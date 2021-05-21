 Skip to content
(ArtNet)   Banksy sues card maker for profiting off his artwork. EU reminds Banksy of his own words, "Copyright is for losers," and tells him to piss off   (news.artnet.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banksy, remember this one simple rule for trademarks: You have to be planning to actually use the mark in trade. You cannot claim a trademark just to lock it up and not plan to use it.

Just like NBA owner Ranaan Katz tried to get an unflattering picture banned from the internet and bought the rights from the original photographer. Judge smacked him down, saying fair use and there were no possible damages because he specifically bought the rights so it wouldn't be used.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lulz.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How does this not end with the defendant saying "see you in court?"
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ not a Banksy
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be fair, they just gave him permission to use other copywrited (copywritten?) works without punishment. I hope they enjoy that slippery slope they just put creators on.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The article talks about trademark and copyright, are they the same in Europe?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have the nft
 
zbtop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: To be fair, they just gave him permission to use other copywrited (copywritten?) works without punishment. I hope they enjoy that slippery slope they just put creators on.


hrm, it was work designed explicitly for public consumption, for which he'd previously provided high def photos on his own website for people to freely use in their own creations.

From what I can see, he basically told everyone "please use my stuff in your stuff", and only decided it was a problem when other people began making money of that stuff.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: I have the nft


Ownership of the Nerf Football League won't keep you warm at night.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: I have the nft


sure but now i have the nft of your post. pay me
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Freely allowing people to use your stuff for personal use is not the same as freely allowing it to sell a product...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good.  "Banksy" is just an asshole, a vandal with some talent.  The fact that he's received fame, acclaim, and fortune instead of some steel bracelets, a car ride, and a trip to the grey bar hotel irritates me.

Though admittedly most of that actually IS society's fault.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: I have the nft


So do I. But mine is legitimate because it's issued by smart contract 0xc34af77... and isn't one of those 0x4995ff1... knockoffs. Accept no substitutes.
 
mjbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I believe when they were a struggling band Metallica encouraged fans to share tapes.  Things change.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It always amuses me how angry Banksy makes people. He's not the kid who spray painted shiat on your apartment building. Dude has talent. Devil his due.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Careful dude. Hypocrisy is the first warning sign of becoming a Republican.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Banksy is getting old.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Banksy tried going to the cops, but the lines were too long.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

awruk!: Banksy is getting old.


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Punks not grandmas.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think Banksy is an artist.
Not so much for his works, although unique.
But for the way he messes with the art mafia.
That is artestry
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Banksy, remember this one simple rule for trademarks: You have to be planning to actually use the mark in trade. You cannot claim a trademark just to lock it up and not plan to use it.


Point of information: copyright and trademark are two different things.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ProbablyDrunk: To be fair, they just gave him permission to use other copywrited (copywritten?) works without punishment. I hope they enjoy that slippery slope they just put creators on.


No they didn't.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Courts are right but still , it's pretty sad people rip off the work of others.
 
