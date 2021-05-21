 Skip to content
(Axios)   Good news lonely singles, the White House has "teamed up" with nine of the country's biggest dating apps to make algorithms that gives you a better shot at hooking up if you're vaxxed   (axios.com) divider line
46
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey girl, want some Johnson and Johnson?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A/S/L/V?

Pfizer Pfam here. Wanna Pf*ck?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See you again in three weeks, babe
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A simple yes or no answer to a simple question of are you vaccinated. It is a really effective IQ screening tool.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It based on the honor system so people will lie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men, have, and will, lie about so much more significant shiat than this.

I once told a girl that I invented the phrase "We're not in Kansas anymore".
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW

VACCINATED ATTITUDE
Youtube qeCwwYjf8gw
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I once told a girl that I invented the phrase "We're not in Kansas anymore".


A girl once told me she wrote the jingle for Kars 4 Kidsz.

They still haven't found her body yet. I doubt they will...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a little prick if you want to give a large prick.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It based on the honor system so people will lie.


And when they meet they'll show each other their vaccination cards before they show anything else.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah!  Another app to strike out on...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A simple yes or no answer to a simple question of are you vaccinated. It is a really effective IQ screening tool.


HoW dArE yOu MaKe SoMeOnE aNsWeR tHaT?!? ThErE's No VaCcInE pAsSpOrT!!!!1!!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think unvaccinated people are more likely to go ATM?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol... this is a Social Credit Score by another name. And the sooner people figure that out, the better.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Men, have, and will, lie about so much more significant shiat than this.

I once told a girl that I invented the phrase "We're not in Kansas anymore".


I told a girl jokingly that I didn't use condoms because infertility runs in my family. She responded with "my ex boyfriend had that problem too." That was my first time to facepalm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they can catch different diseases for a change.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1998 Silicon Valley: "Fark You I'm Fully Vested"
2021 Everywhere: "Fark You I'm Fully Vaccinated"
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this gets me laid Biden has secured my vote.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It based on the honor system so people will lie.


The kind of people who won't get vaccinated are usually not shy about expressing it.

They'll lie to not get fired or to get into an indoor event, but will excitedly brag about having done so.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Men, have, and will, lie about so much more significant shiat than this.

I once told a girl that I invented the phrase "We're not in Kansas anymore".


Most guys on dating apps are too dumb to employ any strategy more clever than spamming every girl they rate higher than a 2 with pics of their dick.

/went on one OKCupid date 4 years ago
//married her a week ago
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated but I'm still uglier than home made sin so dating apps don't do me much good.  Ain't nobody swiping right on my face unless they're some kind of catfish, or scammer.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dothemath: I once told a girl that I invented the phrase "We're not in Kansas anymore".

A girl once told me she wrote the jingle for Kars 4 Kidsz.

They still haven't found her body yet. I doubt they will...


I got $10 for your A) defense fund or B) getaway to non extraditing country
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not make an app for the unvaccinated where their first date is at the vaccination site closest to them?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Most guys on dating apps are too dumb to employ any strategy more clever than spamming every girl they rate higher than a 2 with pics of their dick.


Men.
We are truly gods mistake.
Cursed with an insatiable lust for pussy and only the barest of intellectual faculties with which to get it. Pitted against a far more cunning adversary.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It based on the honor system so people will lie.


No one would lie on a dating app.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Men, have, and will, lie about so much more significant shiat than this.

I once told a girl that I invented the phrase "We're not in Kansas anymore".


A girl in college once thought I played for the Pittsburgh Penguins because I was wearing a jersey.

I joined that I was the 6th string goalie.  I thought we were on the same sarcastic page, but we weren't.

Looking back, she was probably interested in me and it went right over my head.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: JesseL: Most guys on dating apps are too dumb to employ any strategy more clever than spamming every girl they rate higher than a 2 with pics of their dick.

Men.
We are truly gods mistake.
Cursed with an insatiable lust for pussy and only the barest of intellectual faculties with which to get it. Pitted against a far more cunning adversary.


Yes, well, obviously we have to do really cunning stunts to get... you know.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're getting desperate for people to get these jabs, aren't they?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But they only link to commie liberal pinkos who voted for Bidet.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 397x593]


Lol, that guy is going to jail for that.  That amuses me to no end.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like me complaining the government is running a dating service or they shouldn't need to know if you are married is starting to pan out. Crazy theories 1, regular theories a billion.
 
JesseL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: They're getting desperate for people to get these jabs, aren't they?


Considering the alternative is people continuing to spread a deadly disease and increase the odds of a new mutation developing that could undo all the progress that's been made, fark yes, anyone with half a brain really wants everyone who can possibly be vaccinated to do so.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finally, right-wing nutjobs don't have to stay in the closet. They can openly admit they got the vaccine to the guy they picked up on Grindr.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Joe knows how to find his way into the ladies hearts...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers tend to be very proud and boisterous about their opinions. They also tend to really dislike people with fully functional brains, so this cute both ways. We don't want to be around them, and they don't want to be around us.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But what if you're an overweight, depressed bookworm who's given to alarmingly dark moods and is only willing to gaydate men with bodies like John Cena or Rob Gronkowksi?

/asking for a friend
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've found a few profiles loudly proclaiming they are antivax, anti mask, pro Trump, and pro cop bootlicking.

Thankfully it's a quick swipe into the NOPE! pile.

It'd be nice if they could get their own apps to congregate on.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: It based on the honor system so people will lie.


No card, No hard. Show me your band-aid, ladies.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just want to marry Agent Mulder.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tuxq: Lol... this is a Social Credit Score by another name. And the sooner people figure that out, the better.


Good.

This country has SO MANY morons walking around we really need a system to red flag them.

It's at the point of militant stupidity. Out them so we "normies" can avoid or ignore
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trust me.  You'll just feel a small prick.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Men.
We are truly gods mistake.


That is why according to Genesis women were second, the improved model.

That's also why according to medical science the female of the species is actually the default in the womb, and a lot of tinkering has to be done to make it male.

Sometimes I'm surprised our species has made it this far.

/male
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: tuxq: Lol... this is a Social Credit Score by another name. And the sooner people figure that out, the better.

Good.

This country has SO MANY morons walking around we really need a system to red flag them.

It's at the point of militant stupidity. Out them so we "normies" can avoid or ignore


It's all fun and games until you find yourself disagreeing with the herd.

/Fully vax'd
//Don't see it as a political issue
///Everything is so cringey these days
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: MurphyMurphy: tuxq: Lol... this is a Social Credit Score by another name. And the sooner people figure that out, the better.

Good.

This country has SO MANY morons walking around we really need a system to red flag them.

It's at the point of militant stupidity. Out them so we "normies" can avoid or ignore

It's all fun and games until you find yourself disagreeing with the herd.

/Fully vax'd
//Don't see it as a political issue
///Everything is so cringey these days


There is no "the herd" in the US.

It's 'the herds',

and those of us in the thinking herd would like to distinguish ourselves from the unthinking herd.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: I once told a girl that I invented the phrase "We're not in Kansas anymore".

A girl once told me she wrote the jingle for Kars 4 Kidsz.

They still haven't found her body yet. I doubt they will...


May you rot in hell, commenter....
 
