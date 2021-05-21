 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   General Atomics announces a drone-launched drone, a blatant first step towards unchecked recursion and the inevitable crash of Reality's CPU   (thedrive.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, MQ-1 Predator, Unmanned aerial vehicle, MQ-9 Reaper, United States Air Force, MQ-1C Warrior, General Atomics, new small drone design, RQ-4 Global Hawk  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 3:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You could put a drone one a drone on a drone on a drone.  Not even the Russians have done that.  It would have to be a cost plus contract, of course, being cutting edge and all.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HA!
 
JesseL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drone launched drones have been around for a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Parts of reality have crashed here and there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now, if they'll only launch it while playing a didgeridoo and singing some philip glass....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love companies with names like that.

General Atomics.  General Electric.  Universal Robots.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: HA!


yo dawg, I heard you like cliches in your cliches
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have multiple instances of remote desktop running inside a virtual machine. I fear no division by zero.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great drones have little drones upon their backs to launch 'em,
And little drones have lesser drones and so on to taunt them
And the great drones themselves, in turn, have greater drones to  blow up;
While these again have greater still, and greater still, until there's no one to whup
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I have multiple instances of remote desktop running inside a virtual machine. I fear no division by zero.


go ahead. I dare you to ask Siri what 0 divided by 0 is.

its worth a good laugh...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You could put a drone one a drone on a drone on a drone.  Not even the Russians have done that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I love companies with names like that.

General Atomics.  General Electric.  Universal Robots.


Sears Robot Company.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Y'all came out too strong. Contemplate life and arrive at this conclusion: The drive-thru at the Taco Bell is really long and not worth it.


th.bing.comView Full Size


/at least it's not del taco
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.