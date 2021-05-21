 Skip to content
Hey guys, you know what sticks up into the skyline of most towns, contains a mixture of carcasses and feces and is very, very rarely cleaned?
69
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No idea and I'm not subscribing to find out.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
City Hall.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it paywalls?

Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is it paywalls?

probably.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, you committed a classic blunder. You subscribed to a publication, and then submitted a link to it, assuming everybody had access, only to be made to look foolish by the angry complaints about the paywall.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elisa Lam and Hotel Cecil not mentioned?  You'd think that might be listed as a worst case scenario.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Water tanks.

Wasn't Keslo supposed to paint those? Dumbass.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My first thought would be the water tower.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Water tanks.

Wasn't Keslo supposed to paint those? Dumbass.


Jinx!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SAVE FERRIS!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this goes green, then it could be a thread where we all take guesses on what TFA is all about.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the answer was "billboards."
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In March of last year, residents in the small coastal community of Delray Beach, Florida, noticed something strange about the water coming from their taps.
It was discolored. Smelly. Flecked with bits of dirt.
"You looked at it and it wasn't clean," said resident Reeve Bright. "You started seeing the ice coming out of the ice maker, and you're going, 'What the heck is going on? There is stuff in the frozen water.'"
Complaints to the city prompted the discovery of sediment that had accumulated inside one of the city's massive water storage tanks. The sediment had traveled along with the water into cups, cookware, ice trays and bathtubs.
It wasn't a freak occurrence or the result of some unavoidable problem. A subsequent investigation found no records that the tank had ever been cleaned since it was built.
In 1972.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump** tower?
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$4.99 monthly for USA Last Week?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Subby, you committed a classic blunder. You subscribed to a publication, and then submitted a link to it, assuming everybody had access, only to be made to look foolish by the angry complaints about the paywall.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.


Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our collective horror?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Subby, you committed a classic blunder. You subscribed to a publication, and then submitted a link to it, assuming everybody had access, only to be made to look foolish by the angry complaints about the paywall.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.


Good going, Goofus.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is it paywalls?

Farking USA Today thinks I'm gonna pay for their shiat?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: City Hall.


I was going to guess the municipal water tower, but I know when to admit I am beat.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Exceptionalism?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kona: In March of last year, residents in the small coastal community of Delray Beach, Florida, noticed something strange about the water coming from their taps.
It was discolored. Smelly. Flecked with bits of dirt.
"You looked at it and it wasn't clean," said resident Reeve Bright. "You started seeing the ice coming out of the ice maker, and you're going, 'What the heck is going on? There is stuff in the frozen water.'"
Complaints to the city prompted the discovery of sediment that had accumulated inside one of the city's massive water storage tanks. The sediment had traveled along with the water into cups, cookware, ice trays and bathtubs.
It wasn't a freak occurrence or the result of some unavoidable problem. A subsequent investigation found no records that the tank had ever been cleaned since it was built.
In 1972.


This is why you buy a refrigerator with a filter you change every six months.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chipotle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now I really feel beat.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
City Hall bell/clock tower?

This is kinda fun. I'm looking forward to someone with an existing subscription letting us in one who is right.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Elisa Lam and Hotel Cecil not mentioned?  You'd think that might be listed as a worst case scenario.


I heard the water at the Cecil tasted like a dead Chinese girl.
 
gideon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dad?"

‐ my kids
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dick.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gideon: Your mom?


You're a God damn modern hero
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on TFA it is apparently a decent place to dump a body.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gideon: Your mom?


Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Subby, you committed a classic blunder. You subscribed to a publication, and then submitted a link to it, assuming everybody had access, only to be made to look foolish by the angry complaints about the paywall.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.


Subby pays money to read the USA Today? That's so pathetic I'm not even gonna say anything suggestive about subby's mom. That's pathetic enough as is. The rare self-troll. You're embarrassing, hubby!
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Subby, you committed a classic blunder. You subscribed to a publication, and then submitted a link to it, assuming everybody had access, only to be made to look foolish by the angry complaints about the paywall.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.


TFA opened on my phone, a Pixel 3a. I don't have a subscription to USA Today.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church Steeples?
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: My first thought would be the water tower.


No, no, the water's safe
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kona: In March of last year, residents in the small coastal community of Delray Beach, Florida, noticed something strange about the water coming from their taps.
It was discolored. Smelly. Flecked with bits of dirt.
"You looked at it and it wasn't clean," said resident Reeve Bright. "You started seeing the ice coming out of the ice maker, and you're going, 'What the heck is going on? There is stuff in the frozen water.'"
Complaints to the city prompted the discovery of sediment that had accumulated inside one of the city's massive water storage tanks. The sediment had traveled along with the water into cups, cookware, ice trays and bathtubs.
It wasn't a freak occurrence or the result of some unavoidable problem. A subsequent investigation found no records that the tank had ever been cleaned since it was built.
In 1972.


I'm more curious about what shook the sediment loose all of a sudden.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: kona: In March of last year, residents in the small coastal community of Delray Beach, Florida, noticed something strange about the water coming from their taps.
It was discolored. Smelly. Flecked with bits of dirt.
"You looked at it and it wasn't clean," said resident Reeve Bright. "You started seeing the ice coming out of the ice maker, and you're going, 'What the heck is going on? There is stuff in the frozen water.'"
Complaints to the city prompted the discovery of sediment that had accumulated inside one of the city's massive water storage tanks. The sediment had traveled along with the water into cups, cookware, ice trays and bathtubs.
It wasn't a freak occurrence or the result of some unavoidable problem. A subsequent investigation found no records that the tank had ever been cleaned since it was built.
In 1972.

I'm more curious about what shook the sediment loose all of a sudden.


Probably the corpse falling in
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: No idea and I'm not subscribing to find out.


The Mods created preview just for this very thing.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: I hope this goes green, then it could be a thread where we all take guesses on what TFA is all about.


It went John Deere green.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: scottydoesntknow: Is it paywalls?

Farking USA Today thinks I'm gonna pay for their shiat?


Is it true that USA today only uses a 500 word vocabulary in their articles?
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Subby, you committed a classic blunder. You subscribed to a publication, and then submitted a link to it, assuming everybody had access, only to be made to look foolish by the angry complaints about the paywall.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.


link worked for me, chrome w/adblock (not incog), no subscription to usatoday
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing: foreskin.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Tower?

No, that's only one and in a city, not a town.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: MrBallou: Subby, you committed a classic blunder. You subscribed to a publication, and then submitted a link to it, assuming everybody had access, only to be made to look foolish by the angry complaints about the paywall.

Same thing happened to me with my "Highlights" subscription. Cost me a lot of greenlights, let me tell you.

link worked for me, chrome w/adblock (not incog), no subscription to usatoday


Same here.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Harry Wagstaff: No idea and I'm not subscribing to find out.

[Fark user image 425x639]

The Mods created preview just for this very thing.


Trees? It's trees, isn't it.  Dirty bastards.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relevant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
