(AP News)   Just spitballin' here, but maybe, just maybe, if we eased back a bit on the whole "mass incarceration" thing, we wouldn't NEED so many guards, and this "crisis" would solve itself   (apnews.com) divider line
4
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates.

Oh shiat. The inmates might actually learn something that'll keep them out of prison now. Better send in the national guard; and entire for-profit industry is at risk.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And this is really bad for inmates, who are being left in their cells for days for lack of guards.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There should be a mass incarceration of Unindicted Co-conspirato(R)s first

/Then we can stop
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Incarceration is the price of freedom
 
