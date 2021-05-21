 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada, population 37.6 million, ordered 400 million doses of covid vaccinations. Damn greedy frostbacks   (cbc.ca) divider line
37
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably getting delivered by a shuttle going 18 times the speed of light.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize the exchange rate was that bad.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the wealthy hoarded all the resources which has prevented others from getting them.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those are 400 million metric doses, which is the equivalent of only 5 million furlongs per gallon Fahrenheit.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, I got an extended family!  *shifts nervously*
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Canada's healthcare system is a mismanaged mess?
Wow.  Big news. Shocking.

Source: I am Canadian.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem is not the size of the order, it's the suppliers.

By the time Canada takes delivery of even doses of vaccine, we may need ALL OF THEM.

Our population is growing, so are the delays to vaccinating people.

Also, Canada is one of the few countries that know how to share. One of our main trading partners is India, with a population of roughly a billion.

Any surplus vaccines we buy wil only be a drop in the bucket to our friends and frenemies. Heck, if things go well, the supplier countries may be willling to take some of their vaccines back.

Drat. There I go again, mansplaining when I should be joking.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't think there was a guarantee that any of them worked at the time we ordered them so we got them all.  Once we're vaccinated the remaining will be sent to poorer countries.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Canada's healthcare system is a mismanaged mess?
Wow.  Big news. Shocking.

Source: I am Canadian.


It may not be a good idea to put the Tories and conservative Liberals in charge of things that Tories and conservative Liberals hate:  health care, education, generic drug manufacturing, justice, news mongering, etc. They seem to be adept at doing more damage from within the system than our enemies can do from without.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So they need about 75M doses and ordered a bit over 5x that many, the US ordered 1.3B doses for 330M people or ~2x as many as we need. It's called hedging your bets and ensuring timely delivery of life and economy saving supplies where the ROI is probably 1,000:1 or better. Any wealthy countries government NOT doing that is stupid and their citizens should be at their doors with pitchforks.

Also, once you have everyone vaccinated you can donate the rest to countries that don't have the luxury of overbuying, or buying at all, which is a good thing to do (even if you're completely selfish realizing that getting the whole world vaccinated means fewer chances for vaccine evading mutations should be obvious).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't know about government of the people or by the people, but I think most would-be democracies could use some government for the people.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It appears that Canada, like the UK, was worried that then President Trump would block exports, so they placed orders from Europe, only for the EU to have huge production issues and threaten bans.
It also looks like, with hindsight, they went big on the 'wrong' vaccines, placing only small orders for AstraZenica and Pfizer but far bigger orders with Sanofi, Menicago, Novavax, then smaller orders for J+J and Moderna and then far smaller orders for AstraZenica and Pfizer.
Those orders in almost perfect reverse order of how quickly the vaccines became available and how well they worked.
But, as I said, that's hindsight. The UK got it almost perfectly right. Maybe it was luck, maybe it was Boris putting a pharma industry expert in charge and giving her a blank cheque and telling her to do whatever it took?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Canada's healthcare system is a mismanaged mess?
Wow.  Big news. Shocking.

Source: I am Canadian.


Every time a Canadian biatches about their healthcare system, they need to ask what the average premium is for an American family (with decductibles).   The "pleasure" for paying for a mismanaged mess, American style.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: So they need about 75M doses and ordered a bit over 5x that many, the US ordered 1.3B doses for 330M people or ~2x as many as we need. It's called hedging your bets and ensuring timely delivery of life and economy saving supplies where the ROI is probably 1,000:1 or better. Any wealthy countries government NOT doing that is stupid and their citizens should be at their doors with pitchforks.

Also, once you have everyone vaccinated you can donate the rest to countries that don't have the luxury of overbuying, or buying at all, which is a good thing to do (even if you're completely selfish realizing that getting the whole world vaccinated means fewer chances for vaccine evading mutations should be obvious).


Oh, you and your facts. With facts one can prove anything that is even remotely true.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Prime Minister Trudeau is doing a fantastic job of making sure the vaccines are arriving.   Ignore all the hate by Conservatives.

We have no production facilities in Canada but we are still in the top nations for getting our population vaccinated.

As for vaccine production we are working on fixing that problem.   Brian Mulroney and the Conservatives dismantled our production in the 80s.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: ThatSillyGoose: Canada's healthcare system is a mismanaged mess?
Wow.  Big news. Shocking.

