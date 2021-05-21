 Skip to content
 
(Jezebel)   What's the deal with all these string bikinis with questionable crotch situations and where can I go to see people in them so I can complain too?   (jezebel.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really complicated.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the deal with Amy Adams going to an A-cup and not showing her most famous asset?

/Boratkini.jpg
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The things we chose to care about ...

You people realize that if we dropped a bunch of dumb complaining and arguing and fighting and killing, we could be hopping galaxies right now?! Or at LEAST have flying cars!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel I must research this thoroughly before deciding if I am for it or against it
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Questionable Crotch Situation is the name of my Layne Staley-themed barbershop quartet.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only one of those things I'm thinking isn't a good idea is the leather one. You don't hear about how popular leather pants are for going cross country skiing. Why would someone in what is essentially leather underwear decide to go swimming?

/CSB: when I did a day tour of a tropical rain forest that was on a sea side mountain, they stressed repeatedly that you'll be rained on and you should wear a swimsuit or you were going to have a bad time. I can just imagine how fun it would be to trundle 2 miles through an off and on rainstorm in 80 degree heat with a 75 degree dew point while wearing a leather strop between my legs.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The only one of those things I'm thinking isn't a good idea is the leather one. You don't hear about how popular leather pants are for going cross country skiing. Why would someone in what is essentially leather underwear decide to go swimming?

/CSB: when I did a day tour of a tropical rain forest that was on a sea side mountain, they stressed repeatedly that you'll be rained on and you should wear a swimsuit or you were going to have a bad time. I can just imagine how fun it would be to trundle 2 miles through an off and on rainstorm in 80 degree heat with a 75 degree dew point while wearing a leather strop between my legs.


Sounds fun... gal.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 "this is a display bathing suit, meant for tanning and cocaine poolside"

Lol
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HawgWild: The things we chose to care about ...

You people realize that if we dropped a bunch of dumb complaining and arguing and fighting and killing, we could be hopping galaxies right now?! Or at LEAST have flying cars!


Would we?  I think that reallocating the people who spend time arguing over string bikinis to working on interstellar transport would not improve the timeline of that project.  If anything, they would slow progress down.  You'd be slightly better off assigning cats to work on the project.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Questionable Crotch Situation is the name of my Layne Staley-themed barbershop quartet.


I would love to hear your band's rendition of "rag time gal"

its all in the ending "tag" if you can't nail it, we're gonna know.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And these kids with their baggy or too tight jeans! Eyeballing my lawn, like they want to walk on it as soon as I turn my head!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Freedom of choice.

Stop shaming people for clothing choice.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Questionable Crotch Situation is the name of my Layne Staley-themed barbershop quartet.


The "Bicycle Built for Two" cover has a fun addition to the end.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That whole family has the IQ of lawn furniture but at least her sister had the courage to actually suck a giant cock on the internet to get famous. This dummy thinks we're going to get all tight in the pants over her dumb swimsuit?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also no self-respecting instagram influencer is not photoshopping out any definition in the public area. It's gonna be so filtered and photoshopped.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, gotta reuse all those old masks somehow, right?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: NikolaiFarkoff: Questionable Crotch Situation is the name of my Layne Staley-themed barbershop quartet.

The "Bicycle Built for Two" cover has a fun addition to the end.


Yeah, the improvised tag at the end is from "I am the man in the box" but it's got that nice double-entendre that implies that the bike ride ended in some hot action.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On Valentine's Day of this fine year, Kendall Jenner ...

Stopped reading right there.

I did, however, scroll through to the rest of the few other pics.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Questionable Crotch Situation is the name of my Layne Staley-themed barbershop quartet.


It was the name of my Boyscout troup's leader!

/those khaki shorts don't do anyone's nuts any favors when squatting to make a fire.
//hello squished out side nut!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Other than the Kendal Jenner one they just look like normal string bikinis seen every year.

And of course the Kardashians love to push the envelope, but that bikini is meant for a photoshoot where they can make sure that you didn't move a half an inch and put everything on display.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The only one of those things I'm thinking isn't a good idea is the leather one. You don't hear about how popular leather pants are for going cross country skiing. Why would someone in what is essentially leather underwear decide to go swimming?

