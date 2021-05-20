 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   If you can't wait until the plane lands to start doing lines of coke, at least do it in the bathroom instead of in the aisle   (twincities.com) divider line
    PSA, JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, commercial flight, New York man, Orlando International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, federal court documents  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's a new meaning for your flight getting bumped
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, I do what I want.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've swore this got greenlit from a separate source yesterday.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After landing, MSP Airport Police detained Scerbo and field-tested the powder, which came back positive as cocaine and weighed 24.5 grams.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My advice is don't do cocaine but what do I know?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How am I supposed to do cochise in an airplane without a hooker's ass to do it off?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't it come standard with private jets?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A New York man was arrested and charged with cocaine possession

That's like arresting a diabetic for carrying insulin!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have all the states they flew over charge him for possession too.  Oops, drifted in the Canada's air space too, hoser.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's not a cry for help, I don't what is.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are the kind of guy who does cocaine on a plane you don't have the time to wait to get off of the plane to do cocaine.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he get almost an ounce on the flight? Butt stuff?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: After landing, MSP Airport Police detained Scerbo and field-tested the powder, which came back positive as cocaine and weighed 24.5 grams.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


That's a healthy 8-ball.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have anxiety when you fly, then I'd think doing cocaine would not be a good remedy.  But what do I know?
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I need to snort Cocaine on a plane. I snot if off the stewardesses ass.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Airplane Movie - Classic - Whisky OR Coke?
Youtube XCpkD0uH34I
 
ANDizzleWI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey buddy, tootin' rails in transit is an Amtrak thing!
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A quick google search of this asshole's name yielded a couple of Mark Scerbos, but one interesting one that stood out was for a guy by the same name also from NY who was sentenced to 7-14 years back in 2012 for running over a lady who was on her bicycle while he was riding his motorcycle drunk as fark.

Could be the same dude.  Maybe just got out of the clink, bought an oz of cocaine, and was seeing the sights.  Who knows.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dary: "Ever hoovered airport schneef?
Squirrely Dan: "I've hoovered schneef off a Drakkar Noir display at the hors taxes."
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, according to his behavior described in TFA, this dude has serious mental health issues, if that isn't obvious enough already.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

casual disregard: My advice is don't do cocaine but what do I know?


Not much.  Cocaine is awesome.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How am I supposed to do cochise in an airplane without a hooker's ass to do it off?


That is the most complicated Kama Sutra position I've ever heard of. Also, I feel love for our Native American friends, too, but I try to keep it to a hug and maybe a kiss on the cheek.
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yupperz!
 
krafty420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Excuse me, flight attendant, can you tell the pilot to drive easy over those clouds, it's messing up my lines.
 
