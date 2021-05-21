 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Yogi and BooBoo bust loose. Tragedy ensues (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Bear, Brown Bear, brown bears, Whipsnade Zoo, Chief curator Malcolm Fitzpatrick, email announcement, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 10:40 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Started a fight with a wild boar."

Yeah, they just wanted to rumble. Show him who is boss.

/predators attacking prey isn't as much a fight as the first step before killing and eating the prey
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I blame the unbearable boardom of being in a cage.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, hey, Boo-boo.  Let's go maul a few people and make others flip their poo poo.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WARNING: Positively NSFW

(NSFW) yogi bear song and lyrics
Youtube Vv4pREJgPf8
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TFA is about brown bears.

Brown bears (AKA grizzlies) are berserkers.
Black bears = oversized raccoons (with big claws and big teeth, don't taunt them)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yogi Beer Commercial
Youtube rXPkf80kudU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaytkay: TFA is about brown bears.

Brown bears (AKA grizzlies) are berserkers.
Black bears = oversized raccoons (with big claws and big teeth, don't taunt them)


Agree. Black bears really don't hurt people unless you provoke them.

Problem Child.flv
Youtube V2_H1sz5u9I
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I blame the unbearable boardom of being in a cage.


How the windows lean in to the room
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: jaytkay: TFA is about brown bears.

Brown bears (AKA grizzlies) are berserkers.
Black bears = oversized raccoons (with big claws and big teeth, don't taunt them)

Agree. Black bears really don't hurt people unless you provoke them.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/V2_H1sz5​u9I]


Yeah but I'd still prefer brown bears. The curling up and playing dead strategy often works with them. Black bears will keep attacking until you are dead unless you can drive them off.  I mean it's not like I would have a chance fighting back against either.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If a tree falls in the forest, does a bear shiat in the woods?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whose Line Is It Anyway - Press Conference
Youtube OP8Y5IyD6Yg
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.