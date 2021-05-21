 Skip to content
 
(BestLife)   Sure, we had full Covid-19 vaccination. But what about second vaccination?   (bestlifeonline.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, Vaccination, Moderna vaccines, last COVID shot, scientific studies, CEO of Pfizer, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, dose months, Best Life  
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go ahead, prick me again. Prick me monthly if you want. Whatever it takes to keep me alive.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I need to get it four times a year I'll get it four times a year.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While studies show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines grant you sufficient immunity for at least six months after vaccination, experts are already predicting the need for a booster shot. And according to the CEO of Pfizer, you could need one as soon as eight months after your last round.

They'll be free, right? I mean the Government has totally screwed over the response to this thing from the beginning.

Why did we lift mask mandates again?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danced the tango with this sonvaitch in Jan 2020... ended up with heart and lung surgery.
Yes, stick me, I do not want to go through that hell again.

Walker: Go ahead, prick me again. Prick me monthly if you want. Whatever it takes to keep me alive.


anuran: If I need to get it four times a year I'll get it four times a year.


This, so much.

Nadie_AZ: They'll be free, right? I mean the Government has totally screwed over the response to this thing from the beginning.


farking time for single payer farking health farking care
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Go ahead, prick me again. Prick me monthly if you want. Whatever it takes to keep me alive.


I can put a roof over your head if you're okay with twice per week.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we switch brands. I have a J&J and I'd like a different booster to cover whatever variation it's slightly better at.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my second little blue shot last week.  If I have to get a booster around January, meh, I'll get a booster around January.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still boast high efficacy rates through six months, the longest duration they've been tested for so far. On April 1, Pfizer shared a study that found its vaccine is still 91 percent effective six months after vaccination. And an April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine concluded that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months.

Suck it, Pflosers!
*Grits teeth and flexes bicep with enormous "Moderna 4 Eva" tattoo.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Can we switch brands. I have a J&J and I'd like a different booster to cover whatever variation it's slightly better at.


Yeah, it's safe to get all of the vaccinations if you would like. Personally, I

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: While studies show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines grant you sufficient immunity for at least six months after vaccination, experts are already predicting the need for a booster shot. And according to the CEO of Pfizer, you could need one as soon as eight months after your last round.

They'll be free, right? I mean the Government has totally screwed over the response to this thing from the beginning.

Why did we lift mask mandates again?


Because politicians gonna politician. Gotta make it look like you are doing good.

This is like running down the sidelines with the football and your arms are outstretched, and an anti-vaxxer MAGAt is gonna try and swat that ball.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to being in a perpetual cycle of trying to find availability for vaccination appointments.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's not the most convenient thing that's ever happened in the history of convenience...but I've got shiat to do and being dead puts rather a damper on the whole "Shiat to do" thing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: While studies show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines grant you sufficient immunity for at least six months after vaccination, experts are already predicting the need for a booster shot. And according to the CEO of Pfizer, you could need one as soon as eight months after your last round.

They'll be free, right? I mean the Government has totally screwed over the response to this thing from the beginning.

Why did we lift mask mandates again?


Because, silly, people who weren't wearing masks to begin with were upset that we were judging them for not wearing masks. And we were hurting their feelings! They are such delicate flowers after all...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still boast high efficacy rates through six months, the longest duration they've been tested for so far. On April 1, Pfizer shared a study that found its vaccine is still 91 percent effective six months after vaccination. And an April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine concluded that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months.

Suck it, Pflosers!
*Grits teeth and flexes bicep with enormous "Moderna 4 Eva" tattoo.


I have always maintained that ModeRNA was marginally more efficacious than Pfizer even if Pfizer was the cool kids vaccine so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This article is useless. The CEO wants you to have a boo$$ter because $$ but there is NO PROOF WHATSOEVER for reduction of immunity in any study conducted so far. Of course, there can't be any proof of multi-year immunity and there won't be for years.

