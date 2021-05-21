 Skip to content
(My Northwest)   The Seattle Police Department exodus over the "defund the police" movement? Yeah, about that   (mynorthwest.com)
77
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Knowing all that, we should be calling this forced exodus what it really is: abandonment.a temper tantrum.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.


Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.


And therein lies the problem.

The police departments have a very real white nationalist problem.

Maybe deal with the racists instead of complaining about people pointing it out.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.


Now, now. Only about half the country hates them, the other half worships them. They still get discounts and thanks regularly from businesses small and large. And they also get bonuses like immunity to minor hassling from other cops the little people put up with. Also, in addition to the murder and theft they get to bully people endlessly.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one of the easiest, safest jobs you can get and they're all grossly overpaid. They aren't going anywhere.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.


They fit the description.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.


Have the cops considered not murdering and stealing?

It's just a thought.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opinion: SPD's 'exodus' of police officers is entirely self-inflicted

Well duh.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever minimizes the number of cops is fine with me. If all we have to do hurt their feelings, so much the better. Saves time with legislative/administrative wrangling.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. Twice as many people believe 9/11 was a conspiracy compared to how many people willingly misunderstand Defund the Police.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken Rampage: CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.

They fit the description.


The shoe? It fits really well.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave a job that pays a nice retirement after sometimes only 20 years and always after 30 yeas of work - dumb, dumber and dumbest, so, naturally it happens.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.


I know the comment has already been made, but it needs to be made again and again by everyone in this thread until you pull your fascist head out of your ass;

Maybe they should stop murdering and stealing, then.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just like that people are arguing about the genesis of an exodus.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.

Have the cops considered not murdering and stealing?

It's just a thought.


The last few officers I interacted with didn't try to murder or rob me, but those may have been outliers.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I just like that people are arguing about the genesis of an exodus.


Well, the Numbers add up.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are lots of people walking out the door," one officer leaving the department said in 2018. "This is a mass exodus. We're losing people left and right. Why stick around when the City Council doesn't appreciate you? [These officers are] fleeing the 'Seattle mentality.'"

To paraphrase the standard LEO line... if you haven't done anything wrong, what do you have to worry about?

/And/or in this case... how much do you stand to gain from cashing out now?
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.


They could try not being those, categorically. Just read any account of a black guy who owns a nice-ish car.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.

casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only person who I want to kick my ass is a roller-derby girl.

Please....kick my butt....
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A crossing guard is more dangerous that being a cop, they can fark off with their "putting our lives on the line every day" bullshiat


There's also this gem

Fark user image
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.


The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: A crossing guard is more dangerous that being a cop, they can fark off with their "putting our lives on the line every day" bullshiat


There's also this gem

Fark user image


We just had a cop use every ounce of strength to save a woman who was being crushed to death after a rollover accident. You probably can't even reach for a bag of Cheetos in your Mama's basement without breaking a sweat.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.


Trolly McTrollface trolls along trollingly.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

Maybe cops are leaving their agencies in droves because they're sick of being called murderers and thieves based on their choice of employment. Or racists, as the author of this article did.

And therein lies the problem.

The police departments have a very real white nationalist problem.

Maybe deal with the racists instead of complaining about people pointing it out.


It's good that it is labeled as an opinion piece, because that's all it is
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Well, duh. Twice as many people believe 9/11 was a conspiracy compared to how many people willingly misunderstand Defund the Police.


9/11 wasn't a conspiracy; it was the the world's biggest coincidence. Who could have imagined that a bunch of terrorists with the same plans all happened to try them on the same day. Stop trying to see patterns where there's only randomness.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until their wives find out they're moving from their cushy suburban home to Hanford
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I refuse to work for this socialist City Council and their political agenda," an officer said in 2020. "It ultimately will destroy the fabric of this once fine city."

Says the public servant whose wages are paid via socialism.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.


So firefighters and paramedics are right out, but the guy who shows up, screams at everyone, and defends himself with lethal force from chihuahuas is the right one to send?

A car wreck is rarely a crime scene, cops aren't necessary.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.


Cops don't respond to car accidents. EMS does.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greil: Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.

So firefighters and paramedics are right out, but the guy who shows up, screams at everyone, and defends himself with lethal force from chihuahuas is the right one to send?

A car wreck is rarely a crime scene, cops aren't necessary.


Except for, you know, all the legal stuff required for insurance claims and assisting with traffic control and cleanup.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to data gathered by researchers at the Police Scorecard, SPD had more officers per 1,000 residents than 56% of departments in cities with over 250,000 residents in both 2018 and 2019. Over that period, SPD's funding was more than the city's housing and public health budgets combined, and in total, Seattle spends more on its police budget per capita than 88% of departments.

Meanwhile, 119 of the top 200 Seattle city salaries in 2019 belonged to police officers, with the department boasting over 1,300 employees making six figures annually. To wit: After a police sergeant drove his unmarked SUV onto a crowded sidewalk last August, he told protesters at the scene that he "used to love Seattle," but now "it's pretty [expletive] dirty." When a protester asked him why he still worked for SPD anyway, he nobly answered, "because they pay me like 200 grand a year to babysit you people."

As for that uncooperative, police-hating city council - they authorized SPD to offer $15,000 hiring bonuses for lateral transfers in 2019, for a job with a starting salary of over $83,000 (a number that increases to $109,512 in base pay after four-and-a-half years on the job).

