Why the world's most famous race is in Monaco
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the worst race of the season if it's dry, the best if it's wet

It's rich, famous, beautiful people being seen by other rich beautiful people while drivers are risking their lives.

It is the heart and soul of F1, good, bad, and all the bits in the middle
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But isn't the Cannonball Run held in the USA?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cool article!
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x178]
Cool article!


Too short, sorry I read it.
TSSR?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Iditarod is not in Monaco.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Princess Grace?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did we vote on the most famous race?  Is it the British?  It's probably British.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the high heels race in Provincetown?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/euro euro notes y'all?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they were inspired by the video game?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: It's the worst race of the season if it's dry, the best if it's wet

It's rich, famous, beautiful people being seen by other rich beautiful people while drivers are risking their lives.

It is the heart and soul of F1, good, bad, and all the bits in the middle


If only they could widen the streets or force teams to make their cars narrower.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le Mans would like a word
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most prestigious parade.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: /euro euro notes y'all?

/euro euro notes y'all?


My wife is forever happy to have won 10 euros in the Casino de Monte Carlo on slot machine game involving puppies. Made her feel high roller. I did break even playing baccarat in the big room. I bet the table min a few times with dudes betting 5 to 15k a hand. They all easily had 100k+ in betting bars on table. Just crazy to see.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Le Mans would like a word


Is that the suicide race through one lane streets and hairpin turns?
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: If only they could widen the streets or force teams to make their cars narrower.

It's rich, famous, beautiful people being seen by other rich beautiful people while drivers are risking their lives.

It is the heart and soul of F1, good, bad, and all the bits in the middle

If only they could widen the streets or force teams to make their cars narrower.


The Formula E race was an excellent race. Lots of passing.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: BunkyBrewman: Le Mans would like a word

Is that the suicide race through one lane streets and hairpin turns?


No, that would be The Isle of Mann TT
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Tour de France is in Monaco?
By the way, the Alamo does not have a basement.
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skyotter: The Iditarod is not in Monaco.


the Ibeatadog
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You misspelled 'Daytona' subby.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: If only they could widen the streets or force teams to make their cars narrower.

It's rich, famous, beautiful people being seen by other rich beautiful people while drivers are risking their lives.

It is the heart and soul of F1, good, bad, and all the bits in the middle

If only they could widen the streets or force teams to make their cars narrower.


I like the idea of a bunch of super narrow cars racing a circuit that includes a lot of back alleys and drainpipes.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Le Mans would like a word


I came to post this.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: The Tour de France is in Monaco?
By the way, the Alamo does not have a basement.


Yes it often is.

Last time was in 2009.

Though arguably the most famous stage is Alpe de Huez.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Indy 500 is in Monaco?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You have to love it for the spectacle, but it's one of the worst races of the season. For historic circuits, give me Spa any day.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: The Tour de France is in Monaco?
By the way, the Alamo does not have a basement.


Actually...
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sure, if you like a race with almost no over taking
 
RatMotor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to love watching F1, but I got bored a year or two ago watching Mercedes/Hamilton win everything contantly. Is it worth getting back into now, or is it the same parade of Mercedes, Mercedes, Ferrari, Ferrari, everyone else...?
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

inner ted: the Ibeatadog

the Ibeatadog


Firstly, that does not happen...

Secondly, your comment Just proves why we need a down vote on posts
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As great as the F1 Monaco race is, once you have watched laps at the Isle of Man TT, every other race seems like kids on a go-kart track.

Isle of Man TT spectator reactions
Youtube EcMN2WGQm2k
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
farm8.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
foxtail
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the assholes going past my house. Lots of kids on my street.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should hold the Monaco Grand Prix in Toledo?
 