But this idea that the vaccine is going to magically stop being effective come September is basically scaremongering so that Pfizer and Moderna can make more money.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 Had my first shot recently, and was wearing a t-shirt. I rolled up the sleeve and basically begged the nurse to get that damned needle in me. I had never been excited to see a needle, but I sure as f*ck was that day. She giggled a bit and jammed it in me.

Have an appointment for shot #2 and am looking forward to that, too.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apparently, we're going to have this article posted daily now.
 
rdyb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm worried it's gonna just keep festering and develop new variants all these places that aren't getting vaccination at all
 
Dryad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still boast high efficacy rates through six months, the longest duration they've been tested for so far. On April 1, Pfizer shared a study that found its vaccine is still 91 percent effective six months after vaccination. And an April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine concluded that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months.

Suck it, Pflosers!
*Grits teeth and flexes bicep with enormous "Moderna 4 Eva" tattoo.


Considering the Pfizer operates using the same mechanism as the Moderna, but in significantly lower concentration, I never could figure out why people spent so much time running around trying secure a Pfizer shot.
-
/Just made it easier for me to track down Moderna for the family
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rdyb: I'm worried it's gonna just keep festering and develop new variants all these places that aren't getting vaccination at all


That's the cool thing about these vaccines. They are easily tweeted to match the variable.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
dickfreckle:

She giggled a bit and jammed it in me.

Take that, "FARK isn't your personal erotica site" losers!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I get a flu shot every year. I have no problem with this being any different, if that's what it takes.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTFDYW:

They are easily tweeted to match the variable.

But only when tweeted over 5G.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This article is useless. The CEO wants you to have a boo$$ter because $$ but there is NO PROOF WHATSOEVER for reduction of immunity in any study conducted so far. Of course, there can't be any proof of multi-year immunity and there won't be for years.

But this idea that the vaccine is going to magically stop being effective come September is basically scaremongering so that Pfizer and Moderna can make more money.


It's probably a win-win situation: vaccine company makes money and we buy insurance against variants and immunity loss.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: . They are easily tweeted to match the variable.


You are thinking of LeBron James not Covid
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If the studies (or the mutations) say this is going to be a yearly thing, so be it. Bundle it in with the flu one, make it simply "The Yearly Shot", make sure it's free for all, run a few ads to remind people to get it in the fall, and there you go.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, and how's that universal healthcare coming?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So a yearly shot...so it is IS just like the flu..checkmate liberals.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll happily get a flu and covid shot annually if that's what it takes.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This article is useless. The CEO wants you to have a boo$$ter because $$ but there is NO PROOF WHATSOEVER for reduction of immunity in any study conducted so far. Of course, there can't be any proof of multi-year immunity and there won't be for years.

But this idea that the vaccine is going to magically stop being effective come September is basically scaremongering so that Pfizer and Moderna can make more money.


Then don't get one.

Cancer treatments make money for the corporations too good going to forego that too?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dryad: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still boast high efficacy rates through six months, the longest duration they've been tested for so far. On April 1, Pfizer shared a study that found its vaccine is still 91 percent effective six months after vaccination. And an April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine concluded that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months.

Suck it, Pflosers!
*Grits teeth and flexes bicep with enormous "Moderna 4 Eva" tattoo.

Considering the Pfizer operates using the same mechanism as the Moderna, but in significantly lower concentration, I never could figure out why people spent so much time running around trying secure a Pfizer shot.
-
/Just made it easier for me to track down Moderna for the family


Well, for me, Pfizer was a 3 week wait between shots vs moderna 4, and I just wanted to get this shiat done as soon as possible.

Pfizer supposedly has less incidents of 2nd shot crappy possible after effects.

And Pfizer was a 10 minute walk from my apartment with all kinds of appointments and walk in options (huge YMCA) vs moderna a 15 minute walk with difficult appointments (smaller pharmacies).

Get my second shot tomorrow, so hoping after effects thing is true. Also heard that even though after effects thing is highly varied it may be genetics related and parents & sis had no problems after Pfizer. Wishing myself luck.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: rdyb: I'm worried it's gonna just keep festering and develop new variants all these places that aren't getting vaccination at all

That's the cool thing about these vaccines. They are easily tweeted to match the variable.


