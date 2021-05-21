 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Whelp, it looks like Republicans aren't going to be traveling to Europe anytime soon   (ibtimes.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Spiffy, European Union, United Kingdom, Treaty of Lisbon, EU member states, deal Thursday, United States, new uncertainty, European Commission  
•       •       •

2022 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 11:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no! No more taxpayer-paid junkets to Mother Russia? The humanity!!!!

Oh, wait, Russia isn't in the EU, so it won't be covered by the Covid Pass. Never mind.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So.....can i get in on this?  Im fully vaccinated and i have a trip planned for the Fall....
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They weren't really anyway. Otherwise they would want democratic socialism too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the 12 Republicans who own a passport will be very upset about this.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: So.....can i get in on this?  Im fully vaccinated and i have a trip planned for the Fall....


I got one but I had to get the microchip implant.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm sure the 12 Republicans who own a passport will be very upset about this.


If that were only true.  Where do you think Republicans go for their abortions?  Branson?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Republicans run away from stuff, like Ted Cruz fleeing the pandemic, they go to Mexico, not Europe.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: NewportBarGuy: I'm sure the 12 Republicans who own a passport will be very upset about this.

If that were only true.  Where do you think Republicans go for their abortions?  Branson?


Bronson.

"This aint ovum"
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat. I've heard people mention that they wouldn't have been vaccinated if they didn't need it to board a cruise. Yeah, that does sound like the end result of a lifetime of poor decisions, but besides that, it tells me that all you need are places to actually put their feet down on letting jackasses in, and jackasses will do the bare minimum if they want to go be a jackass somewhere else.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: So.....can i get in on this?  Im fully vaccinated and i have a trip planned for the Fall....


I have plans for a June 12 departure, arriving in Paris on June 13. Macron says vaccinated Americans will be welcome after June 9.  I'm just waiting on the particulars.  One of two apps seem likely:

- France has an app called AntiCovid. The question is, how do Americans get their vaccination data into it?

- There is the CommonPass app, which seems to enable Americans to load their data, but will France accept it and who actually issues the invitation required to use it?
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope this means vaccinated USAmericans can travel to EU soon.
Have a backlog of critical IT projects pending that I can't trust to the locals because of logistics and complexity concerns.
Be nice to finally rid myself of these Swords of Damocles.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 450x347]


Great, now my hands are sweaty
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anybody going to mention that anyone with a printer and a piece of card stock can print of "proof" of vaccination?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 450x347]


Jeebus... That picture scares the crap out of me every time I see it. My heart actually starts beating faster.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 450x347]


What in seven hells...???!!!!

I peed a little.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Freedom of speech is one of the founding principles of our country..."

Says the party that forbids the teaching of racism.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 450x347]


Reminds me of the CN Tower in Toronto. They have a glass floor that looks down below.

I was too afraid to step on the glass even though I'm sure its made of the strongest glass that is manufactured.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
[Fark user image image 425x283]


I didn't see the former president's name mentioned.

Seems like someone has a case of BDS.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Is anybody going to mention that anyone with a printer and a piece of card stock can print of "proof" of vaccination?


Oh, you can print it just fine, it's whether EU border control accepts it or not. I'm going to guess not.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: steklo: [Fark user image image 450x347]

Reminds me of the CN Tower in Toronto. They have a glass floor that looks down below.

I was too afraid to step on the glass even though I'm sure its made of the strongest glass that is manufactured.


Shoot, I jumped up and down on that sucker just to freak my parents out.

/ Of course, that was 50 years and 150 pounds ago
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Begoggle: When Republicans run away from stuff, like Ted Cruz fleeing the pandemic, they go to Mexico, not Europe.


Mexican cartels should kidnap republicans in mexico.
 
mainsail
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm hoping to go home this year for a visit; this is excellent news.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
[Fark user image 425x283]


GAWD, you're f**king boring!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Begoggle: When Republicans run away from stuff, like Ted Cruz fleeing the pandemic, they go to Mexico, not Europe.

Mexican cartels should kidnap republicans in mexico.


If they demanded ransom in exchange for not releasing them, they could probably afford to quit the drug business.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans were xenophobic shiats in the best of times.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
[Fark user image image 425x283]

I didn't see the former president's name mentioned.

Seems like someone has a case of BDS.


LOL
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
[Fark user image 425x283]


Subby did not even say the "T" word.

Sounds like you are suffering from TDS.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans aren't going to go to Europe. It's full of foreigners.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
[Fark user image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size


And this one's brain is functioning just fine. Right?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's cool to hate on Republicans, but black people are less trusting of the vaccine than Trump supporters.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vox.​c​om/platform/amp/2021/3/21/22342184/dem​ocrats-republicans-covid-19-vaccine-he​sitancy-polls
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
[Fark user image 425x283]

GAWD, you're f**king boring!


He tries, you've gotta give him that.

worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Republicans aren't going to go to Europe. It's full of foreigners.


Europe is a garbage continent
Youtube UfTYptEDlpw
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Hankie Fest: Is anybody going to mention that anyone with a printer and a piece of card stock can print of "proof" of vaccination?

Oh, you can print it just fine, it's whether EU border control accepts it or not. I'm going to guess not.


Also, my vaccination card has a kind of little pre-printed tape in it with each vaccination, saying what kind it is.  I'd have to look what exactly, but it's not just flat card stock.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: It's cool to hate on Republicans, but black people are less trusting of the vaccine than Trump supporters.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vox.c​om/platform/amp/2021/3/21/22342184/dem​ocrats-republicans-covid-19-vaccine-he​sitancy-polls


That poll was done in February. Black people have since been comparable to white people in vaccinations.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

raerae1980: So.....can i get in on this?  Im fully vaccinated and i have a trip planned for the Fall....


Or grandchildren will see the fall.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Is anybody going to mention that anyone with a printer and a piece of card stock can print of "proof" of vaccination?


Shhh. Facts and logic are of no concern. Feelings are all that matter. If people feel safe then from their point of view they are safe.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Is anybody going to mention that anyone with a printer and a piece of card stock can print of "proof" of vaccination?


the honor system is working well!
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. See you in September, Barcelona.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.