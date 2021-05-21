 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   When most people have a bad break up they remove everything in their living space that reminds them of their ex. This woman flew 6,000 miles to take down the padlock placed on Seoul's famous Love Lock Bridge two years ago   (msn.com) divider line
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should have gone to the bridge in Paris, that one seems cursed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thought they pulled those down, because the wait was causing problems.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A padlock to secure hopes of your love sort of sounds like a "where's the gimp?" type of thing to me.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am going to assume he was correct here.
 