/CSB: when I did a day tour of a tropical rain forest that was on a sea side mountain, they stressed repeatedly that you'll be rained on and you should wear a swimsuit or you were going to have a bad time. I can just imagine how fun it would be to trundle 2 miles through an off and on rainstorm in 80 degree heat with a 75 degree dew point while wearing a leather strop between my legs.


I'll be in my bunk.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Like, confusion around which part of the bathing suit is the front and which part is the back, meaning that when you took it off to put on your little sleepy-time pants and then put it back on in the morning to go lay by the pool you run the risk of putting the bathing suit on backward"

1. Ew.
2. Sleepy-time pants?
3. Ewwwwwwww.

You avoid that situation by not wearing the same bathing suit 2 days in a row without washing it in between, you disgusting person.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: Freedom of choice.

Stop shaming people for clothing choice.


How about you grow the pair you chaffed off back and accept that people are going to make fun of your for your hilariously questionable life choices?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My only complaint is that they look fairly uncomfortable.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
she's got that deer in the headlights look doesn't she?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: meat0918: Freedom of choice.

Stop shaming people for clothing choice.

How about you grow the pair you chaffed off back and accept that people are going to make fun of your for your hilariously questionable life choices?


Why do you care?! Seriously! GET TO WORK ON THE WARP DRIVE, DAMMIT!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dov Charney?

Why isn't that chomo in prison?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Finally! A useful "Jezebel" article.

/off to re-"read" it again
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: she's got that deer in the headlights look doesn't she?

[Fark user image 359x351]


Shes thinking "Why is there a towel on that couch...?"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only solution is to use spay on clothing. It's like being covered and completely naked at the same time.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A sensible one piece is just as sexy....

di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HawgWild: arrogantbastich: meat0918: Freedom of choice.

Stop shaming people for clothing choice.

How about you grow the pair you chaffed off back and accept that people are going to make fun of your for your hilariously questionable life choices?

Why do you care?! Seriously! GET TO WORK ON THE WARP DRIVE, DAMMIT!


He can't

CONSTRUCT ADDITIONAL PYLONS!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Shes thinking "Why is there a towel on that couch...?"


oh she knows why there's a towel on the sofa..

she knows...trust me, she knows...
 
alice_600
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HawgWild: The things we chose to care about ...

You people realize that if we dropped a bunch of dumb complaining and arguing and fighting and killing, we could be hopping galaxies right now?! Or at LEAST have flying cars!


Crap! school's out for the summer again!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: A sensible one piece is just as sexy....

[di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.net image 580x580]


I don't know to laugh or cry.

I think It's off balance,  because its missing a penis. Doesn't look right at all in the crotch area...
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: That whole family has the IQ of lawn furniture but at least her sister had the courage to actually suck a giant cock on the internet to get famous. This dummy thinks we're going to get all tight in the pants over her dumb swimsuit?


This almost, ALMOST, got me to click a Jezebel article.

Almost.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Article writer never heard of WW - wicked weasel.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I liked the claim of "4 feet of space between belly button and top crack"

That makes the model involved like 20' tall.
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: A sensible one piece is just as sexy....

[di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.net image 580x580]


cdn1.i-scmp.comView Full Size


/oblig
//I guess this is a sexy one piece as well
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those arent even that small. Micro bikinis are smaller.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RTFA, did not see problem.

Wake me when these hit mainstream:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Whatever happened to the C-string?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [pics.me.me image 500x733]


Lol
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: A sensible one piece is just as sexy....

[di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.net image 580x580]


My wife is going to love that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that a picture of someone taking a picture of someone taking a picture of themself?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Questionable Crotch Situation is the name of my Layne Staley-themed barbershop quartet.


Lol I came to make the cover band joke (which never, EVER gets old) but I'm an hour too late.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: spay on clothing


Yeah, that sure as hell ain't happening here, buddy.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElPrimitivo: A sensible one piece is just as sexy....

[di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.net image 580x580]


Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meat0918: Freedom of choice.

Stop shaming people for clothing choice.


The Kardashians deserves the scorn of the plebiscites who see through the thin veneer of how HARD It is to be rich.
 