Source: I am Canadian.

Every time a Canadian biatches about their healthcare system, they need to ask what the average premium is for an American family (with decductibles).   The "pleasure" for paying for a mismanaged mess, American style.


There was a redlit thread about that....
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Canada's healthcare system is a mismanaged mess?
Wow.  Big news. Shocking.

Source: I am Canadian.



Let's play spot the Conservative.
 
illogic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Canada's healthcare system is a mismanaged mess?
Wow.  Big news. Shocking.

Source: I am Canadian.


Canada's healthcare system is a dream compared to the shiatshow going on in the United States.

Source: Dual citizen, lived and worked in NYC for a 10 year stint.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great. Where are they? I'd like my second shot sometime before Florida Man comes north for the summer and gives me the latest variant.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Covering our bases, and also even with 400M ordered, companies haven't been fulfilling the orders in a timely matter.

I'm sure we will donate some to the 3rd world, and I'm sure we can break our contracts with the pharma companies since they have failed on their delivery schedule.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Canada started placing orders before anybody knew which of the vaccine candidates (if any) would work, and knowing that some (or all) of the manufacturers would try to screw us over.

Once it became clear that Pfizer had their shiat together, Canada placed additional orders with them.

For the others, we'll either cancel the orders (likely paying some financial penalties) or redirect the shipments to other parts of the world. Our "liberal media" will of course label this scandal as the greatest outrage since the last time that Trudeau wore a tan suit.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: robodog: So they need about 75M doses and ordered a bit over 5x that many, the US ordered 1.3B doses for 330M people or ~2x as many as we need. It's called hedging your bets and ensuring timely delivery of life and economy saving supplies where the ROI is probably 1,000:1 or better. Any wealthy countries government NOT doing that is stupid and their citizens should be at their doors with pitchforks.

Also, once you have everyone vaccinated you can donate the rest to countries that don't have the luxury of overbuying, or buying at all, which is a good thing to do (even if you're completely selfish realizing that getting the whole world vaccinated means fewer chances for vaccine evading mutations should be obvious).

Oh, you and your facts. With facts one can prove anything that is even remotely true.


And that's why the "alternative facts" crowd finds us smug, elitist, and arrogant for daring to agree with reality instead of what they believe to be true.  No one hates quite as vehemently as someone forced to consider an uncomfortable truth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The excess will be delivered to the border, where they will be administered to entering US citizens.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hopefully my BIL and SIL can get them soon.  We haven't seen them in a year and a half.  Since they are US citizens living in Canada they said it's been hard to get a shot.

That was a few weeks ago though so maybe they are closer...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I don't know about government of the people or by the people, but I think most would-be democracies could use some government for the people.


It's always for the people. It's just not for ALL of the people.

Every government is for some of the people. The flavors & foments come in when you look at who eats and who gets eaten...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jbc: Those are 400 million metric doses, which is the equivalent of only 5 million furlongs per gallon Fahrenheit.


How many hogsheads is that?
 
illogic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Hopefully my BIL and SIL can get them soon.  We haven't seen them in a year and a half.  Since they are US citizens living in Canada they said it's been hard to get a shot.

That was a few weeks ago though so maybe they are closer...


At least in Ontario - health card is not required and the shots are free.  Basically no questions asked.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

groppet: jbc: Those are 400 million metric doses, which is the equivalent of only 5 million furlongs per gallon Fahrenheit.

How many hogsheads is that?


About two Rhode Islands.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

illogic: TheFoz: Hopefully my BIL and SIL can get them soon.  We haven't seen them in a year and a half.  Since they are US citizens living in Canada they said it's been hard to get a shot.

That was a few weeks ago though so maybe they are closer...

At least in Ontario - health card is not required and the shots are free.  Basically no questions asked.


In BC you need a health card to use the online registration system, but everyone else can register by phone and they're encouraging people to do so.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rev Rick White: Prime Minister Trudeau is doing a fantastic job of making sure the vaccines are arriving.   Ignore all the hate by Conservatives.

We have no production facilities in Canada but we are still in the top nations for getting our population vaccinated.

As for vaccine production we are working on fixing that problem.   Brian Mulroney and the Conservatives dismantled our production in the 80s.


Health care is delivered on the provincial level.  And pandemic response falls into health care.