I spelled tweaked.


Fml
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the US, our healthcare system costs twice what the second most expensive system costs, and the Federal Government currently pays 50% of all costs through Medicare and Medicaid.

We can have universal health care for not an extra penny of taxpayer money.  The trillions people talk about is simply graft.

Nadie_AZ: Why did we lift mask mandates again?


Because if you are fully vaccinated, per Dr. Fauci, you are better off than being unvaccinated and masked.  

That said, how are boosters going to be tracked?  Will they be like flu shots and just not tracked?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Like fluoride, just put it in the water system.
Don't tell anyone for a few years.
 
Dryad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Dryad: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still boast high efficacy rates through six months, the longest duration they've been tested for so far. On April 1, Pfizer shared a study that found its vaccine is still 91 percent effective six months after vaccination. And an April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine concluded that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months.

Suck it, Pflosers!
*Grits teeth and flexes bicep with enormous "Moderna 4 Eva" tattoo.

Considering the Pfizer operates using the same mechanism as the Moderna, but in significantly lower concentration, I never could figure out why people spent so much time running around trying secure a Pfizer shot.
-
/Just made it easier for me to track down Moderna for the family

Well, for me, Pfizer was a 3 week wait between shots vs moderna 4, and I just wanted to get this shiat done as soon as possible.

Pfizer supposedly has less incidents of 2nd shot crappy possible after effects.

And Pfizer was a 10 minute walk from my apartment with all kinds of appointments and walk in options (huge YMCA) vs moderna a 15 minute walk with difficult appointments (smaller pharmacies).

Get my second shot tomorrow, so hoping after effects thing is true. Also heard that even though after effects thing is highly varied it may be genetics related and parents & sis had no problems after Pfizer. Wishing myself luck.


Good luck on that, its usually not too bad.
I can speak to the second shot hell that Moderna can bring, but with the larger dose I sort of expected it.
-
Could have been genetics, or could have been that I had Covid in the first wave a year or so ago and former Covid patients are supposed to tend toward nasty second shot reactions.
My pet theory (not seen any studies on the subject) is that with the large estimated number of asymptomatic cases out there, I wonder if some of that second shot hell people report isn't coming from people who had Covid and simply didn't know.
Since people who have had Covid definitely get that exact same effect, and there are supposedly a lot of asymptomatic folks, it stands to reason it could be the cause.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: In the US, our healthcare system costs twice what the second most expensive system costs, and the Federal Government currently pays 50% of all costs through Medicare and Medicaid.

We can have universal health care for not an extra penny of taxpayer money.  The trillions people talk about is simply graft.

Nadie_AZ: Why did we lift mask mandates again?

Because if you are fully vaccinated, per Dr. Fauci, you are better off than being unvaccinated and masked.  

That said, how are boosters going to be tracked?  Will they be like flu shots and just not tracked?


I'd guess that at the population metrics level, they'll be tracked by hospital admissions to scale excess deaths - similar to the flu.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: While studies show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines grant you sufficient immunity for at least six months after vaccination, experts are already predicting the need for a booster shot. And according to the CEO of Pfizer, you could need one as soon as eight months after your last round.

They'll be free, right? I mean the Government has totally screwed over the response to this thing from the beginning.

Why did we lift mask mandates again?


How about making our insurance companies pay?  All of this "free stuff" has been a huge gift to them.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am getting my second Pfizer shot in about a week, or so, and knew that the possibility of getting boosters was highly likely to be the case.

However, I think I'll wait for someone's opinion (like CDC or WHO) on the matter who doesn't have financial incentive to push more shots onto the general public.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd shot at 957 this morning (they wrote on my goody bag when I could leave). Hopefully won't need a booster anytime soon.

/no real symptoms other then a sore arm
//same thing happened after the first one
///planted a bunch of trees the next day so it couldn't have hurt that much
 
