 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Man steals excavator and tell police "YOU CAN'T TAKE MUH BUKKIT" (With video)   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Excavator, Madera Police, Dredging, Crime, 33-year-old Hugo Berrera, Madera County Jail, MADERA, man  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 4:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why you NEVER mix Meth and Blippi
I'm An Excavator | Excavator Song For Toddlers | Educational Songs For Kids
Youtube nAr5Jds93vM
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, again, in fairness, they shot the perpetrator in the back of the head?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does he have a reverse mohawk?
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image image 270x146]
[Fark user image image 645x107]
[Fark user image image 292x219]


I noticed that too. It's not as though Pennsylvania has a shortage of idiots.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Had to.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I rank this one midway between the Killdozer and the drunk dude on the Scissor Lift.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Goddamned barber and his 'sense of humor'... I'll show him..."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems like some shiat they'd write into an episode of Reno 911!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Does he have a reverse mohawk?


Yup. Also possible 'mug shot fits the crime' trifecta in play.
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He couldn't even steal the right kind. He took one of the mini ones.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those cops were a lot more casual about that bucket than I would have been. After that first swing I would have been in close at the cab helping out or wayTF back.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.