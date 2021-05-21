 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Republicans scrambling to cancel cancel culture in military   (foxnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, Military, Armed forces, Military education and training, United States Senate, Navy, Republican lawmakers, Military history, Military of the United States  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 11:04 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military is supposed to be apolitical

The military has never been a free speech zone.  You keep your bullshiat to yourself and follow orders.

Dipshiat decides to ignore this and to spit out racist bullshiat

Dipshiat gets fired

Republicans claim he was cancelled and whine, whine, whine

Q:  Would the reaction of either the military or the GQT have reacted differently if dipshiat had been spouting liberal bullshiat?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until Fox News is destroyed, America will never be safe.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll be happy if we go to a 1935 era military.  Or better an 1860 southern states style military.
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

unixpro: The military is supposed to be apolitical

The military has never been a free speech zone.  You keep your bullshiat to yourself and follow orders.

Dipshiat decides to ignore this and to spit out racist bullshiat

Dipshiat gets fired

Republicans claim he was cancelled and whine, whine, whine

Q:  Would the reaction of either the military or the GQT have reacted differently if dipshiat had been spouting liberal bullshiat?


I served from 2011 to 2020. I am also an unrepentant leftist.

Guess who felt more comfortable talking about politics? Me or my right wing leader who openly talked about disowning his own sister for marrying outside his race.

But keep telling me how the military is infected by "woke-ness" and "cancel culture".
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The last part was directed at a strawman, not you, lol.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pol tab leakage.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tarothin: unixpro: The military is supposed to be apolitical

The military has never been a free speech zone.  You keep your bullshiat to yourself and follow orders.

Dipshiat decides to ignore this and to spit out racist bullshiat

Dipshiat gets fired

Republicans claim he was cancelled and whine, whine, whine

Q:  Would the reaction of either the military or the GQT have reacted differently if dipshiat had been spouting liberal bullshiat?

I served from 2011 to 2020. I am also an unrepentant leftist.

Guess who felt more comfortable talking about politics? Me or my right wing leader who openly talked about disowning his own sister for marrying outside his race.

But keep telling me how the military is infected by "woke-ness" and "cancel culture".


She married a turtle?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good.

Then first order of business is no more Fox News playing in any military related facility.

Nothing worse than visiting my dad at the VA with Hannity screaming for 500 TVs.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tarothin: unixpro: The military is supposed to be apolitical

The military has never been a free speech zone.  You keep your bullshiat to yourself and follow orders.

Dipshiat decides to ignore this and to spit out racist bullshiat

Dipshiat gets fired

Republicans claim he was cancelled and whine, whine, whine

Q:  Would the reaction of either the military or the GQT have reacted differently if dipshiat had been spouting liberal bullshiat?

I served from 2011 to 2020. I am also an unrepentant leftist.

Guess who felt more comfortable talking about politics? Me or my right wing leader who openly talked about disowning his own sister for marrying outside his race.

But keep telling me how the military is infected by "woke-ness" and "cancel culture".


Thank you for your service. Unfortunately to a Republican, anything that is anti-Republican (meaning anti-oligarchy, pro-diversity, non-Christian, etc) is "Cancel Culture", which means anything that doesn't espouse their narrative is considered "evil" to them. They would be happy with having a military that was nothing but right wing opinion spouting soldiers (and probably would have openly wanted those soldiers to march on Washington to keep Trump in power, as well as march soldiers on every other "leftist" city in America because of doing things "the wrong way" according to Republicans).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Tarothin: unixpro: The military is supposed to be apolitical

The military has never been a free speech zone.  You keep your bullshiat to yourself and follow orders.

Dipshiat decides to ignore this and to spit out racist bullshiat

Dipshiat gets fired

Republicans claim he was cancelled and whine, whine, whine

Q:  Would the reaction of either the military or the GQT have reacted differently if dipshiat had been spouting liberal bullshiat?

I served from 2011 to 2020. I am also an unrepentant leftist.

