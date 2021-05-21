 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   He needs to be stopped, before he doesn't tattoo again   (abc11.com) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they'd used credit cards they could have clawed back the charges. Welcome to the Brave New World of apps that disrupt boring old industries.
 
alex10294
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Used a cash app" to send money to an "artist" is equivalent to using "amazon gift cards" to path "the IRS".

/fools, money
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

anuran: If they'd used credit cards they could have clawed back the charges. Welcome to the Brave New World of apps that disrupt boring old industries.


Credit cards expect businesses to pay a fee or percentage of sales. Dumb little apps let you skip that BS, at the expense of not being protected.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone tell them that pouring molten lead in your ears is the new hip thing.
Tell them it only stings for a moment.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some people just don't know when they've dodged a bullet.  Virtually no one ages well with tatoos.

/I keep thinking, if someone hasn't done it already, someone needs to design ink cartridges for printers so you can make your own stick and lick (only bigger) tattoos.  Temporary tattoos wash off before age takes it's toll.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would you pay upfront and in full for a tattoo?

Maybe half upfront and half when it's done

/ I would recommend offering a generous bonus for good work.

//Not a tattoo person but it's art permanently etched into your skin, don't fool around.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tattoo artist cruelly victimizes his customers by not giving them the face tattoos they wanted, thereby insuring that they'll have to find another excuse for why they can't find a job.

SAD,
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know where he went with all the money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More proof that tattoos are vanity-signaling and any dumbass can get one ... or pay for one.
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bad tattoo thread!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From the looks of it that "artist" won't ever get a job that pays taxes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why would you pay upfront and in full for a tattoo?


Most of those 'customers' look like they turned 18 last week. And mommy and daddy were always honest and trustworthy, so why shouldn't they expect the same from this awesome-looking fellow who's rebelling in the same way they are?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they get their money back they should use it to have STUPID tattooed on their foreheads!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well he can only do this scam so many times before he gets caught. He doesn't seem very bright and probably won't travel far from where he lives.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I know where he went with all the money.

[Fark user image 300x400]


Wow! There are some dated hairstyles in that picture. And yes I did see the boobs
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's going on here?
Fark user imageView Full Size
/never gets old
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: Someone tell them that pouring molten lead in your ears is the new hip thing.
Tell them it only stings for a moment.


WHAT?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Morons with cash from the government are suckers apparently.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
birdbro69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 322x334]


You'd think he would know to not use teeth
 
Robinfro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Tattoo artist cruelly victimizes his customers by not giving them the face tattoos they wanted, thereby insuring that they'll have to find another excuse for why they can't find a job.

SAD,


Tell that to all the RN's with full sleeves that make 10 times what you do.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Think about all the future regrets he has saved people from having. Should have gotten Hero tag.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Robinfro: Albert911emt: Tattoo artist cruelly victimizes his customers by not giving them the face tattoos they wanted, thereby insuring that they'll have to find another excuse for why they can't find a job.

SAD,

Tell that to all the RN's with full sleeves that make 10 times what you do.

Face

tattoo.....FACE.   What's the matter, you not read so good?
 
