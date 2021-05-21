 Skip to content
(CNN)   President presents Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran who held off Chinese advancement of a hill for days even though he had been wounded multiple times. Meanwhile subby got a cramp standing up too fast from his desk   (cnn.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, China was just coming in peace.  Why did we have to be so mean?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he lived to come home.

God love him.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved some numbers around on a spreadsheet today, so I'm a hero in my own way.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude still looks harder than woodpecker lips. First toast of the night is to COL Puckett.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thanks to him and his kind the region is enjoying an unprecedented level of security and tranquility.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Major Frank Burns putting himself in for Medals again?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Please, can he play golf really well or host a radio talk show?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read a lot of history.  Anybody got a good Korean war memoir?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Major Frank Burns putting himself in for Medals again?


How bout you do your handle.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh my God, the nerve of that guy!

President Biden turned the ceremony towards himself, saying "What you did was brave. Very brave. I would've kept going a little bit longer. People have been telling me 'Mr. President, you're so strong against China! You deserve this medal more than I do.' I'm very grateful for that. Maybe I'll get my own someday, if Nancy lets me. Biggest election win ever!"
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Oh my God, the nerve of that guy!

President Biden turned the ceremony towards himself, saying "What you did was brave. Very brave. I would've kept going a little bit longer. People have been telling me 'Mr. President, you're so strong against China! You deserve this medal more than I do.' I'm very grateful for that. Maybe I'll get my own someday, if Nancy lets me. Biggest election win ever!"


The nerve of this guy! Trump wouldn't have been so crass. That guy would have tears in his eyes if Dear Leader had given him the medal!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I read a lot of history.  Anybody got a good Korean war memoir?


Not a memoir, but you should read This Kind of War by T. R. Fehrenbach.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry, it's going to take me a while to get used to Medals of Honor not going to henchmen of Saudi princes and ruthless dictators.
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I choked on my own saliva while driving home from the grocery store today, so me and this dude both have near death experiences in common. I tell you, it changes a man.
 
freakay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah. It's been a rough year and all.

But I don't think I heard any Chinese bugles. That must have been horrifying.

It's weird how Pork Chop Hill is still one of the only movies about Korea that's worth a damn.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Major Frank Burns putting himself in for Medals again?

How bout you do your handle.


<jerk off motion>
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The "Chosin" one
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Total Got-dam insult coming from that POS Bidet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Total Got-dam insult coming from that POS Bidet.
[Fark user image image 225x225]


Check ur BDS lol
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I read a lot of history.  Anybody got a good Korean war memoir?


Any time I want to be reminded of what a candy-ass I am, I reread the wikipedia articles about the Chosin Reservoir.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: WTFDYW: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Major Frank Burns putting himself in for Medals again?

How bout you do your handle.

<jerk off motion>


Here's a GIFt you can download.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
