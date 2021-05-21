 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   If evolution is real, and human beings have been evolving for millions of years, then why aren't all of our bodies perfect? Chexmate, libulardos   (npr.org) divider line
100
    More: Facepalm, Human anatomy, Spinal disc herniation, Evolution, Vertebral column, Primate, theme of Alex Bezzerides, Male, Female  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How embarrassing, why didn't Darwin think of that? Now we have to think up a new theory.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?


Selective smiting, basically a poison pill.

That'll teach Jim Gaffigan to be more like his wife!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess: because there is little to no evolutionary pressure on us right now as a species? We already dominate the planet to the point of overpopulation. Why the hell would we need to evolve?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?


"the LORD works in mysterious ways."

Basically, that's the catch-all answer to everything.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?

"the LORD works in mysterious ways."

Basically, that's the catch-all answer to everything.


If he is Unknowable and mysterious, why do people keep trying to tell us what he knows and wants?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Let me guess: because there is little to no evolutionary pressure on us right now as a species? We already dominate the planet to the point of overpopulation. Why the hell would we need to evolve?


The real answer (at least to my understanding) is that we get bad backs because we are basically the fist species to walk primarily on on our feet alone. Evolution can only work with what its got and what it had was a species that could walk upright but wasn't built perfect for it. Given a couple million more years and maybe a species with better bone structure would have emerged that didn't have the same issues but at this point technology is progressing so fast we will probably just fix the issue ourselves instead of waiting it out.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: FlashHarry: Let me guess: because there is little to no evolutionary pressure on us right now as a species? We already dominate the planet to the point of overpopulation. Why the hell would we need to evolve?

The real answer (at least to my understanding) is that we get bad backs because we are basically the fist species to walk primarily on on our feet alone. Evolution can only work with what its got and what it had was a species that could walk upright but wasn't built perfect for it. Given a couple million more years and maybe a species with better bone structure would have emerged that didn't have the same issues but at this point technology is progressing so fast we will probably just fix the issue ourselves instead of waiting it out.


Evolution is basically redneck biological engineering: it looks stupid, but it works.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the best of the best, it's adaptation to a situation.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Planet Earth is a constantly changing environment and life has to try as many options as possible to navigate them successfully.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anenu: FlashHarry: Let me guess: because there is little to no evolutionary pressure on us right now as a species? We already dominate the planet to the point of overpopulation. Why the hell would we need to evolve?

The real answer (at least to my understanding) is that we get bad backs because we are basically the fist species to walk primarily on on our feet alone. Evolution can only work with what its got and what it had was a species that could walk upright but wasn't built perfect for it. Given a couple million more years and maybe a species with better bone structure would have emerged that didn't have the same issues but at this point technology is progressing so fast we will probably just fix the issue ourselves instead of waiting it out.

Evolution is basically redneck biological engineering: it looks stupid, but it works.


Or, to paraphrase Dr. Karl, evolution doesn't need to be perfect, just good enough.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Because we go around doing this kind of stupid shiat.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why does the nerve that controls my vocal cords go down and loop through my aorta before it goes back up to my brain?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourself subby.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: FlashHarry: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?

"the LORD works in mysterious ways."

Basically, that's the catch-all answer to everything.

If he is Unknowable and mysterious, why do people keep trying to tell us what he knows and wants?


Or even if the Creator is a he.
Because guys are so known for being unknowable and mysterious.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?


The appendix is not useless; it may serve as a reservoir of gut bacteria in case your normal flora gets wiped out.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Let me guess: because there is little to no evolutionary pressure on us right now as a species? We already dominate the planet to the point of overpopulation. Why the hell would we need to evolve?


We are constantly evolving still. But a million years isn't all that long.  It's just now instead of growing say, a tail we are evolving socially to allow for larger more complex populations.

And evolution isn't driven just by need. but by fitness to reproduce in the environment life finds itself in.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfection is a misnomer. Look at a billiard ball under a microscope and realize the planet earth is smoother.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has not seen Idiocracy...
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If bigfoots evolved from King Kongs, why are there still King Kongs?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everything alive on Earth have been evolving for at least 3.465 Billion years
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?


Yeah well, about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?


The appendix is used to store good gut flora for replenishment after illness diminishes it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because we have glasses, braces, and medical treatment that doesn't kill us off or prevent us from finding a mate.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gooch: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?

