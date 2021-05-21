 Skip to content
(CTV News)   GoFakeMe   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Stupid, neglect complaint, Lindsey Abbuhl, daughter's terminal illness, medical evidence, Ohio mother, Stark County Family Court, Family Services, Stark County Department of Job  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bet she told the divorce judge some story about hubby abusing the child. May want to try another custody hearing.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Munchausen's by Proxy.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to believe that the plot to a Family Guy episode didn't work out in real life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbuhl had placed her daughter in counselling for the past three years "to learn how to 'process her own death,'"

In Florida they teach that in 2nd grade.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fool and their money.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm utterly Shocked that folkz still fall for that shat.....
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Bet she told the divorce judge some story about hubby abusing the child. May want to try another custody hearing.


Yup......you betcha.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Munchausen's by Proxy.


Yeah, it isn't clear if the mom is a Muncher or just a fraud.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jefferator: 169th Cousin: Bet she told the divorce judge some story about hubby abusing the child. May want to try another custody hearing.

Yup......you betcha.


Tell me about it.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: phalamir: Munchausen's by Proxy.

Yeah, it isn't clear if the mom is a Muncher or just a fraud.


jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats what pimps do.  So this lady (and I use that term lightly) pimped out her daughter for her own personal gain.  And SHE has sole custody of the kid?  I think things might be changing for her.  Just hope the kid turns out alright.  I mean JFC - that would fk up anybody.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assume that everything on any crowd-funding site is fake until proven otherwise
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, guys! What's going on in this thread?

mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure my biological mom would have done this, were she still alive today. She died like 10 years ago, but some years before then she faked having cancer to get attention.

When my dad told me and I laughed and said she was almost certainly faking for attention (mom and I were estranged by then) and he should just ignore her he got really mad at me. A few months later when the scheme unraveled and the truth came out, he very sheepishly apologized. He just couldn't believe someone would do something like that... despite having divorced her for being an absolute train wreck of a human being. But people do that shiat all the time. Just because someone is a mother, or father, or police officer, or whatever, doesn't mean they aren't still people, and people often are shiatty.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was like a repeat of... damn, it's on the tip of my tongue, that girl with the huge smile who killed her mom and they made a Netflix movie out of it... (Googles it) Gypsy Rose. "The Act." Hulu, not Netflix.

So, be thankful your scam didn't make it that far.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Hard to believe that the plot to a Family Guy episode didn't work out in real life.


mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 191x264]
I'm utterly Shocked that folkz still fall for that shat.....


If we had a sane and modern health care system in the United States, you know... where people wouldn't have to resort to begging for money on GoFundMe to cover medical expenses that would not be a problem in other industrialized peer nations, then it might not be as easy to do.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Munchausen's by Proxy.


Does it still count if you're only in it for the money?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it, if I had come up with the name faster I wouldn't have to shake my tiny fist at bambi121899.

Tiny. Fist. Shaken.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she's got full custody how farked up is the dad?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mike_d85: If she's got full custody how farked up is the dad?


As I said earlier, she probably lied to the court.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mike_d85: If she's got full custody how farked up is the dad?


Possibly not at all. Given the contents of the article, Mommy Dearest may simply have a Grand Master's level of manipulation and deceit.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She should've known that you gotta get a political seat to get away with a scam like that.
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fundraisers with misuse are very rare

FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thought this was going to be about Rebekah Jones.  Oh well, give it a month or two.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I knew a girl who faked bone marrow transplant and cancer to get out of a relationship.  Most vile POS I have ever come across.  I really cared for her back in the day she was perfect, hot body and strawberry blonde natural hair(all).  When I saw the post she had cancer I was like WHOA.....few weeks later the post was gone.  I cannot fathom the karma coming her way!!  What a horrendous shid bag she is to lie about cancer!!!

She comes from nothing and her upbringing I thought I could use boy scout charm and wit to give her a better life.  NOPE she is a slug!!!  I hope everyday she gets what is coming!!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirMadness: jefferator: 169th Cousin: Bet she told the divorce judge some story about hubby abusing the child. May want to try another custody hearing.

Yup......you betcha.

Tell me about it.


Oh yeah, oh yeah.

robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mike_d85: If she's got full custody how farked up is the dad?


Well, he did stick his junk in that ball of crazy, so there's that.

/it's in the eyes fellas
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Insain2: [Fark user image image 191x264]
I'm utterly Shocked that folkz still fall for that shat.....

If we had a sane and modern health care system in the United States, you know... where people wouldn't have to resort to begging for money on GoFundMe to cover medical expenses that would not be a problem in other industrialized peer nations, then it might not be as easy to do.


In this case there were no medical expenses because the girl wasn't sick.
 
mr-b
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mike_d85: If she's got full custody how farked up is the dad?


I was fortunate to get full custody of my 5 kids. At the time there was only a 4% chance of the dad getting the kids.

Courts have mistakenly favoured the mothers forever imho.
 
mr-b
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: mike_d85: If she's got full custody how farked up is the dad?

Well, he did stick his junk in that ball of crazy, so there's that.


/it's in the eyes fellas

Sometimes you can't see the crazy for 15 years.. bipolar can be like that.

/ the mother was bat shiat crazy though, apple doesn't fall far from the tree
// would you turn down a hot 18 year old @ 35 when you wanted kids?
/// chick was freaking awesome for a decade and she did give me 5 kids
//// hope she stays on the meds and gets her shiat together
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: mike_d85: If she's got full custody how farked up is the dad?

Well, he did stick his junk in that ball of crazy, so there's that.

/it's in the eyes fellas


Those eyes also say "I'll do everything your other girlfriends wouldn't do" which tends to make one forget everything else.
 