Guess who felt more comfortable talking about politics? Me or my right wing leader who openly talked about disowning his own sister for marrying outside his race.

But keep telling me how the military is infected by "woke-ness" and "cancel culture".

She married a turtle?


I thought Mitch McConnell was already married?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Tarothin: unixpro: The military is supposed to be apolitical

The military has never been a free speech zone.  You keep your bullshiat to yourself and follow orders.

Dipshiat decides to ignore this and to spit out racist bullshiat

Dipshiat gets fired

Republicans claim he was cancelled and whine, whine, whine

Q:  Would the reaction of either the military or the GQT have reacted differently if dipshiat had been spouting liberal bullshiat?

I served from 2011 to 2020. I am also an unrepentant leftist.

Guess who felt more comfortable talking about politics? Me or my right wing leader who openly talked about disowning his own sister for marrying outside his race.

But keep telling me how the military is infected by "woke-ness" and "cancel culture".

She married a turtle?


Maybe she married a human.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
there is "woke" political bias against conservatives in the armed forces.

Motherfarking CALLED IT! After the FBI & CIA failed their purity tests, I knew that the military was next. These clueless assholes are officially out of groups that they can identify with.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Ted Cruz says 'a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea'"

If there's one thing we need in a time of war, its penises!
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

physt: Until Fox News is destroyed, America will never be safe.


Murdoch is so old, it won't be long.
/as though he won't be survived by one of his racist children
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone has to do it. Why are the Democrats sitting on the sidelines on this one? Cancel culture is ridiculous, and even the two wrong sides of politics have been against it lately. (The left and right are the wrong sides, you know who you are)
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Republicans put on a show of supporting the military.  Flag pins, Frequent statements in support etc...  But if the military does anything they don't like they are swift to condemn it.  It is not like they supported or gave any deference to Wesley Clark.  The truth is that they do not support the military, they support themselves.

Now the military is a very conservative organization, so they can usually get away with claiming to support it, but every once in a while you get the truth.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Call me old fashioned, but I think the military should be 100% focused on being the best fighting force it can be to counter our adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party or Russia and stop entertaining Left-wing social experiments," Banks said.

What on earth do these people imagine is happening in the military?  I mean it's not like service members get UBI, free government health care, free college...

...oh.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was a member of the Space Force. Until we start battling beings from other planets, they are not needed in a time of war.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tarothin: unixpro: The military is supposed to be apolitical

The military has never been a free speech zone.  You keep your bullshiat to yourself and follow orders.

Dipshiat decides to ignore this and to spit out racist bullshiat

Dipshiat gets fired

Republicans claim he was cancelled and whine, whine, whine

Q:  Would the reaction of either the military or the GQT have reacted differently if dipshiat had been spouting liberal bullshiat?

I served from 2011 to 2020. I am also an unrepentant leftist.

Guess who felt more comfortable talking about politics? Me or my right wing leader who openly talked about disowning his own sister for marrying outside his race.

But keep telling me how the military is infected by "woke-ness" and "cancel culture".


I'm an Agnostic left-leaning moderate about to hit my 25 year mark.

Which has been 25 years of smiling and nodding at nosy chaplains and the dumbest farking Breitbart bullshiat.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The criticism by Republicans comes after a commander in the U.S. Space Force, Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, was relieved of his official duties last week after he spoke out against Marxism and critical race theory in the military.

Marxism: The idea that history is best viewed as rich vs poor. Critical race theory: The idea that racism is maintained by societal structures, especially law.

Well duh. How could anyone doubt either of those ideas, let alone object to them?
 
MrSnrub
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I'm sure they'll be happy if we go to a ... 1860 southern states style military.


Oof, I hope they're happy losing.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think masculinity can have no better advocate than 'Insult my wife and family, pleas sir may I have another' Cruz.  He has proven that when the going gets tough, the tough go to Cancun.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Maybe if they didn't see this as "The Good Old Days" their concerns would carry some wait.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.