(New Zealand Herald)   "Hutt City Council asked the public to submit names for each of the trucks, then put it to a vote. The winning names were Bin Diesel, Truck Norris, Recyclosaurus Rex, Bruce Springclean, Trash Gordon, Chitty Chitty Bin Bin, and Trucky McTruckface"   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
    Lower Hutt, Wellington, Upper Hutt, Hutt River, New Zealand, Wellington Region, Petone, new recycling trucks, Wainuiomata  
posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 7:53 PM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was putting a Star Wars reference in the headline too low hanging of fruit?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

"Bring me Solo, the Wookie, and those who didn't name a truck after me."
 
LockeOak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grabba the Junk was right there!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok Bruce Springclean is a good one...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jabba of Hutt

Luke Streetsweeper
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All of those are sensible chuckleworthy except trucky mctruckface...
 
brilett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

erik-k: All of those are sensible chuckleworthy except trucky mctruckface...


You must be new here.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: erik-k: All of those are sensible chuckleworthy except trucky mctruckface...

You must be new here.


No kidding. I was grinning at all of them but actually lol'd at that one.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bring me Solo and a cookie!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"These names are acceptable. Proceed."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not bad but yeah, Grabba the Junk would have been epic.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gen X has finally come into their own.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hate the "Thingy McThingface" naming convention with the white hot intensity of a thousand suns.  The others were alright, and "Grabba the Junk" is both an obviously missed opportunity and cause for my inner Butt-head to go "Uh huh huh huh."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jar Jar Clinks?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No Muck Jagger?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait wait. Name the facility where they all drop all of their collection:

Best Bin.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sweepa the Hutt.
 
18 Comments

