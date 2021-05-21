 Skip to content
 
(WVNS TV)   McDonald's worker screws up a customer's order (of heroin), customer OD's in the bathroom   (wvnstv.com) divider line
29
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shoulda left out the "Special Sauce".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I clearly asked for non-lethal heroin from the cashier. I even had a coupon.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did Cap'n Cook sell it?  Chilli P is the secret ingredient!  Yeah science biatch!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: I clearly asked for non-lethal heroin from the cashier. I even had a coupon.


That's why you never order your smack off of the dollar menu.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If she had received higher hourly wages, she would've delivered better quality heroin.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This happens far more often than people think.

The terrifying thing is at any given time a not-unsubstantial amount of people are driving around on the brink of overdose in some cities
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dead junkies are so commonplace, McDonalds even has a code for dealing with them. You ever hear employees talk about the "shake machine" being "down"? Well, there you go.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least the family of the deceased is gonna get some clown money.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Big Smack™
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you name your kid Jirni (Journey?), they're probably not going to be exploring space.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I knew that you got weed from the guy running the Taco Bell drive-through, but I didn't know that McDonald's was the designated heroin checkup.

Is is still meth at Burger King and LSD at Wendy's?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: At least the family of the deceased is gonna get some clown money.


I think they want you to start calling it cryptocurrency.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This happens far more often than people think.

The terrifying thing is at any given time a not-unsubstantial amount of people are driving around on the brink of overdose in some cities


Some? All.....
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I knew that you got weed from the guy running the Taco Bell drive-through, but I didn't know that McDonald's was the designated heroin checkup.

Is is still meth at Burger King and LSD at Wendy's?


I knew I liked Wendy's for a reason.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least they didn't have to dress up like when you want to OD in a Wendy's bathroom.
 
a2jk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We need to stop punishing people for their health issues and bring this epidemic out of the shadows.  I've lost multiple friends who became addicted to opiates from a legally prescribed pill bottle, turning to the street when they were cut off.  Nasty stuff, especially when the composition isn't trustworthy.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FrancoFile:

Burger King is ketemine, and Wendy's well you get Mushrooms there, now let's talk about the wet roast beef at Arby's
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This happens far more often than people think.

The terrifying thing is at any given time a not-unsubstantial amount of people are driving around on the brink of overdose in some cities


people in general are oblivious to the dangers around them posed by others. back in the shopping mall days a hundred people would pass by in minutes. some of them had interesting stories to tell. drivers on the road? holy carp. i take a handful of psychiatric meds every 8 hours, i can drive anywhere anytime. USA is farked up.
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Carfentanil must be fentanyl for drive-thru windows.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I knew that you got weed from the guy running the Taco Bell drive-through, but I didn't know that McDonald's was the designated heroin checkup.

Is is still meth at Burger King and LSD at Wendy's?


White Castle is PCP.
 
MHudson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Did Cap'n Cook sell it?  Chilli P is the secret ingredient!  Yeah science biatch!


I, too, have seen Breaking Bad.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Live the Lemmy life and be a motorhead.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure we'll treat her fairly like a pharmaceutical rep that delivered that last oxycodone shipment...
Right?


///Right?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happy meals have changed since I was a kid....
 
emonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She probably shouldn't have given him a traceable receipt.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it was Carfentanil, morphine and Codeine, much stronger drugs than heroin.

there was a time years ago that people read the ingredients in the stuff they were buying,
i guess that is a lost art...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: FrancoFile: I knew that you got weed from the guy running the Taco Bell drive-through, but I didn't know that McDonald's was the designated heroin checkup.

Is is still meth at Burger King and LSD at Wendy's?

White Castle is PCP.


Waffle House is meth, those farkers will crawl through broken glass to stay open.
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reason 1,409 I don't go to fast food outlets.
 
