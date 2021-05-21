 Skip to content
(CNBC)   TJ Maxx and Ross are killing it in the post-Covid in-store retail resurgence. Which is like saying Chili's and you local gas station's rolling hot dog machine are both doing well   (cnbc.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful what you buy there.  Those Nikes marked down from $140 a pair to $23.99 just might have an IRR stamped on the sole or on the tag, indicating that they didn't pass QA.

I bought some shorts there a few years back, and one of the pairs' pockets were sewn about an inch smaller than the other pair, making it almost impossible to get a wallet or phone into them.  Both of them had IRR on the tag, but I never really figured out what was wrong with the other identical pair.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I buy my clothes at Savers because I'm a cheap fark... I think I get better clothing for much lower prices than any of those discount places. TJMaxx used to be my go to store like 20 years ago, but their quality just went to absolute sh*t almost over night.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Best gas station hot dogs: Qwik Trip. That's not an opinion but a statement of fact.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've never been in a Ross. I'm considering it.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MMmmmm....rolling hot dooooogs!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just a heads up: TJ Maxx often has very high-end cooking gear for sale. I've found stuff from All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset, Mauviel, Emile Henry, etc. there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I happen to like the plus size models Ross uses in their advertisements.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rollerfood is awesome.

Skip the hot dogs and try the taquitos. Protip: get a plastic tub of nacho sauce to go with 'em.

/Pro protip: never consume rollerfood during a road trip, when rapid access to bathrooms is not guaranteed
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back when I worked in the garage, most of the guys would go to the convenience store next door from lunch. If you worked in the far end of the building, by the time you got to the store all the hot dogs were gone. Someone started a rumor that people were licking the hot dogs and putting them back. For a few weeks the guys in the back of the shop were able to get their hot dog on.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Never had much luck shopping in those stores. It'shiat or miss. Which reminds me, there was an actual store called Hit or Miss, back in the day. Surprisingly, it didn't last.
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/difficult-to​-​tell-if-t-j-maxx-hit-hard-by-recession​-1819570469
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Never had much luck shopping in those stores. It'shiat or miss. Which reminds me, there was an actual store called Hit or Miss, back in the day. Surprisingly, it didn't last.


I think I just got filter pwnd.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Still fitting though.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Go to Ross on a Tuesday or Wednesday evening. I've bought many summer t-shirts, off-loaded from other departments, for about $10 a shirt. Macys was selling them last season for $150 a shirt.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do not search "hairy gas station hot dog" if you're at work.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought Ross was on a break
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just a heads up: TJ Maxx often has very high-end cooking gear for sale. I've found stuff from All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset, Mauviel, Emile Henry, etc. there.


It probably has lead in it
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Be careful what you buy there.  Those Nikes marked down from $140 a pair to $23.99 just might have an IRR stamped on the sole or on the tag, indicating that they didn't pass QA.

I bought some shorts there a few years back, and one of the pairs' pockets were sewn about an inch smaller than the other pair, making it almost impossible to get a wallet or phone into them.  Both of them had IRR on the tag, but I never really figured out what was wrong with the other identical pair.


The IRR means "Irregular", so something happened in the cutting/stitching/mending....whatever process  .  Irregulars are ALWAYS sold at a discount, but 99% of the time, the textile industry that made it doesn't state that.  That's why it's so farkin' hard to get clothes from Amazon that are good quality at a fair price.  I mean, where else do low prices come from?  The goodness of their hearts?  I think not!  They are there to solely make money.


/Remember kids, if it's too good of a deal to begin with, it probably is!  But then again, they're betting you won't know the difference because you haven't been alive long enough to KNOW the difference between good quality & today's "planned obsolescence".
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I brought the security guard at Ross's a chair to sit in so he didn't have to stand his entire shift, unfortunately it was subsequently robbed when he fell asleep during work hours.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just a heads up: TJ Maxx often has very high-end cooking gear for sale. I've found stuff from All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset, Mauviel, Emile Henry, etc. there.


Yeah, but they seem to be priced just as much as you'd find them for at retail. My go-to is a Le Creuset discount store in Primm, Nevada. Worth a stop on the way to Las Vegas.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casual disregard: I've never been in a Ross. I'm considering it.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