I'd have to check but since Mulroney, haven't the liberals in Canada been in power all of the time except for Kim Campbell and Stephen Harper?  It seems preparing the provinces for a pandemic was not a priority.

You need to explain your use of the word "fantastic", unless you meant it in the literal sense.  My friends in Canada, who are all Liberal by the way, think otherwise.  In fact, some have been turned away at the border because attempting to get part 2 of the two-part vaccination in the U.S., because only god knows when that will happen in Canada.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Canada's a nice country. If and when extra doses are delivered, I'm sure they'll donate them to other countries.
 
danradice
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Canada's healthcare system is a mismanaged mess?
Wow.  Big news. Shocking.

Source: I am Canadian.


That's your takeaway from this? Impressive.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The problem is not the size of the order, it's the suppliers.

By the time Canada takes delivery of even doses of vaccine, we may need ALL OF THEM.



What if they only take delivery of the odd doses?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
(1) They expire, subby.  The mRNA ones especially it's kind of a miracle of modern engineering that they can get the farking things to last long enough to ship, the half-life of natural mRNA in human biology (so, aqueous, 37 degrees, etc) has a median of ten hours.  So if you order a dose and the intended recipient can't make the initial appointment, that dose can't be held for them, it's gone.  They're not getting the same physical dose at their appointment, they're getting a new one, because all of the vaccines warmed up on the first day have now expired.  This is why even early on where there were massive waiting lists you'd still get people randomly invited in off the street to get shots; it has to go into an arm or it disappears.

(2) There are three different vaccines in play with different production concerns involved, made by different companies.  The contracts were arranged before anyone was sure if only one of them would ever get approved, let alone certain on which one.

(3) Two of the three vaccines, the "better" two ones in terms of actually producing and shipping the product, require two doses per patient.  400 million doses would only cover 200 million patients.  So essentially they're only applying a factor of safety of 5 here even if every company delivers fully, which is... not particularly unreasonable since prior to the actual distribution demonstrating that we're actually surprisingly farking good at this, point (1) and the word "mRNA" would cause most logisticians to immediately assume massive losses to distribution factors.  It is almost unprecedented that we've gotten those things out with as few losses of vaccine as there have been.

(4) Vaccination programs specifically and epidemiological engineering in general are very much a "throw as many resources at the problem as possible" thing.  Just as a general rule, when small parts of something you miss due to trying to optimize cost-effectiveness can literally instantly undo all of the gains derived from the program, you err on the side of throwing more money at the problem.  Trying to play stupid games with cost minimization and resource conservation when you're trying to stamp out something self-propagating is basically the same thing as sabotaging it with the willful attempt to murder people.  Or, in the case of states like Texas removing mask mandates because "maybe they possibly aren't necessary" and similar, actually literally an attempt to commit mass murder by people who are actually racist genocidal fascists attempting to exterminate a vulnerable underclass and willing to take the rest of us down to accomplish that.  Basically if you have any common sense and actually want to fix the problem, you don't do it.

(5) As mentioned in TFA, just in terms of actual fact most of those 400 million vaccines contracted for haven't been delivered on.  So overshooting by that much was objectively the correct call.  You can argue it was the correct call by accident if you want (though, as I feel points 1-4 demonstrate, it wasn't) but that it was correct in terms of what actually happened is at this point a matter of objective fact and not really subject to debate.  They have obtained enough doses that half their population has at least one dose only because they ordered ten times their population in total doses.  Their math was obviously correct overall in the final accounting.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheFoz: groppet: jbc: Those are 400 million metric doses, which is the equivalent of only 5 million furlongs per gallon Fahrenheit.

How many hogsheads is that?

About two Rhode Islands.


Ackshully, it's about 36 Rhode Islands.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: 

To vaccinate all Canadians, the government has signed contracts with seven different vaccine makers - six foreign, one domestic - with options to purchase more than 400 million doses.

That means we didn't order 400 million doses. It means we're keeping our options open in case we need, you know, options if something goes sideways.

It's like saying "I have the option of buying 400 chocolate bars this weekend" I really do. I can afford it. And there is an adequate supply in my neighbourhood. But will I buy 400 chocolate bars this weekend?


Maybe.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't you fools know what this means? There's not 37 million Canadians. There are a lot more. They've been hiding their huge numbers to keep America's guard down. Snow people are known to always march single file to hide their numbers.

When we least expect it, they'll overwhelm us with their numbers.
 