Not even Hank Pym could shrink a violin small enough for this news.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: nyseattitude: A crossing guard is more dangerous that being a cop, they can fark off with their "putting our lives on the line every day" bullshiat


There's also this gem

Fark user image

We just had a cop use every ounce of strength to save a woman who was being crushed to death after a rollover accident. You probably can't even reach for a bag of Cheetos in your Mama's basement without breaking a sweat.


My mom doesn't even have a basement.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.


I'd rather have the fire department and EMS come.  What's a cop going to do, issue a ticket to someone?  Call a tow truck?
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Well, duh. Twice as many people believe 9/11 was a conspiracy compared to how many people willingly misunderstand Defund the Police.


9/11 was staged. The moon landing never happened. JFK, Elvis, etc.
All crisis actors and filmed in a movie studio. Everyone knows that.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived in Seattle on and off for a large portion of my life. I've never seen the cops ever be anything but a problem. If they wanna quit, I don't see how it's a bad thing. The biggest lie ever told is that we as a society need these vast police departments. Funny how every other western country on the planet does fine with far less.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, a cop saved someone's life.

That's what they're supposed to do.

It's time to stop the murdering.


He was coming right for me! Farking cowards...
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.

I'd rather have the fire department and EMS come.  What's a cop going to do, issue a ticket to someone?  Call a tow truck?


You'll never win your life-changing lawsuit settlement if the cop doesn't show up to write the other guy a ticket.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.


I'm trying to figure out what this means exactly. Ok, so insurance mandates that a police report be filed, so obviously they're involved because of that. But other than one needing to look at the scene and say "yup, that's a car accident"...what exactly are they doing? Sure if it's purposeful, like someone actually deliberately ran you down, then I guess maybe they'd be helpful, provided you weren't protesting something and they weren't driving that other vehicle, but that's not really the majority of vehicle accidents. If someone is injured I'd think you'd want a paramedic moreso than the police, and frankly an insurance adjustor would probably do a better job at the forensics of figuring out what causes the accident. I guess if you need the road cleared you may need a police tow vehicle, but really any old tow truck could do the job just dandy. So I guess we need a cop there because insurance mandates they look at two cars and go "ayup, that's a car accident." So you technically have a point, but it's as much a point as "the next time your water pipes burst, try handling it without a plumber and an insurance adjustor"...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: nyseattitude: A crossing guard is more dangerous that being a cop, they can fark off with their "putting our lives on the line every day" bullshiat


There's also this gem

Fark user image

We just had a cop use every ounce of strength to save a woman who was being crushed to death after a rollover accident. You probably can't even reach for a bag of Cheetos in your Mama's basement without breaking a sweat.


I can too!

To be fair, mom keeps the AC pretty low.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have the 2nd Amendment. You don't need another CIVILIAN to protect you.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.

Cops don't respond to car accidents. EMS does.


They do around here
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: nyseattitude: A crossing guard is more dangerous that being a cop, they can fark off with their "putting our lives on the line every day" bullshiat


There's also this gem

Fark user image

We just had a cop use every ounce of strength to save a woman who was being crushed to death after a rollover accident. You probably can't even reach for a bag of Cheetos in your Mama's basement without breaking a sweat.


Oh well, in that case, go ahead murder whoever you want and steal their shiat.

No need for anything close to accountability everyone. This one cop did A Good Thing this one time.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: Greil: Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.

So firefighters and paramedics are right out, but the guy who shows up, screams at everyone, and defends himself with lethal force from chihuahuas is the right one to send?

A car wreck is rarely a crime scene, cops aren't necessary.

Except for, you know, all the legal stuff required for insurance claims and assisting with traffic control and cleanup.


Anything fundamentally based on a cop's truthfulness is suspect at this point. There's also nothing they do at a wreck that couldn't be handled better, and cheaper, by someone not packing a gun with hoping to get his murder sex.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, not only do they receive more-than-generous salaries and platinum-plated pensions, plus safe cushy jobs and the opportunity to bang teenage hookers and shoot minorities on a whim, but they also want to have their asses kissed.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: TheGreatGazoo: Catsaregreen: Marcus Aurelius: Why would anyone want to be a cop?  Everyone else in the country hates your guts.  The only real perk is murder and theft, and now you can't even keep the money any more.

The next time you're in a car wreck with an injury, try handling it without a cop.

I'd rather have the fire department and EMS come.  What's a cop going to do, issue a ticket to someone?  Call a tow truck?

You'll never win your life-changing lawsuit settlement if the cop doesn't show up to write the other guy a ticket.


Providing paperwork for insurance purposes is literally the only reason to ever call a cop. They're farking useless otherwise.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: They're farking useless otherwise.


Fark user image
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: nyseattitude: A crossing guard is more dangerous that being a cop, they can fark off with their "putting our lives on the line every day" bullshiat


There's also this gem

Fark user image

We just had a cop use every ounce of strength to save a woman who was being crushed to death after a rollover accident. You probably can't even reach for a bag of Cheetos in your Mama's basement without breaking a sweat.


I can reach for that top shelf pussy because I was in a police frat
 
caguru
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Literally the first word of TFA: Opinion

But here we have another thread of people treating opinion as fact.
 
