doesn't admit it then he wouldn't be found guilty. Seems a little too convenient to end the story.
 
