 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   The decades-long mystery of kidnapped monkeys now living at an airport in Florida (of course) has been solved. By science, no less   (forbes.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

665 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 1:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That explains how they have been able to live in a less-than-optimal 1,500-acre wedge of forest hemmed in by the airport, a highway, the port and oil storage tanks.

1500 acres is 2.3 square miles. Some cities have much higher populations jammed into same foot print.

Also find this article following this one disturbing...

7 Charcoal Grills That Will Make You Feel Like A BBQ Pitmaster
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Merltech: That explains how they have been able to live in a less-than-optimal 1,500-acre wedge of forest hemmed in by the airport, a highway, the port and oil storage tanks.

1500 acres is 2.3 square miles. Some cities have much higher populations jammed into same foot print.

Also find this article following this one disturbing...

7 Charcoal Grills That Will Make You Feel Like A BBQ Pitmaster


Make those city dwellers live off their "urban gardens" for a fair comparison.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This science thing is just fad, it will never replace magic and wild ass guesses.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

talkertopc: This science thing is just fad, it will never replace magic and wild ass guesses.


It would take magic to get guesses out of wild asses.
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Blue balls
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1209]


Oh my god, I just realized that's Helen Hunt.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

imauniter: Blue balls


I was always told that wasn't real.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, they do not live at the airport. I've seen their habitat.
 
mekkab
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark Forbes and their adblocker crap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: This science thing is just fad, it will never replace magic and wild ass guesses.


You've never heard of a SWAG?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: imauniter: Blue balls

I was always told that wasn't real.


It is an actual medical condition.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/arti​c​les/324870

I guess it mainly effects Republicans.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, they do not live at the airport. I've seen their habitat.


As a Dania Resident, technically, they live "Next to the airport" in the former Pirate World/Boomers/K1 location.

I use Park N Go all the time and the lot is full of moneys (especially early in the am).

Hope FAU didn't spend a lot of money on this "research" as everyone already knew where they came from...mama monkeys.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

imauniter: Blue balls


Those are vervet monkeys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Solved twice in one day no less .
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Way back in the mid-late 60 my family took a trip to Silver Springs Fl.
Rode in the glass bottom boats and they had an area of the boat trip that had a big old troop of monkeys.
They seemed to be wild living in the trees surrounding the springs.

Without reading the article I would guess some of them immigrated to wherever these monkeys are.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, they do not live at the airport. I've seen their habitat.


You have any idea what they do to the soil, Stewart?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mekkab: Fark Forbes and their adblocker crap.


It got posted without a paywall yesterday. Here you go.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1143680​3​/Researchers-find-origins-of-a-colony-​of-monkeys-in-south-Florida-In-other-n​ews-there-is-a-colony-of-monkeys-in-so​uth-Florida
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should have looked it up before posting.
THE SILVER SPRINGS MONKEYS
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: talkertopc: This science thing is just fad, it will never replace magic and wild ass guesses.

It would take magic to get guesses out of wild asses.


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Monkeys.

12 of 'em.

/are you feeling divergent, friend?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

theflatline: Raoul Eaton: imauniter: Blue balls

I was always told that wasn't real.

It is an actual medical condition.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/artic​les/324870

I guess it mainly effects Republicans.


Who else would it effect ? Dems are mostly impotent .
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.