(Vice)   Another benchmark met on turning real life into Snow Crash   (vice.com) divider line
34
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Once we realized this error, we immediately retracted the photo and reward offer," Citizen told the New York Times in a statement.

So they didn't make amends then.

They're vile scum and should be phased out.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoosegow or The Clink? This is important!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aagh - rat thing!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Citizen: For when the cops won't shoot that black guy in your park.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the Mafia delivers your pizza, you make sure you tip well.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We see that you only have Citizen Silver access. Please upgrade your account to have your ongoing murder investigated for 2 hours FREE!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not The Diamond Age.

Did you read the end of that?

Yeesh.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Hoosegow or The Clink? This is important!


Do not go to the Clink!
 
Priapetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The app's original name, before being removed from the Apple App Store, was Vigilante."

Jesus fark.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Push and shove....nothing changes till its too painful to remain the same.

/people dont want to be robbed, raped or assaulted.  Nor property crimes.
// If goverment will not protect them, people will find other ways.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: Push and shove....nothing changes till its too painful to remain the same.

/people dont want to be robbed, raped or assaulted.  Nor property crimes.
// If goverment will not protect them, people will find other ways.


I thought you wanted government gone?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they won't have qualified immunity.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: "The app's original name, before being removed from the Apple App Store, was Vigilante."

Jesus fark.


I am sure the working title for the app was "Karen Comforter".
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: "The app's original name, before being removed from the Apple App Store, was Vigilante."

Jesus fark.


whhy are these fascists always naming their shiat something "innocuous" but with super sinister undertones?


Like Palantir means nothing to the average person. Every nerd knows that it's Very Definitely Not a Good Thing.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"on-demand private-security service."

I can't even muster the sarcasm to ask, "what could go wrong?"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also means the NECA ED-209 will be on sale by October.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Priapetic: "The app's original name, before being removed from the Apple App Store, was Vigilante."

Jesus fark.

I am sure the working title for the app was "Karen Comforter".


I thought it was Karenforcer.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Also means the NECA ED-209 will be on sale by October.


Just in time for X-mas!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so scared of imitation bacon.  Or the opposite of that.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeremy Dewitte seen shaking his tiny fists.
/probably the only legal thing he's ever done.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: "on-demand private-security service."

I can't even muster the sarcasm to ask, "what could go wrong?"


It's an interesting question.  "Wrong" from who's perspective?  I'm sure a lot of the shiat that'd inevitably go down would be considered pretty awesome by the sorts of assholes that decide this is a good idea.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Fara Clark: Push and shove....nothing changes till its too painful to remain the same.

/people dont want to be robbed, raped or assaulted.  Nor property crimes.
// If goverment will not protect them, people will find other ways.

I thought you wanted government gone?


There you go "thinking" again...Know... not think..know!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people might see this as a passing phase, but it's history repeating itself.

People who can--will--pay for protective services. It's just going a bit more mainstream with the salary gap. When you make 9mil a year, paying a blue collared ogre 75k/year (+writing it off as a biz expense) is farking peanuts.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just as a heads-up, when we all tell our grandkids about life back now, this will be one of those things where we have we have say "but at the time we couldn't have known where it would lead".  But we could.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tuxq: Some people might see this as a passing phase, but it's history repeating itself.

People who can--will--pay for protective services. It's just going a bit more mainstream with the salary gap. When you make 9mil a year, paying a blue collared ogre 75k/year (+writing it off as a biz expense) is farking peanuts.


If the police in L.A. aren't protecting the general public and aren't even protecting the rich what are they doing?
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Push and shove....nothing changes till its too painful to remain the same.

/people dont want to be robbed, raped or assaulted.  Nor property crimes.
// If goverment will not protect them, people will find other ways.


What a bunch of libertarian horeshiat.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: At least they won't have qualified immunity.


Give it time, they will.
 
tuxq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Klyukva: tuxq: Some people might see this as a passing phase, but it's history repeating itself.

People who can--will--pay for protective services. It's just going a bit more mainstream with the salary gap. When you make 9mil a year, paying a blue collared ogre 75k/year (+writing it off as a biz expense) is farking peanuts.

If the police in L.A. aren't protecting the general public and aren't even protecting the rich what are they doing?


Protecting the people who sign their checks, of course.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad I got my girl a dentata.
 
JesseL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Klyukva: tuxq: Some people might see this as a passing phase, but it's history repeating itself.

People who can--will--pay for protective services. It's just going a bit more mainstream with the salary gap. When you make 9mil a year, paying a blue collared ogre 75k/year (+writing it off as a biz expense) is farking peanuts.

If the police in L.A. aren't protecting the general public and aren't even protecting the rich what are they doing?


Beating up the poor and minorities; which in a roundabout, class-warfare sort of way IS protecting the rich.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: Fara Clark: Push and shove....nothing changes till its too painful to remain the same.

/people dont want to be robbed, raped or assaulted.  Nor property crimes.
// If goverment will not protect them, people will find other ways.

What a bunch of libertarian horeshiat.


Reality sucks
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Just as a heads-up, when we all tell our grandkids about life back now, this will be one of those things where we have we have say "but at the time we couldn't have known where it would lead".  But we could.


But we didnt because it was politically expedient.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the update linked in the story:
"Crime and neighborhood watch app Citizen has ambitions to deploy private security workers to the scene of disturbances at the request of app users, according to leaked internal Citizen documents and Citizen sources."

What could possibly go wrong?
 