The appendix is not useless; it may serve as a reservoir of gut bacteria in case your normal flora gets wiped out.


OK, why did God place male genitalia in a very obvious kicking spot?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Perfect" is an irrelevant concept.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: FlashHarry: Let me guess: because there is little to no evolutionary pressure on us right now as a species? We already dominate the planet to the point of overpopulation. Why the hell would we need to evolve?

We are constantly evolving still. But a million years isn't all that long.  It's just now instead of growing say, a tail we are evolving socially to allow for larger more complex populations.

And evolution isn't driven just by need. but by fitness to reproduce in the environment life finds itself in.


Mutations are always happening in every conceivable direction, the environment decides which ones are happy accidents.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They tell us that
We lost our tails
Evolving up
From little snails
I think that is all
Just wind in sail
Are we not men? We are DEVO
WE ARE D E V O
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's been a long time since I've read from the right-wing "evolution isn't real" crowd.
I'm sure they are still out there in large number, but it seems like they are old and even young Republicans think it is an idiotic take. So they just don't say it anymore.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our body, like any animal's body, is a trade off of various abilities and there is no such thing as perfection.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Perfect humans?

How boring.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Gooch: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?

The appendix is not useless; it may serve as a reservoir of gut bacteria in case your normal flora gets wiped out.

OK, why did God place male genitalia in a very obvious kicking spot?


Because nut shots are hilarious.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Life seeks change, no matter how nominal and how good or bad.

//coffee is deemed bad
//or is it good, now?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My taint is itchy.
 
Koodz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am enjoying how unrelated both the headline and the discussion are to the contents of the link. I know, welcometofark.jpg.

The book sounds fun. I'll probably pick it up.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Natural selection doesn't do what's best, it does what's good enough.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Perfect humans?

How boring.


Thankfully, we're in no danger of ever encountering one.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Gooch: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?

The appendix is not useless; it may serve as a reservoir of gut bacteria in case your normal flora gets wiped out.

OK, why did God place male genitalia in a very obvious kicking spot?

Because nut shots are hilarious.


Settle down there, Doctor Pangloss.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Classic.

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x307]


I love that story so much. Im stealing it. I might make a movie out of it.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because we listen to NPR, I suspect

.

NikolaiFarkoff: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?

Selective smiting, basically a poison pill.

That'll teach Jim Gaffigan to be more like his wife!


He's working on it... Given his 7 days of Earth building was actually 7 millennia, give or take a a million, It ain't gonna go away this week.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If we're all made by a perfect God, why did he give us a useless appendix?


The answer to this is super basic in Creation Science. Tssh, it'l like you can't even be bothered to read the deep, scholarly reasoning from serious Creationist institutions like Answers in Genesis or The Institute for Creation Research.

It's The Fall, dude. God did design our bodies and genes to be perfect, but after Adam and Eve sinned, the world started decaying and becoming more disordered. As William Dembski taught, mutations are harmful because they involve a loss of information - therefore some of our organs, like the appendix, are no longer able to fulfill whatever purpose God had in mind for them after thousands of years of the degradation that started when our ancestors disobeyed God. (There's also the possibility that the appendix does still function, but we don't know what it does because human science hasn't caught up to God's design. We shouldn't be so quick to argue that organs are "vestigial" in the first place.)

But, the good news is that when God creates the New Heaven and New Earth and all the saved get our glorified bodies, we'll have a glorified appendix that does all sorts of wonderful, mystical appendix things. That's why it's so important to accept Jesus before it's too late!

/ We don't have creationists on Fark anymore, so maybe I can play one if that's what people really need
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It's been a long time since I've read from the right-wing "evolution isn't real" crowd.
I'm sure they are still out there in large number, but it seems like they are old and even young Republicans think it is an idiotic take. So they just don't say it anymore.


it's hard to believe but they've moved onto even more idiotic things, that they have no shame yelling about.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't even remember that dumbass "tin foil" quote anymore, and it's glorious.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Around 375 million years ago, when they ventured to land, their eyes were already 100 million years old.

What a great way to summarize why eyeballs are so screwed up.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: maybe I can play one if that's what people really need


You need to intersperse biblical citations in your responses [1 Timothy 2:12].
 
Adam64
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...because we weren't designed.

/with a side order of "what's perfect?"
//And perfect for what?  To survive as a life form for 3.8 billion years?
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.