Alex Rodriguez launches makeup for men. Ichiban spokesperson Joseph Tribbiani unavailable for comment
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get fueled up on Trumpahol and review your hue
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so old, I got that headline.

Would also accept the episode from Comedy Central's "Corporate" where the company develops a line of men's make-up that all the guys are using until someone points out they look like idiots and...it's over.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up next on failed ideas from Shark Tank
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I want to see the Sammy Sosa line
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Watch out, next thing you know he will try to bring back the duckface.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sorry Alex, you missed the metrosexual trend by like 25 years.  Talk about a late swing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Joey, Lipstick For Men
Youtube tTokqeL7sOU


For those not getting the reference.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [YouTube video: Joey, Lipstick For Men]

For those not getting the reference.


I always enjoyed that part because I love when people are caught in a lie because they are NOT shocked/horrified by what they claimed to have seen.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Makeup and the mullet making a comeback.

Did Mr.Peabody fire up the Wayback Machine?


On the other hand, I think this is great!

We have a new generation of males who will now understand why it takes women so long to get ready to go out.

I hope eyeliner becomes all the rage for dudes. Big swoopy Egyptian style.
I'll burst into a rendition of "King Tut" or "Walk Like An Egyptian" everytime I see one.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tTokqeL7​sOU]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Makeup and the mullet making a comeback.

Did Mr.Peabody fire up the Wayback Machine?


On the other hand, I think this is great!

We have a new generation of males who will now understand why it takes women so long to get ready to go out.

I hope eyeliner becomes all the rage for dudes. Big swoopy Egyptian style.
I'll burst into a rendition of "King Tut" or "Walk Like An Egyptian" everytime I see one.


USERNAME CHECKS OUT.

/"Introducing a new line of makeup, for men, who cry during chick flicks - Betamax Factor."
//Men have makeup - it's called war/corpse paint.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It seems toxic to judge the masculinity of others by MY personal definitions of masculinity.

But it's still really darn hard to not point-and-laugh.  What do?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you are appearing in front of a camera and would prefer not to look like the undead, you probably want to use some makeup.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 425x496]


Fark.com could make a killing if they sold action figures resembling that guy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Big swoopy Egyptian style.


Ladytron - Blue Jeans [Official Music Video]
Youtube xJ_WXoeRXJg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu​IuXc​omdNg
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Um... foundation and blemish concealer works on all skin. Was this really a need?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skyotter: It seems toxic to judge the masculinity of others by MY personal definitions of masculinity.

But it's still really darn hard to not point-and-laugh.  What do?


Make the choice where you're not a toxic dickhead. Try that one.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If guys are going to start wearing make-up, then you can't be shy about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robbrie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A-Rod's first two products will be "the cream" & "the clear".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phenn: Um... foundation and blemish concealer works on all skin. Was this really a need?


Fair point. I would occasionally borrow a dab from my wife on days when I had razor nicks (back when shaving was part of my life). If I had a significantly different skin tone I could just buy some of my own. I don't need the label to say "for bros."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Makeup for men? Talk about putting lipstick on a pig.

I will cite the example of my WASP Mother Goose:  if you can see the make-up, you are wearing way too much make-up, especially if you are a man.

The best make-up is invisible. It's effects are all attributed to nature, not artifice.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phenn: Um... foundation and blemish concealer works on all skin. Was this really a need?


It's like having different product lines of deodorant for men and women even though it's basically the same stuff.  This ain't no girly makeup.  It's Man Makeup!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More subtle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phenn: Um... foundation and blemish concealer works on all skin. Was this really a need?


For stuff anyone can use but must be marketed toward men? Of course. Look at Dude Wipes. Literally no different than your standard butt wipes, but color it black, slap "Dude" on it, charge a couple bucks more, and suddenly insecure men are fine buying them.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay...I think I know why the broke up....
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: phenn: Um... foundation and blemish concealer works on all skin. Was this really a need?

It's like having different product lines of deodorant for men and women even though it's basically the same stuff.  This ain't no girly makeup.  It's Man Makeup!


Fark user imageView Full Size


BATH BLASTER.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Train Drivers in Eyeliner
Youtube HJ5NDcpAZRk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoH​r9j​7I3lA
 
Advernaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because looking like a clown isn't just for her.
 
paswa17
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Here's him modeling the line of eye shadow.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: More subtle:

[Fark user image image 188x268]


He says he doesn't use eyeliner - it's his nature skin tone - but I bet he wears some kind of makeup when on camera.
 
El Uno Magnifico
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wore makeup once (well, a few times) for a gameshow. That's the best I've ever looked. But I couldn't stand how it felt on my face. Maybe it's an acquired taste.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

El Uno Magnifico: I wore makeup once (well, a few times) for a gameshow. That's the best I've ever looked. But I couldn't stand how it felt on my face. Maybe it's an acquired taste.


Was the game show Bamboozled?
 
